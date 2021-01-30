Ord Invitational
Team Scores
|1
|Broken Bow
|262.0
|2
|Logan View
|218.5
|3
|Ord
|163.0
|4
|Ravenna
|135.0
|5
|Battle Creek
|124.0
|6
|Arcadia-Loup City
|96.0
|7
|Ansley-Litchfield
|93.0
|8
|Axtell
|83.0
|9
|Maxwell
|67.0
|10
|Hershey
|58.0
|11
|Centura
|54.0
|12
|Burwell
|53.0
|13
|Loomis-Bertrand
|44.0
|14
|Nebraska Christian
|43.0
|15
|Sandhills-Thedford
|40.0
|16
|North Platte St. Pat`s
|34.0
Broken Bow
106: Chauncey Watson (28-9) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 28-9 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-23 (Fall 2:44)
- Semifinal - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 28-9 won by fall over Kaden Thompson (Hershey) 30-7 (Fall 4:39)
- 1st Place Match - Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 30-0 won by fall over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 28-9 (Fall 3:40)
113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (32-14) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 32-14 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills-Thedford) 6-23 (Fall 0:44)
- Quarterfinal - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 32-14 won by fall over Sam Schmer (Ord) 2-4 (Fall 0:51)
- Semifinal - Jacob Fox (Axtell) 32-7 won by decision over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 32-14 (Dec 10-9)
- Cons. Semi - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 32-14 won by fall over Owen Meyer (Logan View) 19-18 (Fall 2:18)
- 3rd Place Match - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 32-14 won by major decision over Jaxson Hassler (Battle Creek) 24-17 (MD 11-3)
120: Treyton Hurlburt (12-24) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 12-24 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 17-14 won by major decision over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 12-24 (MD 17-3)
- Cons. Round 2 - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 12-24 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-13 won by major decision over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 12-24 (MD 17-3)
120: Amarion McFarland (17-14) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 17-14 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 17-14 won by major decision over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 12-24 (MD 17-3)
- Semifinal - Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 34-8 won by fall over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 17-14 (Fall 1:48)
- Cons. Semi - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 17-14 won by decision over Sam Peters (Logan View) 14-12 (Dec 6-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 17-14 won by fall over Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-13 (Fall 0:44)
126: Cyrus Wells (29-5) placed 1st and scored 29.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 29-5 won by fall over Brett Hervert (Ravenna) 0-9 (Fall 0:44)
- Quarterfinal - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 29-5 won by fall over Caden Meinke (Battle Creek) 11-15 (Fall 0:57)
- Semifinal - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 29-5 won by major decision over Kaden Gregory (Logan View) 28-15 (MD 22-10)
- 1st Place Match - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 29-5 won by fall over Boston Reeves (Battle Creek) 30-14 (Fall 1:34)
132: Brody Ridder (13-9) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Keenan (Logan View) 23-18 won by fall over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 13-9 (Fall 5:47)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 13-9 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley-Litchfield) 11-23 (Fall 2:00)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 13-9 won by decision over Mason Kuszak (Centura) 15-7 (Dec 9-8)
- Cons. Round 3 - Brendan Boyce (Ord) 26-16 won by fall over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 13-9 (Fall 2:51)
132: Schylar Campbell (26-15) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 26-15 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley-Litchfield) 11-23 (Fall 1:30)
- Quarterfinal - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 26-15 won by fall over Ryder Keenan (Logan View) 23-18 (Fall 5:10)
- Semifinal - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 26-15 won by fall over Mason Tilford (Maxwell) 11-6 (Fall 1:55)
- 1st Place Match - Matt Bruns (Hershey) 31-4 won by decision over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 26-15 (Dec 7-3)
132: Tallen Harrold (18-5) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Camden Mueller (Logan View) 15-11 won by decision over Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 18-5 (Dec 6-5)
- Cons. Round 1 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 18-5 won by fall over Chase Rager (Ravenna) 5-14 (Fall 2:08)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brendan Boyce (Ord) 26-16 won by fall over Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 18-5 (Fall 2:11)
138: Dakota Baum (8-13) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 19-15 won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 8-13 (Fall 4:55)
- Cons. Round 1 - Clay Bohr (Loomis-Bertrand) 13-20 won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 8-13 (Fall 0:53)
138: Braylan Rynearson (8-6) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia-Loup City) 20-12 won by fall over Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 8-6 (Fall 3:11)
