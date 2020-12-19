On Dec. 18 and 19, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller held it's annual Holiday Tournament. Besides the Mustangs, Ansley-Litchfield, Sandhills-Thedford, and Hi-Line participated in the event.
On the first day games were held at both S-E-M and Litchfield High School. S-E-M won both their games over the Bulls from Hi-Line. At Litchfield, Ansley-Litchfield did the same to Sandhills-Thedford.
On Saturday, the Knights beat Hi-Line in the consolation bracket, while S-E-M beat Ansley-Litchfield 39-32 in the girl's championship game, and Ansley-Litchfield beat S-E-M 56-47 in the boy's championship.
Complete results from the tournament and all the area weekend scores are listed below. Make sure to check out the Dec. 24 Custer County Chief for a write up on the tournament.
Girls Scores 12/18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 56, Medicine Valley 35
Mullen 49, Cody-Kilgore 38
Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31
St. Paul 48, Arcadia/Loup City 34
Boys Scores 12/18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77, Hi-Line 55
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sandhills/Thedford 29
Broken Bow 73, Ainsworth 49
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 58, Medicine Valley 44
Sandhills Valley 52, Twin Loup 44
Mullen 62, Cody-Kilgore 16
St. Paul 69, Arcadia/Loup City 34
Girls Scores 12/19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39, Ansley-Litchfield 32
Sandhills-Thedford 46, Hi-Line 38
Broken Bow 44, St. Paul 30
Anselmo-Merna 38, Burwell 31
Twin Loup 65, Hyannis 6
Boys Scores 12/19
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47
Sandhills-Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52
St. Paul 50, Broken Bow 44
