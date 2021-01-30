Basketball

The Broken Bow Girls Basketball team advanced to the SWC finals on Jan. 29 with a 41-25 victory over Gothenburg at Kearney High. The Indians used shut down defense to propel them to the sixteen point victory over the Swedes.

They play Ainsworth at 4:30 p.m. at Kearney High on Jan. 29. They defeated the Bulldogs 62-48 at Ainsworth back on Dec. 18.

Here are the rest of the area scores from Jan. 29:

Girls Basketball

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25

Burwell 51, Arcadia/Loup City 39

Boys Basketball

Burwell 53, Arcadia/Loup City 41

