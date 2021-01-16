The Broken Bow basketball teams had a tough go of things at home on Jan. 15 in matchups vs Wood River. The C1 No. 3 Indian girls let a fourth-quarter lead slip away as they fell to the C2 No. 7 Eagles 54-47. Heading to the fourth Broken Bow had a 39-33 lead, but a 21-8 run by Wood River in the final period helped the Eagles claim the win.
In the boy's game, Wood River came out firing on all cylinders out of the gate with a 13-5 lead after one period.
Every time the Indians look to make a run on the night, Austin Buettner was there to knock down a clutch three for the Eagles.
With the losses, Broken Bow girls are 13-1, and the boy's record fell to 6-6 on the season.
Here are the rest of the scores from the area from 1/15:
Girls Basketball Scores 1/15
Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 30
North Central 55, Twin Loup 20
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 61, Maxwell 21
Wood River 54, Broken Bow 47
Sandhills-Thedford 67, Sandhills Valley 51
Boys Scores 1/15
Ansley-Litchfield 59, Shelton 49
Central Valley 74, Anselmo-Merna 48
North Central 48, Twin Loup 27
Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 49
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 45, Maxwell 42
Wood River 59, Broken Bow 34
