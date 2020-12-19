Both South Loup and Ansley-Litchfield held their own wrestling tournaments on Dec. 18. South held the COVID Outcast Wrestling Meet which the Bobcats, S-E-M, Anselmo-Merna, and Sandhills-Thedford competed in. Ansley-Litchfield held a home quadrangular dual meet with the Spartans, Mullen, and Twin Loup in attendance. Broken Bow traveled out to Valentine to compete in the Badgers Dual Invite.
Winning the Outcast Meet at South Loup was Southwest with 120.5 points, followed by Anselmo-Merna with 104. At the Ansley-Litchfield Quadrangular, the Spartans were 1-2, the Broncos finished 2-1, and the Wolves of Twin Loup went 3-0. Finishing with a 5-0 record at the Valentine Dual Meet was Broken Bow.
For complete results check below:
Ansley-Litchfield Quadrangular
Overton vs Twin Loup
145
Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
152
0
6
160
Double Forfeit
0
0
170
Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) over Dylan Pooschke (Overton) (Fall 0:26)
0
6
182
Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) over Joshua Henry (Overton) (Fall 0:27)
0
6
195
Double Forfeit
0
0
220
Double Forfeit
0
0
285
Dalton Carlson (Overton) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
106
Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
113
David Switzer (Twin Loup) over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) (Fall 2:41)
0
6
120
0
6
126
Dominic Kyle (Overton) over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) (Fall 2:40)
6
0
132
Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
138
Cinch Kiger (Overton) over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) (Fall 3:04)
6
0
Team Score:
18
48
Twin Loup vs Ansley-Litchfield
138
Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) (Fall 1:36)
0
6
145
Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) over Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) (Fall 4:39)
0
6
152
0
6
160
Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
170
Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) (Fall 0:53)
6
0
182
Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) (Fall 2:45)
6
0
195
6
0
220
Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
285
Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
106
Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) (Fall 3:34)
0
6
113
David Switzer (Twin Loup) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
120
0
6
126
Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
132
Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
Team Score:
36
48
Twin Loup vs Mullen
132
Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) (Fall 1:46)
6
0
138
Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
145
Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
152
0
6
160
Sean Simonson (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
170
Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) (Fall 1:01)
0
6
182
Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) (Fall 0:36)
0
6
195
Double Forfeit
0
0
220
Double Forfeit
0
0
285
Isaac Welch (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
106
Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) (Dec 7-0)
0
3
113
Eli Paxton (Mullen) over David Switzer (Twin Loup) (Fall 1:04)
6
0
120
0
6
126
Chase Gracey (Mullen) over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) (Fall 3:34)
6
0
Team Score:
30
39
Mullen vs Ansley-Litchfield
145
Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
152
James Kessler (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
160
Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) over Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) (Dec 11-5)
0
3
170
Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) over Sean Simonson (Mullen) (Fall 0:57)
6
0
182
Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) (Fall 0:22)
6
0
195
6
0
220
Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
285
Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) (Fall 0:53)
6
0
106
Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) (Fall 0:37)
0
6
113
Carter Haesler (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
120
Eli Paxton (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
126
Double Forfeit
0
0
132
Chase Gracey (Mullen) over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) (Fall 0:53)
0
6
138
Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
Team Score:
36
39
Mullen vs Overton
138
Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Cinch Kiger (Overton) (Dec 8-2)
3
0
152
James Kessler (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
160
Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
170
Sean Simonson (Mullen) over Joshua Henry (Overton) (Fall 0:25)
6
0
182
Dylan Pooschke (Overton) over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) (Fall 0:24)
0
6
195
Double Forfeit
0
0
220
Double Forfeit
0
0
285
Dalton Carlson (Overton) over Isaac Welch (Mullen) (Fall 3:21)
0
6
106
Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
113
Eli Paxton (Mullen) over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) (Fall 0:28)
6
0
120
Double Forfeit
0
0
126
Chase Gracey (Mullen) over Dominic Kyle (Overton) (TB-1 7-5)
3
0
132
Double Forfeit
0
0
Team Score:
36
12
Ansley-Litchfield vs Overton
132
Dominic Kyle (Overton) over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) (Fall 4:47)
0
6
138
David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
145
Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) over Cinch Kiger (Overton) (Dec 3-2)