- Cons. Round 1 - Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 8-6 won by fall over Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills-Thedford) 1-13 (Fall 3:48)
- Cons. Round 2 - Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 8-6 won by fall over McLain Adams (Centura) 22-22 (Fall 2:46)
- Cons. Round 3 - Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 41-6 won by fall over Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 8-6 (Fall 2:21)
145: Gavin Wright (5-15) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Hunter McNulty (Logan View) 39-5 won by tech fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 5-15 (TF-1.5 3:20 (15-0))
- Cons. Round 1 - Micah Green (Nebraska Christian) 10-11 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 5-15 (Fall 1:22)
145: Connor Wells (35-9) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 35-9 won by fall over Braxton Williams (Maxwell) 2-11 (Fall 0:22)
- Quarterfinal - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 35-9 won by decision over Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Pat`s) 15-12 (Dec 4-2)
- Semifinal - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 35-9 won by decision over Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 25-6 (Dec 4-2)
- 1st Place Match - Hunter McNulty (Logan View) 39-5 won by decision over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 35-9 (Dec 3-0)
145: Jesse Gallian (4-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek) 35-10 won by fall over Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 4-12 (Fall 3:14)
- Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Anderson (Centura) 26-16 won by fall over Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 4-12 (Fall 3:24)
152: Jack Myers (27-16) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 27-16 won by fall over Caiden Hill (Ord) 1-11 (Fall 1:52)
- Quarterfinal - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 27-16 won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 12-10 (Fall 1:28)
- Semifinal - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 27-16 won by fall over Cody Mayfield (Burwell) 16-9 (Fall 1:54)
- 1st Place Match - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia-Loup City) 31-1 won by fall over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 27-16 (Fall 1:13)
152: Brice Chaplin (12-10) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 12-10 won by fall over Kaleb Kummer (Battle Creek) 13-26 (Fall 2:58)
- Quarterfinal - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 27-16 won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 12-10 (Fall 1:28)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 12-10 won by fall over Kole Walz (Hershey) 8-20 (Fall 0:55)
- Cons. Round 3 - Noah Melgoza (Centura) 13-20 won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 12-10 (Fall 2:05)
160: Layton Lindner (11-17) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 11-17 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Garret Kluthe (Ord) 26-2 won by fall over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 11-17 (Fall 1:23)
- Cons. Round 2 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 11-17 won by decision over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-14 (Dec 5-2)
- Cons. Round 3 - Braydon Wobken (Logan View) 13-6 won by fall over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 11-17 (Fall 4:44)
160: Brycen Woodward (4-14) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 28-5 won by medical forfeit over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-14 (M. For.)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-14 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 11-17 won by decision over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-14 (Dec 5-2)
170: Max Denson (29-18) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 29-18 won by fall over Eric Vogel (Logan View) 7-9 (Fall 0:33)
- Quarterfinal - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 29-18 won by decision over Kaden Warneke (Battle Creek) 27-15 (Dec 4-3)
- Semifinal - Ryan Gabriel (Ord) 32-5 won by decision over Max Denson (Broken Bow) 29-18 (Dec 8-3)
- Cons. Semi - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 29-18 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-13 (Fall 0:46)
- 3rd Place Match - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 29-18 won by decision over Kaden Warneke (Battle Creek) 27-15 (Dec 7-2)
182: Kaden Powers (29-14) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 29-14 won by fall over Dylan Silva (Logan View) 28-15 (Fall 4:48)
- Quarterfinal - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 33-1 won by fall over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 29-14 (Fall 3:19)
- Cons. Round 2 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 29-14 won by fall over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 24-13 (Fall 1:25)
- Cons. Round 3 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 31-4 won by fall over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 29-14 (Fall 0:28)
195: Hagen Campbell (6-14) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 39-2 won by fall over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 6-14 (Fall 1:31)
- Cons. Round 1 - Jeston Hassler (Battle Creek) 8-10 won by fall over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 6-14 (Fall 3:49)
195: Lathan Duda (42-0) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 42-0 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley-Litchfield) 9-16 (Fall 0:34)
