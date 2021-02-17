In a matchup of Southwest Conference foes, the C1 No. 2 Broken Bow girls basketball team defeated Ainsworth 70-43 at home on Feb. 16.
From the beginning, it was all Indians in the team's third matchup of the year with the Bulldogs. Kya Scott knocked down a three to begin the game. Later on her sister Kailyn Scott made a layup while being fouled. After the made free-throw it was 13-6.
A three-pointer by Kali Staples increased the lead to double digits. From that point on, the Bulldogs were never able to get back within ten points.
Kailyn Scott led all scorers with 21 points and Kya Scott finished with 20 points. The Indians will take on rated O'Neill for the C1-10 Sub-District Championship on Feb. 17.
At the D2-6 Sub-District at Wheeler Central Twin Loup was dealt a tough draw playing D2 No. 3 CWC. The Wolves were defeated 63-21. They finish the year with a record of 7-12.
The top-seeded S-E-M Mustangs moved on to the Sub-District final at the D2-8 Sub-District at Bertrand with a 59-14 win over Brady. They will face Loomis for a chance to advance to the D2 District finals on Feb. 18.
Sandhills-Thedford's season came to an end at the D2-10 Sub-District with a 53-39 loss to Arthur County. The Knights finished the year with a record of 7-12.
Also competing at this Sub-District was the first seed Mullen. They moved on to the Sub-District final with a 62-21 win over Paxton.
The D1-10 Sub-District at Merna and the C2-11 Sub-District at Callaway were postponed a day. South Loup, Anselmo-Merna, and Ansley-Litchfield will be in action today at those Sub-Districts.
