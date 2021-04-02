On a windy blustery day several area teams teams fought through the challenge of the Augusta Winds Golf Course during the Sandhills Valley Invite on April 1. Teams wise, Anselmo-Merna finished second shooting a 474 and Broken Bow JV was third with a team score of 476.
Finish close on top of the leader board were Brett Downing of Sandhills-Thedford and Brendon Walker of Mullen. Downing ended up wining the meet shooting a 83 and Walker was second shooting an 84.
Broken Bow JV was led by Lucas Bell in ninth place shooting a 114, A-M by freshman Connor Cooksley who shot a 106 for sixth, and South Loup by Dawson Dogget with a 118.
For complete results and coaches comments check out the April 9 Custer County Chief paper.
Information on photos from Sandhills Valley Invite:
Action shots from Sandhills Valley Invite
The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of April 9. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com
All we need is:
1. Your Name, address and phone number
2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
Prices are as follows:
1 - 4x6 $5 ea.
4 - 4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.
5x7 $7.00 ea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.