- Quarterfinal - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 42-0 won by fall over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 22-17 (Fall 0:44)
- Semifinal - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 42-0 won by fall over Alex Gideon (Burwell) 23-3 (Fall 5:33)
- 1st Place Match - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 42-0 won by decision over Logan Booth (Logan View) 41-2 (Dec 10-4)
220: Keifer Anderson (35-9) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 35-9 won by major decision over James Thomas (Nebraska Christian) 3-7 (MD 12-0)
- Quarterfinal - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 35-9 won by fall over Alex Flessner (Ord) 24-12 (Fall 2:52)
- Semifinal - Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 23-1 won by fall over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 35-9 (Fall 0:51)
- Cons. Semi - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 35-9 won by fall over Jacob Ottis (Battle Creek) 18-22 (Fall 2:01)
- 3rd Place Match - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 35-9 won by fall over Andrew Cone (Logan View) 31-9 (Fall 4:54)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (36-3) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 36-3 won by fall over Riggin Ludeke (Loomis-Bertrand) 4-11 (Fall 0:13)
- Quarterfinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 36-3 won by fall over Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-9 (Fall 1:51)
- Semifinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 36-3 won by decision over Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 11-4 (Dec 3-2)
- 1st Place Match - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 36-3 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 31-3 (UTB 3-2)
285: Tyler Thomas (11-4) placed 5th.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 11-4 won by fall over Theo Windhusen (Logan View) 6-14 (Fall 1:13)
- Quarterfinal - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 11-4 won by decision over Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 34-6 (Dec 3-2)
- Semifinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 36-3 won by decision over Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 11-4 (Dec 3-2)
- Cons. Semi - Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 20-3 won by decision over Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 11-4 (Dec 3-0)
- 5th Place Match - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 11-4 won by fall over Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 34-6 (Fall 0:49)
Ansley-Litchfield
106: Owen Hartman (14-23) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 28-9 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-23 (Fall 2:44)
- Cons. Round 1 - Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-23 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Garrett Finke (Battle Creek) 17-18 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-23 (Fall 2:36)
- 5th Place Match - Garrett Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 29-15 won by medical forfeit over Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-23 (M. For.)
126: David Lewis (13-19) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carter Jasnoch (Ravenna) 20-16 won by decision over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 13-19 (Dec 5-0)
- Cons. Round 1 - David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 13-19 won by fall over Jayden Klein (North Platte St. Pat`s) 2-19 (Fall 2:33)
- Cons. Round 2 - David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 13-19 won by fall over Sam Melton (Maxwell) 12-9 (Fall 0:41)
- Cons. Round 3 - David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 13-19 won by decision over Caden Meinke (Battle Creek) 11-15 (Dec 8-2)
- Cons. Semi - Ayden Berney (Centura) 31-10 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 13-19 (Fall 0:30)
- 5th Place Match - Sam Frame (Hershey) 14-22 won over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 13-19 (OTHR1)
132: Dillon Stark (11-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 26-15 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley-Litchfield) 11-23 (Fall 1:30)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 13-9 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley-Litchfield) 11-23 (Fall 2:00)
138: Chase Racicky (19-15) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 19-15 won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 8-13 (Fall 4:55)
- Quarterfinal - Hunter Deeds (North Platte St. Pat`s) 27-11 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 19-15 (Fall 1:39)
- Cons. Round 2 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 19-15 won by fall over Kaleb Morton (Nebraska Christian) 8-13 (Fall 0:57)
- Cons. Round 3 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia-Loup City) 20-12 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 19-15 (Fall 0:51)
160: Collin Arehart (26-7) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-7 won by fall over Emmet Wentworth (Burwell) 5-11 (Fall 0:52)
- Quarterfinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-7 won by major decision over Braydon Wobken (Logan View) 13-6 (MD 17-9)
- Semifinal - Garret Kluthe (Ord) 26-2 won by major decision over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-7 (MD 8-0)
- Cons. Semi - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-7 won by decision over Jack Sokol (Centura) 35-10 (Dec 1-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 28-5 won by medical forfeit over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-7 (M. For.)
