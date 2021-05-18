The Northeast High School Rodeo took place in Madison on May 15-16, and like always the area was well represented with superb performances across the board.
Picking up the first gold for the Central Nebraska region on Day 1 of the rodeo was Brooke McCully of Mullen in barrel racing. She earned ten points thanks to a blistering time of 15.950.
On top of winning the barrels, McCully was also first in breakaway roping in a time of 2.350 and pole bending by clocking a 20.804.
In the boys cutting competition, Cody Miller of Broken Bow knocked off Tatum Olson of Bloomfield by 0.5 points with a score of 73. Taking third was Cooper Bass of Brewster who got a 72.
Brody McAbee of Ansley was once again able to compete well in the saddle bronc competition earning a score of 60. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to win this time as Monte Bailey of Lakeside scored a 68.
Day two was a different story as McAbee was first. He earned 13 more points getting a 73.
After struggling on day 1 in boys cutting, Frazier Kaelin of Broken Bow was able to turn things around the second day. He won the event with a score of 73, while Cody Miller ended up third with a 71.
In team roping, Jace Hurlburt of Arcadia teamed up with Tate Talkington of Scottsbluff to get first place. They won with a time of 9.030.
Next week the high school rodeo makes its stop in Thedford on May 22 and at the Logan County Rodeo in Stapleton on May 23. Links to the complete stats from the Northeast Nebraska High School Rodeo are posted below.
Link to Stats from Day 1- https://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com/rgn1rod388.htm
Link to Stats from Day 2- https://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com/rgn1rod389.htm