3
0
152
Double Forfeit
0
0
160
Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
170
Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) over Dylan Pooschke (Overton) (Fall 0:52)
6
0
182
Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) over Joshua Henry (Overton) (Fall 0:17)
6
0
195
6
0
220
Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
285
Dalton Carlson (Overton) over Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) (Fall 0:37)
0
6
106
Double Forfeit
0
0
113
Austin Kennicutt (Overton) over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) (Fall 2:27)
0
6
120
Double Forfeit
0
0
126
Double Forfeit
0
0
Team Score:
39
18
Broken Bow defeated Chadron 60-22
- 182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over Kade Waggener (Chadron) Fall 1:30
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Ryan Bickel (Chadron) Fall 4:00
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Uzziah Schwartz (Chadron) Fall 0:39
- 120 - Braden Underwood (Chadron) over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) Fall 1:38
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) over Dewey McMann (Chadron) Fall 0:20
- 138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) Fall 0:36
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) Maj 15-3
- 160 - Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) Fall 1:55
- 170 - Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Max Denson (Broken Bow) Fall 5:40
Broken Bow defeated Ainsworth 72-10
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Zach Parker (Ainsworth) Fall 0:42
- 120 - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) over Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) Fall 3:57
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Landon Holloway (Ainsworth) Fall 1:56
- 132 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Caden Swanson (Ainsworth) Fall 1:19
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Kaleab Zorkowski (Ainsworth) Fall 1:43
- 160 - Ethan Fernau (Ainsworth) over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) Maj 13-4
- 170 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 182 - Isaac Hood (Ainsworth) over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) Fall 1:06
Broken Bow defeated Gothenburg 78-6
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Jacob Olson (Gothenburg) Fall 0:46
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Ethan Libich (Gothenburg) Fall 1:25
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Abel Flores (Gothenburg) Fall 3:49
- 113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Ty Kreis (Gothenburg) Fall 2:33
- 120 - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) over Sawyer Therrien (Gothenburg) Fall 0:32
- 138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Austen Chestnutt (Gothenburg) Fall 0:42
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) Fall 5:56
- 152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Seth Trumbley (Gothenburg) Fall 1:06
- 160 - Jameson Smith (Gothenburg) over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) Fall 1:10
- 170 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Jonah Shimmin (Gothenburg) Fall 4:13
- 182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Zach Smith (Gothenburg) Fall 0:16
Broken Bow defeated Gordon Rushville 75-6
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Jacob Kiever (Gordon Rushville) Fall 0:30
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Sage Krebs (Gordon Rushville) Fall 0:40
- 120 - Tucker Banister (Gordon Rushville) over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) Fall 2:41
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Traiton Starr (Gordon Rushville) Fall 1:44
- 132 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) over Braxton Hathorn (Gordon Rushville) Fall 1:17
- 138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Caleb Heck (Gordon Rushville) Fall 1:11
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Jace Freeseman (Gordon Rushville) Dec 5-1
- 152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Taylon Pascoe (Gordon Rushville) Fall 4:00
- 182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Broken Bow defeated O`Neill 42-35
- 106 - John Alden (O`Neill) over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) TF 17-1
- 113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Brayden Hamm (O`Neill) Fall 1:56
- 120 - Joseph Yates (O`Neill) over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) Fall 1:25
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Ashten Burival (O`Neill) Fall 0:26
- 132 - Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) Fall 2:51
- 138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Oliver Schluns (O`Neill) Fall 1:11
- 145 - Brady Thompson (O`Neill) over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) Dec 12-6
- 152 - Levi Drueke (O`Neill) over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) Fall 4:26
- 160 - Fabian Acevado (O`Neill) over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) Fall 1:25
- 170 - Servando Gonzalez (O`Neill) over Max Denson (Broken Bow) Dec 6-2
- 182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over Korbyn Grenier (O`Neill) Fall 0:35
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Salvador Rodriguez (O`Neill) Fall 1:30
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Noah Shabram (O`Neill) Fall 0:31
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Tucker Shabram (O`Neill) Fall 1:17
South Loup Bobcats
120