170: Hunter Arehart (23-4) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-4 won by fall over Ayden Steffens (Maxwell) 14-16 (Fall 0:13)
- Semifinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-4 won by decision over Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 22-16 (Dec 6-2)
- 1st Place Match - Ryan Gabriel (Ord) 32-5 won by fall over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-4 (Fall 5:06)
182: Cooper Slingsby (31-4) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 31-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 21-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 31-4 (SV-1 7-2)
- Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 31-4 won by fall over Jaycob Young (Maxwell) 6-8 (Fall 0:56)
- Cons. Round 3 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 31-4 won by fall over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 29-14 (Fall 0:28)
- Cons. Semi - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 31-4 won by decision over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 37-5 (Dec 3-1)
- 3rd Place Match - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley-Litchfield) 31-4 won by fall over Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 21-5 (Fall 4:15)
195: Kaden Stunkel (9-16) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 42-0 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley-Litchfield) 9-16 (Fall 0:34)
- Cons. Round 1 - Sam Boettcher (Ord) 8-5 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley-Litchfield) 9-16 (Fall 1:45)
195: Kolby Larson (39-2) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 39-2 won by fall over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 6-14 (Fall 1:31)
- Quarterfinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 39-2 won by decision over Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 26-9 (Dec 8-3)
- Semifinal - Logan Booth (Logan View) 41-2 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 39-2 (UTB 3-2)
- Cons. Semi - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 39-2 won by decision over Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 30-6 (Dec 10-4)
- 3rd Place Match - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 39-2 won by decision over Alex Gideon (Burwell) 23-3 (Dec 3-1)
220: Gavin Barela (27-12) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-12 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 13-12 (Fall 2:43)
- Quarterfinal - Andrew Cone (Logan View) 31-9 won by fall over Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-12 (Fall 2:47)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Ottis (Battle Creek) 18-22 won by major decision over Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-12 (MD 12-4)
Arcadia-Loup City
120: Ty Greenland (12-13) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 34-8 won by fall over Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-13 (Fall 1:39)
Cons. Round 2 - Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-13 won by major decision over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 12-24 (MD 17-3)
Cons. Semi - Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-13 won by fall over Jeremiah Arndt (Centura) 23-19 (Fall 4:52)
3rd Place Match - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 17-14 won by fall over Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-13 (Fall 0:44)
126: Kaden Reeves (7-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Musgrave (Nebraska Christian) 12-11 won by fall over Kaden Reeves (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-13 (Fall 4:19)
Cons. Round 1 - Kaden Reeves (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Caden Meinke (Battle Creek) 11-15 won by fall over Kaden Reeves (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-13 (Fall 1:57)
138: Logan Gregory (20-12) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia-Loup City) 20-12 won by fall over Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 8-6 (Fall 3:11)
Quarterfinal - Roberto Valdivia (Logan View) 35-6 won by fall over Logan Gregory (Arcadia-Loup City) 20-12 (Fall 4:35)
Cons. Round 2 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia-Loup City) 20-12 won by fall over Easton Messersmith (Maxwell) 20-9 (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Round 3 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia-Loup City) 20-12 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 19-15 (Fall 0:51)
Cons. Semi - Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 24-14 won by decision over Logan Gregory (Arcadia-Loup City) 20-12 (Dec 9-7)
5th Place Match - Hunter Deeds (North Platte St. Pat`s) 27-11 won over Logan Gregory (Arcadia-Loup City) 20-12 (OTHR1)
145: Jaxson Kusek (17-15) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Pat`s) 15-12 won by fall over Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia-Loup City) 17-15 (Fall 3:47)
Cons. Round 1 - Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia-Loup City) 17-15 won by fall over Braxton Williams (Maxwell) 2-11 (Fall 0:22)
Cons. Round 2 - Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia-Loup City) 17-15 won by fall over Klayton Pagel (Maxwell) 20-11 (Fall 1:47)
Cons. Round 3 - Alex Foust (Logan View) 21-16 won by decision over Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia-Loup City) 17-15 (Dec 4-2)
152: Tryon Calleroz (31-1) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia-Loup City) 31-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia-Loup City) 31-1 won by fall over Baylor Kaup (Logan View) 7-9 (Fall 2:52)
Semifinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia-Loup City) 31-1 won by fall over Joseph French (Axtell) 17-11 (Fall 0:48)
1st Place Match - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia-Loup City) 31-1 won by fall over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 27-16 (Fall 1:13)
160: Chase Stieb (28-5) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 28-5 won by medical forfeit over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 4-14 (M. For.)
Quarterfinal - Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 28-5 won by fall over Jacob Tobey (Maxwell) 9-9 (Fall 1:37)
Semifinal - Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 33-7 won by decision over Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 28-5 (Dec 5-4)
Cons. Semi - Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 28-5 won by fall over Braydon Wobken (Logan View) 13-6 (Fall 0:45)
3rd Place Match - Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 28-5 won by medical forfeit over Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-7 (M. For.)
