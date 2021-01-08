South Loup vs Sandhills Valley
South Loup (SOLO) 45.0 Sandhills Valley (SHV) 12.0
220: Clay Witthuhn (SOLO) over Kaden Blake (SHV) (Fall 1:25)
285: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit
113: Dylan Handley (SOLO) over (SHV) (For.)
120: Dayton Gipe (SHV) over Logan Peterson (SOLO) (Fall 1:14)
126: Braden Powell (SHV) over (SOLO) (For.)
132: Carson Mason (SOLO) over Conner Weekly (SHV) (Dec 8-1)
138: Dawson Doggett (SOLO) over Isabelle Zuniga (SHV) (Fall 0:28)
145: Talon Crago (SOLO) over Camron White (SHV) (Fall 1:17)
152: Colby Streit (SOLO) over (SHV) (For.)
160: Double Forfeit
170: Rio Remund (SOLO) over (SHV) (For.)
182: Lila Bloomer (SOLO) over (SHV) (For.)
195: Double Forfeit
Broken JV at Gothenburg JV Invite
106A
Dalton Garey (11-2) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Nate Haggart (Cozad) 3-0 won by decision over Dalton Garey (Broken Bow) 11-2 (Dec 11-10)
- Round 2 - Dalton Garey (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Dominic Molina (Kearney) 4-7 (Fall 1:23)
- Round 3 - Dalton Garey (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Ulices Caldera (Lexington) 10-6 (Fall 2:55)
120A
Treyton Hurlburt (9-12) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 9-12 won by fall over Terren Hamilton (Kearney) 0-6 (Fall 1:53)
- Round 2 - Zeke Lucas (Lexington) 2-1 won by tech fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 9-12 (TF-1.5 4:51 (15-0))
- Round 3 - Bronson Poppe (Ogallala) 13-7 won by fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 9-12 (Fall 1:20)
132A
Tallen Harrold (11-2) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Sam Frame (Hershey) 2-1 (Fall 2:27)
- Round 2 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Corey Hanson (Holdrege) 0-7 (Fall 0:40)
Round 3 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 11-2 won by fall over Austen Chestnutt (Gothenburg) 4-13 (Fall 1:02)
132B
Brody Ridder (6-5) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 6-5 won by fall over Sebastian Herrera (Lexington) 6-7 (Fall 3:55)
- Round 2 - Adrian Martinez (Kearney) 10-0 won by decision over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 6-5 (Dec 14-10)
- Round 3 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 6-5 won by fall over Clemente Carrizales (Hershey) 0-3 (Fall 0:53)
138C
Dakota Baum (5-7) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 5-7 won by fall over Zane Ivey (Holdrege) 1-5 (Fall 3:05)
- Round 2 - Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 5-7 won by fall over Wyatt Meyers (McCook) 2-10 (Fall 5:34)
- Round 3 - Landon Clarke (Kearney) 8-4 won by decision over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 5-7 (Dec 7-4)
138D
Jesse Gallian (3-6) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 3-6 won by decision over Trey Weaver (Holdrege) 4-3 (Dec 5-3)
- Round 2 - Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 3-6 won by fall over Braiden Franklin (Kearney) 3-8 (Fall 0:11)
- Round 3 - Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 3-6 won by fall over Eli Tiede (Gothenburg) 1-4 (Fall 0:41)
145B
Gavin Wright (1-10) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Cade Harris (Kearney) 5-6 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 1-10 (Fall 0:22)
- Round 2 - Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) 6-6 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 1-10 (Fall 1:34)
- Round 3 - Carver Powers (Holdrege) 3-3 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 1-10 (Fall 1:44)
152B
Brice Chaplin (7-5) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 7-5 won by fall over Nicolas Perez (Lexington) 4-10 (Fall 1:21)
- Round 2 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 7-5 won by fall over Trevor Petersen (Kearney) 5-7 (Fall 4:29)
- Round 3 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 7-5 won in tie breaker - 1 over Nick Bilancini (Kearney) 7-5 (TB-1 13-8)
160A
Layton Lindner (6-12) placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 6-12 won by decision over Payton Rethorst (Kearney) 4-7 (Dec 10-7)
- Round 2 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 6-12 won by decision over Isaiah Legates (Kearney) 8-4 (Dec 9-8)
- Round 3 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 6-12 won by fall over Grant Boes (Valentine) 0-5 (Fall 1:09)
160B
Brycen Woodward (4-7) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Ethan Skalsky (Ogallala) 3-0 won by fall over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-7 (Fall 2:45)
- Round 2 - Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-7 won by fall over Kole Walz (Hershey) 1-2 (Fall 1:03)
- Round 3 - Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-7 won by fall over Cohney Plunkett (Kearney) 0-7 (Fall 0:44)
170 A
Eli Powers (1-9) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Nelson Milks (Holdrege) 2-8 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow) 1-9 (Fall 5:01)
- Round 2 - Jobidiah Brunkhorst (Ogallala) 12-2 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow) 1-9 (Fall 0:33)
- Round 3 - Braiden Winter (Gothenburg) 2-5 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow) 1-9 (Fall 0:31)
195A
Hagen Campbell (5-8) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Eric Halsted (Hershey) 2-1 won by fall over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 5-8 (Fall 5:06)
- Round 2 - Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 5-8 won by decision over Chris Ruano (Cozad) 0-3 (Dec 6-0)
- Round 3 - Jayden Young (Kearney) 7-5 won by decision over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 5-8 (Dec 6-1)
285A
Tyler Thomas (8-2) placed 1st and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 8-2 won by fall over David Sanchez (Cozad) 0-2 (Fall 0:31)
- Round 3 - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 8-2 won by fall over DeAndre Berry (McCook) 5-7 (Fall 0:51)
- Broken Bow finished third with 161 points
Twin Loup vs. Anselmo-Merna
106: Nolan Osborn (TWLO) over Tristan Olson (ANME) (Dec 9-7)
113: Zane Druery (ANME) over David Switzer (TWLO) (Dec 9-8)
120: Hector Estrada (TWLO) over (ANME) (For.)
126: Ethan Kipp (TWLO) over (ANME) (For.)
132: Jadon Wells (ANME) over Garrett Keith (TWLO) (Fall 3:36)
138: Bryce Schmidt (ANME) over Keaton Dowse (TWLO) (Fall 3:18)
145: Tyce Porter (ANME) over Shawn Quandt (TWLO) (Dec 3-2)
152: Double Forfeit 160: Kade Bottorf (TWLO) over Zane Kreikemeier (ANME) (Fall 5:11)
170: Slate Micheel (TWLO) over (ANME) (For.)
182: Garett Schneider (TWLO) over Tayte Thornton (ANME) (Fall 0:27)
195: Sid Miller (ANME) over (TWLO) (For.)
220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit.
- 33-24 Twin Loup defeats Anselmo-Merna
Twin Loup vs. Ravenna