Logan Peterson (7-1) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-9 (Fall 0:47)
- Round 3 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Jesse Winberg (Pleasanton) 4-10 (Fall 1:49)
- Round 4 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Gavin Hammond (Southwest) 4-12 (Fall 1:36)
Round 5 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Carter VanPelt (Southwest) 9-8 (Fall 1:07)
132
Carson Mason (5-7) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 5-7 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-3 (Fall 3:21)
- Round 2 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 11-5 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 5-7 (Fall 5:18)
Round 3 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 5-7 won by fall over Bryce Wolfe (Medicine Valley) 4-10 (Fall 2:57)
138
Dawson Doggett (8-9) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 8-9 won by fall over Louie Doyle (Medicine Valley) 3-8 (Fall 1:34)
- Round 2 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 8-9 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-6 (Fall 3:00)
- Round 3 - Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 17-2 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 8-9 (Fall 1:44)
- Championship Bracket - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 14-3 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 8-9 (Fall 1:53)
- 3rd Place Match - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-5 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 8-9 (Fall 4:08)
145
Colby Streit (2-10) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Tyler Ellis (Southwest) 8-8 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-10 (Fall 0:58)
- Round 2 - Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 13-2 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-10 (Fall 1:25)
- Round 3 - Jaden Henderson (Medicine Valley) 14-4 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-10 (Fall 0:49)
- Round 4 - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 14-5 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-10 (Fall 0:51)
152
Talon Crago (5-7) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 5-7 won by decision over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 11-6 (Dec 9-5)
- Round 3 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 5-7 won by fall over Charlee Kahler (Medicine Valley) 0-10 (Fall 0:18)
- Round 4 - Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 16-0 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 5-7 (Fall 2:55)
- Round 5 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 5-7 won by fall over Harley Gray (Medicine Valley) 2-13 (Fall 0:27)
170
Lila Bloomer (0-8) placed 3rd.
- Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 3-5 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-8 (Fall 3:07)
- Round 2 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 7-5 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-8 (Fall 0:48)
170
Rio Remund (7-5) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 7-5 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-8 (Fall 0:48)
- Round 3 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 7-5 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 3-5 (Fall 0:51)
195
Clay Witthuhn (4-8) placed 4th and scored 6.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 4-8 won by fall over Grant Hawkins (Pleasanton) 5-5 (Fall 4:45)
- Round 2 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 11-1 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 4-8 (Fall 1:12)
- Round 3 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 4-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Championship Bracket - Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 9-0 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 4-8 (Fall 1:43)
- 3rd Place Match - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 12-3 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 4-8 (Fall 1:58)
Sandhills-Thedford
120
Brodie Stengel (2-9) placed 4th and scored 6.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Jesse Winberg (Pleasanton) 4-10 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-9 (Fall 3:26)
- Round 2 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-9 (Fall 0:47)
- Round 3 - Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-9 won by fall over Gavin Hammond (Southwest) 4-12 (Fall 1:21)
- Round 4 - Carter VanPelt (Southwest) 9-8 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-9 (Fall 1:19)
160
Rhett McFadden (3-7) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Rhett McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 3-7 won by decision over Josh Gage (Medicine Valley) 3-12 (Dec 12-8)
- Round 2 - Brett Tryon (Southwest) 12-5 won by fall over Rhett McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 3-7 (Fall 1:44)
- Round 3 - Rhett McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 3-7 won by fall over Dawson Lemburg (Palmer) 0-12 (Fall 5:15)
182
Reece Zutavern (10-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 10-0 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-8 (Fall 0:56)
- Round 2 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 10-0 won by fall over Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 7-10 (Fall 1:52)
- Round 3 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 10-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Championship Bracket - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 10-0 won by medical forfeit over Cole Downey (Southwest) 14-5 (M. For.)
