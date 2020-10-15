BB Boys XC Team

Daine Wardyn, Ethan Wenquist, and Noah Osmond fight to get off to a good start at the C-5 District Cross Country Meet in Ogallala. The Indians finished with second overall and qualified for the state meet in Kearney for the second year in a row.

The Broken Bow boy's cross country team qualified for state for the second straight year at the C-5 District meet in Ogallala and the Mullen boy's finished second at the C-6 District meet in Bridgeport. Besides these two boys team's qualifying several individuals made it to state as well. Here are the following.

C-5 Boys Race

7. Daine Wardyn- of Broken Bow finished in 17:14.01

9. Noah Osmond- of Broken Bow finished in 17:38.97

12. Trey Hurlburt- of Broken Bow finished in 17:51.09

17. Brock Oeltjen- of Broken Bow finished in 18:06.97

22. Casey Faulkenberry- of Broken Bow finished in 18:29.59

37. Ethan Wenquist- of Broken Bow finished in !9:23.90

- Team finished second with 45 points

C-5 Girls Race

9. Makinley Tobey- of Broken Bow finished in 20:49.56

D-5 Boys Race

7. Ty Greenland of Arcadia-Loup City finished in 18:35.91

11. Jarrod Gappa of Aradia-Loup City finished in 18:51.12

D-5 Girls Race

3. Landyn Cole of South Loup finished in 21:48.18

9. Jessica Heyen of Arcadia-Loup City finished in 23:16.31

11. Josie Smith of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller finished in 23:35.96

D-6 Boys Race

1. Trevor Kuncl of Mullen finished in 17:17.08

8. Hayden Jennings of Mullen finished in 18:41.79

Alex Moore of Mullen finished in a time of 20:06.44

- Team finished second with 22 points

D-6 Girls Race

1, Callie Coble of Mullen finished in 20:04.85

4. Josie French of Mullen finished in 21:35.41

