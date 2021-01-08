Clay Witthuhn

South Loup vs Sandhills Valley

South Loup (SOLO) 45.0 Sandhills Valley (SHV) 12.0

220: Clay Witthuhn (SOLO) over Kaden Blake (SHV) (Fall 1:25)

285: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit

113: Dylan Handley (SOLO) over   (SHV) (For.)

120: Dayton  Gipe (SHV) over Logan Peterson (SOLO) (Fall 1:14)

126: Braden Powell (SHV) over   (SOLO) (For.)

132: Carson Mason (SOLO) over Conner Weekly (SHV) (Dec 8-1)

138: Dawson Doggett (SOLO) over Isabelle Zuniga (SHV) (Fall 0:28)

145: Talon Crago (SOLO) over Camron White (SHV) (Fall 1:17)

152: Colby Streit (SOLO) over   (SHV) (For.)

160: Double Forfeit

170: Rio Remund (SOLO) over   (SHV) (For.)

182: Lila Bloomer (SOLO) over   (SHV) (For.)

195: Double Forfeit

Broken JV at Gothenburg JV Invite

106A

Dalton Garey (11-2) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Nate Haggart (Cozad) 3-0 won by decision over Dalton Garey (Broken Bow) 11-2 (Dec 11-10)
  • Round 2 - Dalton Garey (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Dominic Molina (Kearney) 4-7 (Fall 1:23)
  • Round 3 - Dalton Garey (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Ulices Caldera (Lexington) 10-6 (Fall 2:55)

120A

Treyton Hurlburt (9-12) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 9-12 won by fall over Terren Hamilton (Kearney) 0-6 (Fall 1:53)
  • Round 2 - Zeke Lucas (Lexington) 2-1 won by tech fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 9-12 (TF-1.5 4:51 (15-0))
  • Round 3 - Bronson Poppe (Ogallala) 13-7 won by fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 9-12 (Fall 1:20)

132A

Tallen Harrold (11-2) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Sam Frame (Hershey) 2-1 (Fall 2:27)
  • Round 2 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Corey Hanson (Holdrege) 0-7 (Fall 0:40)

  • Round 3 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Austen Chestnutt (Gothenburg) 4-13 (Fall 1:02)

132B

Brody Ridder (6-5) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 6-5 won by fall over Sebastian Herrera (Lexington) 6-7 (Fall 3:55)
  • Round 2 - Adrian Martinez (Kearney) 10-0 won by decision over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 6-5 (Dec 14-10)
  • Round 3 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 6-5 won by fall over Clemente Carrizales (Hershey) 0-3 (Fall 0:53)

138C

Dakota Baum (5-7) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 5-7 won by fall over Zane Ivey (Holdrege) 1-5 (Fall 3:05)
  • Round 2 - Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 5-7 won by fall over Wyatt Meyers (McCook) 2-10 (Fall 5:34)
  • Round 3 - Landon Clarke (Kearney) 8-4 won by decision over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 5-7 (Dec 7-4)

138D

Jesse Gallian (3-6) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 3-6 won by decision over Trey Weaver (Holdrege) 4-3 (Dec 5-3)
  • Round 2 - Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 3-6 won by fall over Braiden Franklin (Kearney) 3-8 (Fall 0:11)
  • Round 3 - Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 3-6 won by fall over Eli Tiede (Gothenburg) 1-4 (Fall 0:41)

145B

Gavin Wright (1-10) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Cade Harris (Kearney) 5-6 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 1-10 (Fall 0:22)
  • Round 2 - Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) 6-6 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 1-10 (Fall 1:34)
  • Round 3 - Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-3 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 1-10 (Fall 1:44)

152B

Brice Chaplin (7-5) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 7-5 won by fall over Nicolas Perez (Lexington) 4-10 (Fall 1:21)
  • Round 2 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 7-5 won by fall over Trevor Petersen (Kearney) 5-7 (Fall 4:29)
  • Round 3 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 7-5 won in tie breaker - 1 over Nick Bilancini (Kearney) 7-5 (TB-1 13-8)