- 1st Place Match - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 10-0 won by fall over Kaden Cole (Medicine Valley) 14-4 (Fall 5:27)
195
Reed McFadden (11-1) placed 2nd and scored 15.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 11-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 11-1 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 4-8 (Fall 1:12)
- Round 3 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 11-1 won by major decision over Grant Hawkins (Pleasanton) 5-5 (MD 8-0)
- Championship Bracket - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 11-1 won by fall over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 12-3 (Fall 4:40)
- 1st Place Match - Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 9-0 won by fall over Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 11-1 (Fall 4:32)
285
Brayton Branic (12-1) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 12-1 won by fall over jacob stromberg (Palmer) 5-10 (Fall 1:51)
- Round 3 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 12-1 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-5 (Fall 1:29)
- Round 4 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 12-1 won by fall over JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 9-4 (Fall 3:06)
- Round 5 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 12-1 won by fall over Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 12-6 (Fall 3:22)
S-E-M
106
Navarre Plagmann (5-5) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-5 won by fall over Gage Overton (Southwest) 6-9 (Fall 0:44)
- Round 2 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-5 won by fall over Noah Eckstrom (Palmer) 1-11 (Fall 0:26)
- Round 4 - Sebastian Sauceda (Shelton) 3-1 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-5 (Fall 3:39)
- Round 5 - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-5 (Fall 1:55)
113
Clark Padrnos (7-2) placed 2nd and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-2 won by decision over Mitchel Stritt (Southwest) 7-10 (Dec 11-8)
- Round 2 - Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-2 won by major decision over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 9-6 (MD 10-2)
- Round 3 - Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 9-2 won by decision over Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-2 (Dec 4-0)
132
Ethan Atkins (7-3) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 5-7 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-3 (Fall 3:21)
- Round 2 - Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-3 won by fall over Bryce Wolfe (Medicine Valley) 4-10 (Fall 0:25)
Round 3 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 11-5 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-3 (Fall 3:07)
138
Reece Jones (8-5) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-5 won by fall over Grant Nielson (Palmer) 3-12 (Fall 0:55)
- Round 2 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 3 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 14-3 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-5 (Fall 4:28)
- Championship Bracket - Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 17-2 won by tech fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-5 (TF-1.5 5:46 (20-4))
- 3rd Place Match - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-5 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 8-9 (Fall 4:08)
170
Ashton Nichols (3-5) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 3-5 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-8 (Fall 3:07)
- Round 3 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 7-5 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 3-5 (Fall 0:51)
220
Aaron Hernandez (4-5) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-5 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-5 (Fall 0:35)
- Round 2 - Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 12-1 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-5 (Fall 1:40)
Round 3 - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-5 won by fall over Aspen Henderson (Medicine Valley) 3-12 (Fall 4:58)
285
Brendon Hall (6-5) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-5 won by fall over jacob stromberg (Palmer) 5-10 (Fall 0:31)
- Round 2 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-5 won by fall over Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 12-6 (Fall 0:54)
- Round 3 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 12-1 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-5 (Fall 1:29)
- Round 5 - JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 9-4 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-5 (Fall 2:59)
Anselmo-Merna
106
Tristan Olson (10-3) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 won by fall over Sebastian Sauceda (Shelton) 3-1 (Fall 1:17)
- Round 3 - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 won by fall over Noah Eckstrom (Palmer) 1-11 (Fall 0:54)
- Round 4 - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 won by fall over Gage Overton (Southwest) 6-9 (Fall 3:18)
- Round 5 - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-5 (Fall 1:55)
113
Zane Druery (9-6) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 9-2 won by fall over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 9-6 (Fall 2:44)
