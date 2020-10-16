Broken Bow continues to play inspiring football as they went on the road and walked off with a 28-12 victory over C1 No.6 Cozad on Oct.16. The Indians scored six in the first quarter, fifteen in the second, and then had six in the fourth quarter. With the win the Indians move to 3-5 on the season and with a win in their home finale against Minden could find themselves in the playoffs. Frazier Kaelin led the the team with 72 yards and two scores. For a complete story on the game check out the Oct. 22 version of the Custer County Chief.
Area Scores:
- D2 No.7 Sandhills-Thedford 77, D2 No. 6 Pleasanton 24
- Twin Loup 34, South Loup 18
- Ansley-Litchfield 50, Sandhills Valley 6
