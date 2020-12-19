The Mullen and Twin Loup wrestling teams were back in action a day after dueling at the Ansley-Litchfield Quadrangular on Dec. 19. Mullen traveled to the Sutherland Invite and Twin Loup was at the Elgin-Pope John Invite. The Broncos continue to have a good year and walked away with first place at Sutherland with 136 points. The Wolves also wrestled well, but some key losses at some of their more dominant classes cost them the meet. They finished in third place at Elgin-Pope John with 123 points. Twin River narrowly won with 132 points over Plainview. Check below for all the stats from the meets:
Mullen At Sutherland Invite
106
Jeffery Forsen (13-2) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 13-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 13-2 won by fall over Chris Loyd (Garden County) 2-14 (Fall 1:33)
- Round 3 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 13-2 won by fall over Cash Davis (Hyannis) 2-7 (Fall 3:42)
- Round 4 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 13-2 won by fall over Nathaniel Barker (Bayard) 11-6 (Fall 3:07)
- Round 5 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 13-2 won by fall over Wyatt Heessel (Maxwell) 14-3 (Fall 3:09)
113
Eli Paxton (13-1) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 13-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 13-1 won by fall over Sharon Garza (Bayard) 3-9 (Fall 1:08)
- Round 3 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 13-1 won by fall over Trenton Rushman (Leyton) 5-4 (Fall 3:17)
126
Chase Gracey (13-3) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 13-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 13-3 won by fall over Jayden Klein (NPSP) 1-3 (Fall 1:30)
- Round 3 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 13-3 won by fall over Dominick Geho (Paxton) 0-6 (Fall 0:45)
- Round 4 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 13-3 won by fall over Braden Powell (Sandhills Valley) 4-10 (Fall 4:32)
- Round 5 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 13-3 won by decision over Gabe Kohel (Morrill) 5-3 (Dec 7-5)
132
Kyle Durfee (15-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 15-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 15-1 won by fall over Dax Connick (NPSP) 4-8 (Fall 0:45)
- Semifinal - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 15-1 won by fall over Zach Araujo (Bayard) 14-6 (Fall 0:59)
- 1st Place Match - Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 10-1 won by decision over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 15-1 (Dec 4-2)
145
James Kessler (5-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Miner (Wauneta-Palisade) 8-5 won by fall over James Kessler (Mullen) 5-2 (Fall 1:52)
- Cons. Round 1 - James Kessler (Mullen) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ezekiel Heaton (Hyannis) 7-8 won by fall over James Kessler (Mullen) 5-2 (Fall 4:38)
160
Spencer DeNaeyer (16-3) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 16-3 won by fall over Henry Taylor (Perkins County) 0-11 (Fall 0:47)
- Round 2 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 16-3 won by fall over Rex Fell (Dundy County-Stratton) 6-10 (Fall 0:05)
- Round 3 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 16-3 won by fall over Cyrrus Messersmith (Maxwell) 10-6 (Fall 0:24)
- Championship Bracket - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 16-3 won by major decision over Gunner Roberson (Garden County) 10-9 (MD 17-5)
- 1st Place Match - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 16-3 won by fall over Kolton Kriha (Bayard) 11-6 (Fall 1:28)
170
Sean Simonson (12-6) placed 2nd and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 12-6 won by major decision over Trey Kirch (Garden County) 7-8 (MD 11-3)
- Round 2 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 12-6 won by decision over Ayden Steffens (Maxwell) 4-11 (Dec 10-6)
- Round 3 - Christian Leonard (Bayard) 16-0 won by fall over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 12-6 (Fall 2:37)
182
Owen Thorberg (1-14) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Justin Schroll (NPSP) 9-2 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 1-14 (Fall 0:53)
- Round 2 - Austin Lee (Sutherland) 7-6 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 1-14 (Fall 0:23)
- Round 3 - Jaycob Young (Maxwell) 2-4 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 1-14 (Fall 0:26)
- Consolation Bracket - Aydan Kaps (Sutherland) 4-5 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 1-14 (Fall 1:04)
- 7th Place Match - Theron Miller (Bayard) 2-12 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 1-14 (Fall 1:21)
220
Tel Kvanvig (8-5) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brandon Knoles (Perkins County) 9-1 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 8-5 (Fall 2:31)
- Round 2 - Luke Howitt (Maxwell) 15-1 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 8-5 (Fall 0:53)
- Round 3 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 8-5 won by fall over Cole Hamilton (Wauneta-Palisade) 5-8 (Fall 2:32)
285
Isaac Welch (8-7) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 8-7 won by fall over Landon Nichols (NPSP) 5-6 (Fall 2:28)
- Round 2 - Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 17-1 won by decision over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 8-7 (Dec 7-0)
- Round 3 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 8-7 won by fall over Michael Rotherham (Bayard) 8-9 (Fall 1:18)
- Round 4 - Austin Meyer (Perkins County) 11-5 won by fall over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 8-7 (Fall 1:27)
- Round 5 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 8-7 won by fall over Kaden Blake (Sandhills Valley) 1-12 (Fall 0:23)