- Round 2 - Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-2 won by major decision over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 9-6 (MD 10-2)
- Round 3 - Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 9-6 won by fall over Mitchel Stritt (Southwest) 7-10 (Fall 4:43)
132
Jadon Wells (11-5) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 11-5 won by fall over Bryce Wolfe (Medicine Valley) 4-10 (Fall 1:32)
- Round 2 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 11-5 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 5-7 (Fall 5:18)
- Round 3 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 11-5 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-3 (Fall 3:07)
138
Bryce Schmidt (14-3) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 14-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 14-3 won by fall over Grant Nielson (Palmer) 3-12 (Fall 1:09)
- Round 3 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 14-3 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-5 (Fall 4:28)
- Championship Bracket - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 14-3 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 8-9 (Fall 1:53)
- 1st Place Match - Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 17-2 won by decision over Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 14-3 (Dec 3-2)
138
Caden Coufal (2-6) placed 5th.
- Round 1 - Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 17-2 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-6 (Fall 1:28)
- Round 2 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 8-9 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-6 (Fall 3:00)
- Round 3 - Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-6 won by fall over Louie Doyle (Medicine Valley) 3-8 (Fall 4:51)
- Consolation Bracket - Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- 5th Place Match - Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-6 won by decision over Grant Nielson (Palmer) 3-12 (Dec 7-4)
145
Tyce Porter (14-5) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Jaden Henderson (Medicine Valley) 14-4 won by fall over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 14-5 (Fall 1:07)
- Round 2 - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 14-5 won by fall over Tyler Ellis (Southwest) 8-8 (Fall 1:22)
- Round 4 - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 14-5 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-10 (Fall 0:51)
- Round 5 - Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 13-2 won by fall over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 14-5 (Fall 3:10)
152
Zane Kreikemeier (11-6) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 5-7 won by decision over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 11-6 (Dec 9-5)
- Round 2 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 11-6 won by fall over Harley Gray (Medicine Valley) 2-13 (Fall 1:07)
- Round 4 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 11-6 won by fall over Charlee Kahler (Medicine Valley) 0-10 (Fall 0:12)
- Round 5 - Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 16-0 won by tech fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 11-6 (TF-1.5 4:41 (16-0))
182
Tayte Thornton (4-6) placed 6th and scored 2.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Kaden Cole (Medicine Valley) 14-4 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-6 (Fall 1:23)
- Round 2 - Cole Downey (Southwest) 14-5 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-6 (Fall 0:35)
- Round 3 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-6 won by injury default over Jeffrey Nelsen (Medicine Valley) 3-12 (Inj. 7:30)
- Consolation Bracket - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- 5th Place Match - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-8 won by decision over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-6 (Dec 6-2)
182
Sebastian Younes (4-8) placed 5th.
- Round 1 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 10-0 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-8 (Fall 0:56)
- Round 2 - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 3 - Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 7-10 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-8 (Fall 1:30)
- Consolation Bracket - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-8 won by medical forfeit over Jeffrey Nelsen (Medicine Valley) 3-12 (M. For.)
- 5th Place Match - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-8 won by decision over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-6 (Dec 6-2)
195
Sid Miller (12-3) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 12-3 won by fall over Lunna Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 1-6 (Fall 0:19)
- Round 2 - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 12-3 won by fall over Jonathan Ruvalcaba (Palmer) 1-8 (Fall 0:29)
- Round 3 - Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 9-0 won by fall over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 12-3 (Fall 3:57)
- Championship Bracket - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 11-1 won by fall over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 12-3 (Fall 4:40)
- 3rd Place Match - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 12-3 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 4-8 (Fall 1:58)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.