170: Ethan Krzycki (11-13) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Ruwe (Logan View) 20-25 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-13 (Fall 2:51)
Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-13 won by decision over Ayden Steffens (Maxwell) 14-16 (Dec 7-3)
Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-13 won by fall over Kaydan Hunt (Maxwell) 14-6 (Fall 2:27)
Cons. Semi - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 29-18 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-13 (Fall 0:46)
5th Place Match - Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 22-16 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-13 (Fall 2:39)
195: Jacob Kuszak (6-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 30-6 won by fall over Jacob Kuszak (Arcadia-Loup City) 6-10 (Fall 0:27)
Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Kuszak (Arcadia-Loup City) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 26-9 won by fall over Jacob Kuszak (Arcadia-Loup City) 6-10 (Fall 0:46)
220: Luke Heil (2-8) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Cone (Logan View) 31-9 won by fall over Luke Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 2-8 (Fall 0:19)
Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 13-12 won by fall over Luke Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 2-8 (Fall 0:54)
220: Cameron Russell (13-12) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 27-12 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 13-12 (Fall 2:43)
Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 13-12 won by fall over Luke Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 2-8 (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Round 2 - Alex Flessner (Ord) 24-12 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia-Loup City) 13-12 (Fall 0:45)
285: Liam Heil (19-9) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 36-3 won by fall over Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-9 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 2 - Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-9 won by fall over Ashton Smith (Maxwell) 10-9 (Fall 1:48)
Cons. Round 3 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 34-6 won by decision over Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-9 (Dec 8-1)
Sandhills-Thedford
113: Brodie Stengel (6-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 32-14 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills-Thedford) 6-23 (Fall 0:44)
Cons. Round 1 - Brodie Stengel (Sandhills-Thedford) 6-23 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Owen Meyer (Logan View) 19-18 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills-Thedford) 6-23 (Fall 0:53)
138: Fletcher Pollard (1-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Roberto Valdivia (Logan View) 35-6 won by fall over Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills-Thedford) 1-13 (Fall 3:36)
Cons. Round 1 - Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) 8-6 won by fall over Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills-Thedford) 1-13 (Fall 3:48)
182: Reece Zutavern (33-1) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 33-1 won by fall over Stone Swantek (Nebraska Christian) 0-2 (Fall 1:08)
Quarterfinal - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 33-1 won by fall over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 29-14 (Fall 3:19)
Semifinal - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 33-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 21-5 (SV-1 5-3)
1st Place Match - Kelen Meyer (Ord) 33-3 won by decision over Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 33-1 (Dec 10-5)
195: Reed McFadden (26-9) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 26-9 won by fall over Jeston Hassler (Battle Creek) 8-10 (Fall 1:29)
Quarterfinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 39-2 won by decision over Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 26-9 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 26-9 won by fall over Jacob Kuszak (Arcadia-Loup City) 6-10 (Fall 0:46)
Cons. Round 3 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 26-9 won by decision over Trey Warner (Ord) 26-12 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Semi - Alex Gideon (Burwell) 23-3 won by decision over Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 26-9 (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match - Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 30-6 and Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 26-9 (DFF)
285: Brayton Branic (34-6) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 34-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 11-4 won by decision over Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 34-6 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 34-6 won by fall over Malachi Wheeler (Nebraska Christian) 7-15 (Fall 3:26)
Cons. Round 3 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 34-6 won by decision over Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 19-9 (Dec 8-1)
Cons. Semi - Bridger Rice (Ord) 29-5 won by fall over Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 34-6 (Fall 1:56)
5th Place Match - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 11-4 won by fall over Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 34-6 (Fall 0:49)
Central Valley Invite
Anselmo-Merna
106: Tristan Olson (27-11) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 27-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 27-11 won by major decision over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-15 (MD 11-0)
Semifinal - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 18-6 won by fall over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 27-11 (Fall 2:45)
