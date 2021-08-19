The 2021 Preseason ratings for football have been released by the Omaha World-Herald with some area schools making the list. They include Arcadia-Loup City, Sandhills-Thedford, and Mullen.
The highest-rated of the group is the Knights of S-T. They start the year rated No.3 in Class D2 behind Kenesaw and Falls City Sacred Heart. The Knights have a good core of players returning including 1,000 yard rusher from two years ago Trae Hickman and 2,000 yard rusher from last year Dane Pokorny.
They look to return to the State Championship after falling short to Bruening-Davenport-Shickley in a close battle a season ago.
Also making the Top 10 in Class D2 is Mullen at No.8. The reason for this is they return seven starters from last year's team that went 6-3 and lost in the first round of the state football playoffs to Pleasanton.
In Class D1 Arcadia-Loup City begins the season rated No.10. They had a tough start to the year with injuries but bounced to go 6-4. One of their more impressive wins a season ago was a 70-23 victory over Amherst in the first round of the D1 football playoffs.
Mullen and S-T start the season off against each other at home and A-LC is on the road at Elm Creek on Friday, August 27.
