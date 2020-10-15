The Broken Bow boy's cross country team qualified for state for the second straight year at the C-5 District meet in Ogallala and the Mullen boy's finished second at the C-6 District meet in Bridgeport. Besides these two boys team's qualifying several individuals made it to state as well. Here are the following.
C-5 Boys Race
7. Daine Wardyn- of Broken Bow finished in 17:14.01
9. Noah Osmond- of Broken Bow finished in 17:38.97
12. Trey Hurlburt- of Broken Bow finished in 17:51.09
17. Brock Oeltjen- of Broken Bow finished in 18:06.97
22. Casey Faulkenberry- of Broken Bow finished in 18:29.59
37. Ethan Wenquist- of Broken Bow finished in !9:23.90
- Team finished second with 45 points
C-5 Girls Race
9. Makinley Tobey- of Broken Bow finished in 20:49.56
D-5 Boys Race
7. Ty Greenland of Arcadia-Loup City finished in 18:35.91
11. Jarrod Gappa of Aradia-Loup City finished in 18:51.12
D-5 Girls Race
3. Landyn Cole of South Loup finished in 21:48.18
9. Jessica Heyen of Arcadia-Loup City finished in 23:16.31
11. Josie Smith of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller finished in 23:35.96
D-6 Boys Race
1. Trevor Kuncl of Mullen finished in 17:17.08
8. Hayden Jennings of Mullen finished in 18:41.79
Alex Moore of Mullen finished in a time of 20:06.44
- Team finished second with 22 points
D-6 Girls Race
1, Callie Coble of Mullen finished in 20:04.85
4. Josie French of Mullen finished in 21:35.41
