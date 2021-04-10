Windy, cold, and drizzly was the backdrop for the South Loup Invite at the Arnold Country Club on April 9. Despite the weather, South Loup was runner-up with 410 points and Brendon Walker of Mullen was the individual champion with a score of 82.
Not far from Walker's pace was Colbi Smith of South Loup in third with an 85. Brett Downing of Sandhills-Thedford was fourth carding a 91.
Carson Leibhart and Aaron Bartek of Anselmo-Merna finished just inside the Top 10 in seventh and eighth. Leibhart shot a 97 and Bartek a 98.
For complete results from the South Loup Invite check out the April 15 Custer County Chief.
