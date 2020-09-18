Sep.15
- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. by Amherst 20-25,19-25, and 12-25.
- Ansley-Litchfield def. Aracdia-Loup City 17-25, 25-8, 25-12, and 25-15.
-South Loup def. Brady 25-9 and 25-22
-South Loup def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-10 and 25-12
- Twin Loup def. by Class D1 No.1 Pleasanton 16-25 amd 11-25
- Twin Loup def. North Central 25-18 and 25-9
- Mullen def. Sutherland 25-12 and 25-17
- Mullen def. Wallace 25-19 and 25-23
- Sandhills-Thedford def. Sandhills Valley 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 18-25, and 17-15.
Sept.17
- Broken Bow def. Lexington 25-23, 25-10, 24-26, and 25-21
- Mullen def. Wallace 25-23 and 25-19
