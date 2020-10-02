Volleyball Scores
- Anselmo-Merna def. Arcardia-Loup City 25-23, 25-17, and 25-18
- C1 No.8 Broken Bow def. Ravenna 25-18 and 25-15
- C1 No.8 Broken Bow def. Holdrege 25-8 and 25-19
- C2 No.7 South Loup def. Spalding Academy 25-6 and 25-12
- C2 No.7 South Loup def. Twin Loup 20-25, 25-17, and 25-16
- Twin Loup def. Spalding Academy 25-7 and 25-10.
- Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-21, 25-17, and 25-20.
-Wallace def. S-E-M 22-25, 26-24, 25-10, 19-25, and 11-15.