Cons. Semi - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 27-11 won by decision over Colton Placek (Tri County) 22-16 (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 27-11 won in sudden victory - 1 over Dierks Nekoliczak (Central Valley) 17-12 (SV-1 8-6)
132: Jadon Wells (25-12) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 25-12 won by decision over Hunter Perks (Cambridge) 10-18 (Dec 4-2)
Quarterfinal - Javier Marino (High Plains Community) 22-11 won by decision over Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 25-12 (Dec 5-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 25-12 won by decision over Ethan Fjell (Shelby Rising City) 12-19 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 3 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 25-12 won by fall over Sam Mueller (Grand Island Central Catholic) 16-14 (Fall 2:24)
Cons. Semi - Zaid Martinez (Tri County) 23-10 won by decision over Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 25-12 (Dec 9-5)
138: Caden Coufal (2-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carter Fjell (Shelby Rising City) 29-11 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-10 (Fall 0:51)
Cons. Round 1 - Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Urkoski (High Plains Community) 28-12 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-10 (Fall 2:42)
145: Tyce Porter (30-11) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 30-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 30-11 won by fall over Jacob Henery (Neligh/Oakdale) 7-21 (Fall 1:43)
Semifinal - Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 40-2 won by fall over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 30-11 (Fall 1:38)
Cons. Semi - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 30-11 won by fall over Connor Johnson (Grand Island Central Catholic) 9-16 (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match - Kirby Smith (Fullerton) 31-12 won by fall over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 30-11 (Fall 4:50)
152: Zane Kreikemeier (25-16) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 25-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Landon Sliva (Shelby Rising City) 20-19 won by decision over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 25-16 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 25-16 won by fall over Dawson Lemburg (Palmer) 2-33 (Fall 2:31)
Cons. Round 3 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 25-16 won by fall over Nate Redwine (Hi-Line) 7-20 (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Semi - Caden Reedy (Tri County) 15-5 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 25-16 (Fall 1:36)
160: Tyson Havelka (0-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aiden Kuester (Neligh/Oakdale) 36-1 won by fall over Tyson Havelka (Anselmo-Merna) 0-7 (Fall 1:15)
Cons. Round 1 - Grant Lewandowski (Tri County) 24-18 won by fall over Tyson Havelka (Anselmo-Merna) 0-7 (Fall 0:55)
170: Sebastian Younes (7-16) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Hemenway (Elgin/Elgin Pope John) 16-19 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 7-16 (Fall 3:21)
Cons. Round 1 - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 7-16 won by decision over Hunter Borges (Grand Island Central Catholic) 4-24 (Dec 9-5)
Cons. Round 2 - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 7-16 won by decision over Jack Hopkins (Tri County) 10-14 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Round 3 - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 7-16 won by disqualification over Christian Thompson (Cambridge) 13-18 (DQ)
Cons. Semi - Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 25-24 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 7-16 (Fall 1:27)
170: Tayte Thornton (12-19) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Christian Thompson (Cambridge) 13-18 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 12-19 (Fall 3:37)
Cons. Round 1 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 12-19 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 5-34 (Fall 0:49)
Cons. Round 2 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 12-19 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-16 (Fall 2:29)
Cons. Round 3 - Samuel Hemenway (Elgin/Elgin Pope John) 16-19 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 12-19 (Fall 1:08)
195: Sid Miller (21-8) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 21-8 won by decision over Colton Thiele (Summerland) 23-7 (Dec 11-5)
Semifinal - Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 31-1 won by fall over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 21-8 (Fall 1:19)
Cons. Semi - Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 35-7 won by major decision over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 21-8 (MD 11-2)
Mullen
106: Jeffery Forsen (18-6) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 18-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 18-6 won by decision over Jackson Farias (Grand Island Central Catholic) 15-15 (Dec 7-0)
Semifinal - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 18-6 won by fall over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 27-11 (Fall 2:45)
1st Place Match - Carson Whitesel (Neligh/Oakdale) 27-11 won by fall over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 18-6 (Fall 2:00)
106: Carter Haesler (16-15) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Carter Haesler (Mullen) 16-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dierks Nekoliczak (Central Valley) 17-12 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 16-15 (Fall 0:12)
Cons. Round 2 - Daley Bearinger (Summerland) 17-12 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 16-15 (Fall 0:21)
