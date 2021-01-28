The Broken Bow basketball teams competed in the first round of the Southwest Conference Basketball Tournament at home on Jan. 27. The Indian girls prevailed over Cozad 63-26 and the Broken Bow boys lost an overtime thriller to Gothenburg 60-58.
With the win, the Indian girls will take on Gothenburg in the semifinals of the SWC after the Swedes beat Minden 49-35. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Kearney High.
After the tough loss, the Broken Bow boys play at Gothenburg High School on Jan. 28. They will take on Ainsworth who was defeated by Cozad 57-34 in the fifth-place game at 7:30 p.m.
Here are the rest of the scores from Jan 27.
Area Girls Basketball Scores
Southwest Conference Tourney
Broken Bow 63, Cozad 26
MNAC Conference Tourney
Anselmo-Merna 40, Twin Loup 19
Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 23
Sandhills/Thedford 35, Arthur County 24
South Loup 48, Cody-Kilgore 31
Area Boys Basketball Scores
Southwest Conference Tourney
Gothenburg 60, Broken Bow 58 (OT)
MNAC Conference Tourney
Anselmo-Merna 50, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 45 (OT)
Mullen 69, Brady 37
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Hyannis 49
Sandhills Valley 54, Arthur County 50
