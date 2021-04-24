Several Area schools made the trip down to Lexington on April 23 to compete in the Don Bader Invite. These schools included Anselmo-Merna, Mullen, and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
There were teams at this track invitational from all four classes in the state.
Winning both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles on the girl's side was Samantha Moore of Mullen. She clocked a 16:04 in the 100 hurdles and a 48.60 in the 300 hurdles.
S-E-M was able to get two second-place finishes from Carson Rohde in the shot put and the discus event with throws of 53' 3.5 in the shot put and 165' 5 in the discus. The only person to beat him was Nic Davis from Kearney High School.
Anselmo-Merna was led by Hadlee Safranek who placed in the long jump, 400 meter dash, and the 4x400 meter relay. She was fourth in the long jump with a mark of 15'11, fifth in the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:02.76, and helped the 4x400 finish third in a time of 4:17.44.
For complete results, photos, and comments from area athletes on the meet check out the April 29 Custer County Chief.
