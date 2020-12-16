Kylie Licking

Among all the cancellations of games due to weather on Dec. 15, four area schools were in action playing basketball games. They were Mullen vs Bridgeport and Amherst vs A-LC. The only team that was able to pick up a victory on the night was the D2 No. 4 Bronco girls. They held off a second-half surge by the Bulldogs to win 51-49. Here is a list of all the area scores from the night:

Boys

Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City 63-35

Bridgeport def. Mullen 59-55 OT

Girls

Mullen def. Bridgeport 51-49

Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City 51-22

