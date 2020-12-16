Among all the cancellations of games due to weather on Dec. 15, four area schools were in action playing basketball games. They were Mullen vs Bridgeport and Amherst vs A-LC. The only team that was able to pick up a victory on the night was the D2 No. 4 Bronco girls. They held off a second-half surge by the Bulldogs to win 51-49. Here is a list of all the area scores from the night:
Boys
Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City 63-35
Bridgeport def. Mullen 59-55 OT
Girls
Mullen def. Bridgeport 51-49
Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City 51-22
