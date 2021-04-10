Brendon Walker

Windy, cold, and drizzly was the backdrop for the South Loup Invite at the Arnold Country Club on April 9. Despite the weather, South Loup was runner-up with 410 points and Brendon Walker of Mullen was the individual champion with a score of 82.

Not far from Walker's pace was Colbi Smith of South Loup in third with an 85. Brett Downing of Sandhills-Thedford was fourth carding a 91.

Carson Leibhart and Aaron Bartek of Anselmo-Merna finished just inside the Top 10 in seventh and eighth. Leibhart shot a 97 and Bartek a 98.

For complete results from the South Loup Invite check out the April 15 Custer County Chief.

2021 South Loup Golf Invite Top 10
 
1. Brandon Walker – Mullen
82
2. Luke Martinez – Sutherland
83
3. Colbi Smith – South Loup
85
4. Brett Downing – Sandhills Thedford
91
5. Jhett Holthus – Hyannis
91
6. Cole Kramer – Sandhills/Valley
97
7. Carson Leibhart – A-Merna
97
8. Aaron Bartak – A-Merna
98
9. Thomas Gosnell – Hershey
98
10. Garrett Brannan Hershey
98
Team Scores
1. Sutherland
405
2. South Loup
410
3. A-Merna
411
4. Hyannis
411
5. Hershey
429
6. Med Valley
440
7. Cozad
449
8. Sandhills/Valley
453
9. Sandhills/Thedford
No Team Score
10. Lex JV
No Team Score
11. Mullen
No Team Score

