A-M vs A-LC

Claire Cooksley of Anselmo-Merna goes for a kill over Halie Kaslon and Delanie Heil of Arcadia-Loup City on Oct.1. Cooksley had three kills and four digs on the night. 

Volleyball Scores

- Anselmo-Merna def. Arcardia-Loup City 25-23, 25-17, and 25-18

- C1 No.8 Broken Bow def. Ravenna 25-18 and 25-15

- C1 No.8 Broken Bow def. Holdrege 25-8 and 25-19

- C2 No.7 South Loup def. Spalding Academy 25-6 and 25-12

- C2 No.7 South Loup def. Twin Loup 20-25, 25-17, and 25-16

- Twin Loup def. Spalding Academy 25-7 and 25-10.

- Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-21, 25-17, and 25-20.

-Wallace def. S-E-M 22-25, 26-24, 25-10, 19-25, and 11-15.