113: Eli Paxton (33-3) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 33-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 33-3 won by fall over Aidan Shutts (Hi-Line) 15-16 (Fall 1:53)
1st Place Match - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 33-3 won by decision over Carter Beckman (Elgin/Elgin Pope John) 26-7 (Dec 8-5)
126: Chase Gracey (29-11) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 29-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Rafe Grebin (Summerland) 14-14 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Chase Gracey (Mullen) 29-11 (UTB 6-6)
Cons. Semi - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 29-11 won by fall over Kole Eickmeier (Shelby Rising City) 10-24 (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match - Alex Thiele (Summerland) 19-12 won by fall over Chase Gracey (Mullen) 29-11 (Fall 4:40)
132: Kyle Durfee (34-8) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 34-8 won by fall over Nate Tillman (Wood River) 10-27 (Fall 1:22)
Quarterfinal - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 34-8 won by fall over Eli Thiele (Summerland) 22-17 (Fall 1:29)
Semifinal - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 34-8 won by decision over Zaid Martinez (Tri County) 23-10 (Dec 6-0)
1st Place Match - Brock Kester (Neligh/Oakdale) 35-7 won by decision over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 34-8 (Dec 1-0)
145: James Kessler (15-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Henery (Neligh/Oakdale) 7-21 won by fall over James Kessler (Mullen) 15-10 (Fall 3:59)
Cons. Round 1 - James Kessler (Mullen) 15-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Corbett (Cambridge) 1-3 won by fall over James Kessler (Mullen) 15-10 (Fall 0:55)
152: Spencer DeNaeyer (37-6) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 37-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 37-6 won by fall over Tye Stanton (Cambridge) 12-24 (Fall 1:37)
Semifinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 37-6 won by fall over Caden Reedy (Tri County) 15-5 (Fall 4:11)
1st Place Match - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 37-6 won by decision over Austin Rudolf (Neligh/Oakdale) 20-4 (Dec 7-4)
160: Sean Simonson (31-13) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 31-13 won by fall over Gabe Huntley (Cambridge) 13-27 (Fall 1:08)
Semifinal - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 31-13 won by fall over Hunter Gress (High Plains Community) 14-14 (Fall 4:36)
1st Place Match - Aiden Kuester (Neligh/Oakdale) 36-1 won by fall over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 31-13 (Fall 2:51)
170: Owen Thorberg (5-34) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 19-0 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 5-34 (Fall 1:25)
Cons. Round 1 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 12-19 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 5-34 (Fall 0:49)
220: Tel Kvanvig (21-14) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 21-14 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-19 (Fall 5:58)
Quarterfinal - Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 29-14 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 21-14 (Fall 4:41)
Cons. Round 2 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 21-14 won by fall over David Lozano (Riverside) 3-17 (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Round 3 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 21-14 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 17-18 (Fall 3:14)
Cons. Semi - Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 15-10 won by decision over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 21-14 (Dec 7-0)
285: Isaac Welch (27-14) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 27-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 27-14 won by fall over Toby Ambrose (Tri County) 9-34 (Fall 0:25)
Semifinal - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 27-14 won by fall over Logan Mueller (Summerland) 16-7 (Fall 2:11)
1st Place Match - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 27-14 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 20-13 (Fall 2:13)
South Loup
120: Dylan Handley (3-18) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Dominic Kyle (Overton) 18-13 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-18 (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Wryston Brell (Hi-Line) 7-8 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-18 (Fall 1:46)
120: Logan Peterson (24-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 24-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 24-7 won by fall over Kegan Payne (Neligh/Oakdale) 11-13 (Fall 3:34)
Semifinal - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 24-7 won by fall over Lance Russell (High Plains Community) 18-9 (Fall 5:55)
1st Place Match - Riley Waddington (Wood River) 36-4 won by fall over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 24-7 (Fall 1:43)
132: Carson Mason (20-16) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 20-16 won by fall over Ethan Fjell (Shelby Rising City) 12-19 (Fall 0:44)
Quarterfinal - Zaid Martinez (Tri County) 23-10 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 20-16 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 2 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 20-16 won by fall over Jayden Sheldon (Central Valley) 8-15 (Fall 0:42)
Cons. Round 3 - Eli Thiele (Summerland) 22-17 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 20-16 (Fall 1:47)
138: Dawson Doggett (15-20) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 15-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 33-6 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 15-20 (Fall 4:28)