160A

Layton Lindner (6-12) placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 6-12 won by decision over Payton Rethorst (Kearney) 4-7 (Dec 10-7)
  • Round 2 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 6-12 won by decision over Isaiah Legates (Kearney) 8-4 (Dec 9-8)
  • Round 3 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 6-12 won by fall over Grant Boes (Valentine) 0-5 (Fall 1:09)

160B

Brycen Woodward (4-7) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Ethan Skalsky (Ogallala) 3-0 won by fall over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-7 (Fall 2:45)
  • Round 2 - Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-7 won by fall over Kole Walz (Hershey) 1-2 (Fall 1:03)
  • Round 3 - Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-7 won by fall over Cohney Plunkett (Kearney) 0-7 (Fall 0:44)

170 A

Eli Powers (1-9) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Nelson Milks (Holdrege) 2-8 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow) 1-9 (Fall 5:01)
  • Round 2 - Jobidiah Brunkhorst (Ogallala) 12-2 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow) 1-9 (Fall 0:33)
  • Round 3 - Braiden Winter (Gothenburg) 2-5 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow) 1-9 (Fall 0:31)

195A

Hagen Campbell (5-8) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Eric Halsted (Hershey) 2-1 won by fall over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 5-8 (Fall 5:06)
  • Round 2 - Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 5-8 won by decision over Chris Ruano (Cozad) 0-3 (Dec 6-0)
  • Round 3 - Jayden Young (Kearney) 7-5 won by decision over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 5-8 (Dec 6-1)

285A

Tyler Thomas (8-2) placed 1st and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Round 2 - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 8-2 won by fall over David Sanchez (Cozad) 0-2 (Fall 0:31)
  • Round 3 - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 8-2 won by fall over DeAndre Berry (McCook) 5-7 (Fall 0:51)

- Broken Bow finished third with 161 points

Twin Loup vs. Anselmo-Merna

106: Nolan Osborn (TWLO) over Tristan Olson (ANME) (Dec 9-7)

113: Zane Druery (ANME) over David Switzer (TWLO) (Dec 9-8)

120: Hector Estrada (TWLO) over (ANME) (For.)

126: Ethan Kipp (TWLO) over (ANME) (For.)

132: Jadon Wells (ANME) over Garrett Keith (TWLO) (Fall 3:36)

138: Bryce Schmidt (ANME) over Keaton Dowse (TWLO) (Fall 3:18)

145: Tyce Porter (ANME) over Shawn Quandt (TWLO) (Dec 3-2)

152: Double Forfeit 160: Kade Bottorf (TWLO) over Zane Kreikemeier (ANME) (Fall 5:11)

170: Slate Micheel (TWLO) over (ANME) (For.)

182: Garett Schneider (TWLO) over Tayte Thornton (ANME) (Fall 0:27)

195: Sid Miller (ANME) over (TWLO) (For.)

220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit.

- 33-24 Twin Loup defeats Anselmo-Merna

Twin Loup vs. Ravenna

 106: Nolan Osborn (TWLO) over Garrett Wedemeyer (RAVE) (Fall 1:50)
113: David Switzer (TWLO) over Shavannah Douglas (RAVE) (Fall 1:02)
120: Clayton Wedemeyer (RAVE) over Ethan Kipp (TWLO) (Fall 0:48)
126: Carter Jasnoch (RAVE) over Garrett Keith (TWLO) (Dec 7-3)
132: Caden Larsen (RAVE) over Keaton Dowse (TWLO) (Fall 1:49)
138: Hunter Douglas (RAVE) over (TWLO) (For.)
145: Shawn Quandt (TWLO) over Samuel King (RAVE) (Fall 1:48)
152: Double Forfeit 160: Payton Reisbeck (RAVE) over Kade Bottorf (TWLO) (Fall 2:58)
170: Slate Micheel (TWLO) over Owen Woodward (RAVE) (Dec 11-5)
182: Jesse Drahota (RAVE) over Garett Schneider (TWLO) (Fall 0:32)
195: Devin Fisher (RAVE) over (TWLO) (For.) 220: Tristen Ruzicka (RAVE) over (TWLO) (For.) 285: Thomas Psota (RAVE) over (TWLO) (For.)
 
- 21-15 Twin Loup beat Ravenna

