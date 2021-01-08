The South Loup and Sandhills-Thedford basketball teams met up for a doubleheader in Arnold on Jan. 7. The Bobcats girls prevailed over the Knights with a potent offense that could no be stopped  55-31 and the S-T boys used a great defensive performance to pull off a 46-37 victory.

The leading scorer for South Loup was Megan Donegan with 16 points, followed by Landyn Cole with 13 points, and Jadeyn Bubak with 10 points. S-T was led by Madison Marten with 10 points.

In the boy's game, the Bobcat boys were led by Alex Shown with 11 points and Trey Connell with 7 points.

For full a story with interviews check out the Jan. 14 edition of the Custer County Chief. Here are the rest of the scores from 1/8 in the area:

Girls 1/8 Scores

- South Loup 55, Sandhills-Thedford 31

- Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34

- Mullen 47, Wallace 34

- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29

- Wood River 66, Arcadia/Loup City 29

Boys 1/8 Scores

- Sandhills/Thedford 46, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 37

- Mullen 50, Wallace 40

- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Hi-Line 66

- Arcadia/Loup City 58, Wood River 49

- Amherst 71, Ansley-Litchfield 63