Twin Loup Results at Elgin-Pope John Invite
106
Nolan Osborn (18-1) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 18-1 won by fall over Noah Eckstrom (Palmer) 1-13 (Fall 0:20)
- Semifinal - Dierks Nekoliczak (Central Valley) 6-3 won by decision over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 18-1 (Dec 5-2)
- Cons. Semi - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 18-1 won by fall over Marcus Brown (Pender) 8-6 (Fall 0:47)
- 3rd Place Match - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 18-1 won by fall over Keegan Carl (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 13-7 (Fall 3:53)
113
David Switzer (13-6) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Carter Beckman (Elgin/Pope John) 11-1 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 13-6 (Fall 5:49)
- Round 3 - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 13-6 won by decision over Matthew Ferris (Pender) 7-11 (Dec 7-2)
- Round 4 - Eli Lanham (Plainview) 8-0 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 13-6 (Fall 0:56)
Round 5 - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 13-6 won by fall over Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water) 5-10 (Fall 1:18)
120
Ethan Kipp (12-4) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 12-4 won by fall over Ashton Johnson (Twin River) 8-8 (Fall 3:17)
- Round 2 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 12-4 won by fall over Brock Fletcher (Kenesaw) 2-4 (Fall 0:21)
- Round 3 - Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 8-0 won by fall over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 12-4 (Fall 1:57)
126
Hector Estrada (4-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jordan Mosel (Plainview) 6-3 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 4-10 (Fall 5:17)
- Cons. Round 1 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Daniel Musgrave (Nebraska Christian) 6-6 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 4-10 (Fall 3:34)
132
Garrett Keith (13-6) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Bo Pokorny (Central Valley) 5-6 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 13-6 (Fall 5:40)
- Cons. Round 2 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 13-6 won by fall over Nick Wietfeld (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 0-2 (Fall 0:39)
- Cons. Round 3 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 13-6 won by fall over William Twogood (Nebraska Christian) 3-6 (Fall 3:59)
- Cons. Semi - Cole Steffensen (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 11-10 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 13-6 (Fall 1:35)
138
Keaton Dowse (7-6) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 7-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Kerby Hochstein (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 6-3 won by major decision over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 7-6 (MD 9-1)
- Cons. Round 2 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 7-6 won by fall over Mason Bodlak (Pender) 1-9 (Fall 4:34)
- Cons. Round 3 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 7-6 won by decision over Joshua Jansen (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 9-4 (Dec 10-5)
- Cons. Semi - Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 8-2 won by fall over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 7-6 (Fall 2:13)
145
Shawn Quandt (14-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 14-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 14-4 won by fall over Gus Osantowski (Central Valley) 5-5 (Fall 1:46)
- Semifinal - Nolan Blevins (Weeping Water) 13-4 won by tech fall over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 14-4 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-4))
- Cons. Semi - Kirby Smith (Fullerton) 11-7 won by fall over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 14-4 (Fall 3:44)
152
Archer Grint (12-5) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 12-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 12-5 won by fall over Bode Wortman (Plainview) 4-3 (Fall 1:36)
- 1st Place Match - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 12-5 won by fall over Beau Zoucha (Twin River) 15-4 (Fall 4:46)
160
Kade Bottorf (11-5) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 11-5 won by fall over Spencer Kula (Twin River) 7-3 (Fall 3:01)
- Round 3 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 11-5 won by fall over Korth Kale (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 5-14 (Fall 1:29)
- Round 4 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 11-5 won by fall over Tyler Essary (Weeping Water) 15-5 (Fall 2:16)
- Round 5 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 11-5 won by fall over Alexander Johnson (Pender) 4-11 (Fall 0:50)
170
Slate Micheel (13-4) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 13-4 won by fall over Rocco Gehring (Twin River) 6-2 (Fall 3:44)
- Round 2 - Jaxson Jones (Twin River) 18-0 won by decision over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 13-4 (Dec 7-0)
- Round 3 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 13-4 won by fall over Dawson Lemburg (Palmer) 0-15 (Fall 0:30)
182
Garett Schneider (7-9) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 10-11 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 7-9 (Fall 1:20)
- Cons. Round 1 - Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 7-9 won by fall over Samuel Hemenway (Elgin/Pope John) 4-9 (Fall 2:07)
- Cons. Semi - Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 7-9 won by fall over Kyle Lemme (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 7-6 (Fall 1:54)
- 3rd Place Match - Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 10-11 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 7-9 (Fall 2:50)