Cons. Round 2 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 15-20 won by fall over Thomas Johnson (Neligh/Oakdale) 2-14 (Fall 1:49)
Cons. Round 3 - Wyatt Urkoski (High Plains Community) 28-12 won by major decision over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 15-20 (MD 11-2)
145: Talon Crago (14-19) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Thomas Warnke (Elgin/Elgin Pope John) 13-19 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 14-19 (Fall 2:57)
Cons. Round 1 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 14-19 won by fall over Jacob Austin (Riverside) 1-14 (Fall 1:54)
Cons. Round 2 - Connor Johnson (Grand Island Central Catholic) 9-16 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 14-19 (Fall 2:11)
152: Colby Streit (14-20) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Caden Reedy (Tri County) 15-5 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-20 (Fall 2:56)
Cons. Round 2 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Tye Stanton (Cambridge) 12-24 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-20 (Fall 3:49)
170: Rio Remund (21-15) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 21-15 won by fall over Dylan Pooschke (Overton) 6-28 (Fall 1:28)
Quarterfinal - Rio Remund (South Loup) 21-15 won by fall over Jack Hopkins (Tri County) 10-14 (Fall 2:36)
Semifinal - Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 19-0 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 21-15 (Fall 0:48)
Cons. Semi - Rio Remund (South Loup) 21-15 won by fall over Samuel Hemenway (Elgin/Elgin Pope John) 16-19 (Fall 1:42)
3rd Place Match - Rio Remund (South Loup) 21-15 won by fall over Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 25-24 (Fall 2:00)
220: Clay Witthuhn (17-18) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 17-18 won by fall over Jerrod Land (Fullerton) 14-21 (Fall 0:59)
Quarterfinal - Dawson Kaup (Neligh/Oakdale) 26-13 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 17-18 (Fall 0:56)
Cons. Round 2 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 17-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 21-14 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 17-18 (Fall 3:14)
S-E-M
106: Navarre Plagmann (8-15) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-15 won by fall over Daley Bearinger (Summerland) 17-12 (Fall 5:30)
Quarterfinal - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 27-11 won by major decision over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-15 (MD 11-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Jackson Farias (Grand Island Central Catholic) 15-15 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 8-15 (Fall 1:38)
138: Reece Jones (20-16) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 20-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Carter Fjell (Shelby Rising City) 29-11 won by decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 20-16 (Dec 11-5)
Cons. Round 2 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 20-16 won by fall over Spencer Kester (Summerland) 6-17 (Fall 1:47)
Cons. Round 3 - Ashton Higgins (Neligh/Oakdale) 17-22 won by decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 20-16 (Dec 11-5)
170: Ashton Nichols (11-16) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-16 won by fall over Gunnar Lacey (Wood River) 8-30 (Fall 3:03)
Quarterfinal - Conor Dempsey (Neligh/Oakdale) 24-11 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-16 (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Round 2 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 12-19 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-16 (Fall 2:29)
220: Aaron Hernandez (7-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 21-14 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-19 (Fall 5:58)
Cons. Round 1 - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Chipps (Summerland) 24-12 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-19 (Fall 2:41)
285: Brendon Hall (20-13) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 20-13 won by fall over Evan Niemeier (Hi-Line) 0-2 (Fall 0:57)
Quarterfinal - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 20-13 won by fall over Nathan Juarez (Neligh/Oakdale) 2-5 (Fall 0:51)
Semifinal - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 20-13 won by fall over Jacob Stromberg (Palmer) 21-25 (Fall 0:58)
1st Place Match - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 27-14 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 20-13 (Fall 2:13)
Team Scores
|1
|Neligh/Oakdale, NE
|Neligh-Oakdale, NE (GET)
|N/O
|15
|187.0
|2
|Mullen, NE
|Mullen, NE (GET)
|MULL
|11
|143.0
|3
|Palmer, NE
|Palmer, NE (GET)
|PAL
|7
|107.0
|4
|Tri County, NE
|Tri County, NE (GET)
|TRCO
|10
|69.0
|5
|Summerland, NE
|Summerland, NE (GET)
|SULA
|10
|64.0
|6
|Cambridge, NE
|Cambridge, NE (GET)
|CAMB
|11
|62.0
|7
|Wood River, NE
|Wood River, NE (GET)
|WORI
|8
|60.0
|8
|High Plains Community, NE
|High Plains Community, NE (GET)
|HPC
|4
|59.0
|9
|South Loup, NE
|South Loup, NE (GET)
|SOLO
|8
|57.0
|10
|Hi-Line, NE
|Hi-Line, NE (GET)
|HILI
|10
|56.0
|11
|Central Valley, NE
|Central Valley, NE (GET)
|CV
|4
|48.0
|12
|Anselmo-Merna, NE
|Anselmo-Merna, NE (GET)
|A-M
|9
|46.0
|13
|Fullerton, NE
|Fullerton, NE (GET)
|FUL
|5
|44.0
|14
|Shelby Rising City, NE
|Shelby-Rising City, NE (GET)
|SRC
|5
|38.0
|15
|Elgin/Elgin Pope John, NE
|Elgin/Pope John, NE (GET)
|EEPJ
|3
|36.0
|16
|Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, NE
|Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, NE (GET)
|SEM
|5
|33.0
|17
|Overton, NE
|Overton, NE (GET)
|OVT
|3
|23.0
|18
|Grand Island Central Catholic, NE
|Grand Island Central Catholic, NE (GET)
|GICC
|5
|19.0
|19
|Niobrara/Verdigre, NE
|Niobrara/Verdigre, NE (GET)
|NIVE
|2
|12.0
|20
|Riverside, NE
|Riverside, NE (GET)
|RIVE
|2
|0.0
