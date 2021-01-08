The South Loup and Sandhills-Thedford basketball teams met up for a doubleheader in Arnold on Jan. 7. The Bobcats girls prevailed over the Knights with a potent offense that could no be stopped 55-31 and the S-T boys used a great defensive performance to pull off a 46-37 victory.
The leading scorer for South Loup was Megan Donegan with 16 points, followed by Landyn Cole with 13 points, and Jadeyn Bubak with 10 points. S-T was led by Madison Marten with 10 points.
In the boy's game, the Bobcat boys were led by Alex Shown with 11 points and Trey Connell with 7 points.
For full a story with interviews check out the Jan. 14 edition of the Custer County Chief. Here are the rest of the scores from 1/8 in the area:
Girls 1/8 Scores
- South Loup 55, Sandhills-Thedford 31
- Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34
- Mullen 47, Wallace 34
- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29
- Wood River 66, Arcadia/Loup City 29
Boys 1/8 Scores
- Sandhills/Thedford 46, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 37
- Mullen 50, Wallace 40
- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Hi-Line 66
- Arcadia/Loup City 58, Wood River 49
- Amherst 71, Ansley-Litchfield 63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.