The Anselmo-Merna Wrestling team held their annual invite on Saturday, Dec. 12 with 12 teams competing. Walking away with first place at the meet was Grand Island JV with 171.5 points. Area wise, Twin Loup was third was 115 points, Anselmo-Merna was fourth with 104, Arcadia-Loup City and S-E-M were fifth with 94 points, Sandhills-Thedford was tenth with 40 points, and South Loup was eleventh with 29 points. For complete results from the meet check below:
Anselmo-Merna Coyote Invitational
3. Twin Loup
106
Nolan Osborn (9-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 9-0 won by fall over Angel Maciel (Lexington JV) 2-4 (Fall 1:18)
- Quarterfinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 9-0 won by fall over Gilberto Calmo (Lexington JV) 0-3 (Fall 0:41)
- Semifinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 9-0 won by fall over Garrett Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 11-2 (Fall 1:06)
- 1st Place Match - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 9-0 won by decision over Coben Colson (Grand Island JV) 3-1 (Dec 4-0)
113
David Switzer (7-2) placed 4th.
- Quarterfinal - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Kytzia Hernandez (Lexington JV) 0-5 (Fall 0:48)
- Semifinal - Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-0 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 7-2 (Fall 3:19)
- Cons. Semi - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Fransisca Walsh (Lexington JV) 0-4 (Fall 1:00)
- 3rd Place Match - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 7-2 (Fall 2:57)
113
Ethan Kipp (6-2) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-0 won by fall over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-2 (Fall 3:14)
- Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by fall over Kytzia Hernandez (Lexington JV) 0-5 (Fall 0:28)
- Cons. Semi - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by fall over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 6-4 (Fall 0:55)
- 3rd Place Match - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 7-2 (Fall 2:57)
120
Hector Estrada (2-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gabriel Sohrweid (Grand Island JV) 2-2 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 2-5 (Fall 1:49)
- Cons. Round 1 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Mins (Lexington JV) 5-2 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 2-5 (Fall 1:48)
132
Garrett Keith (7-2) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Ethan Dickau (North Central) 1-5 (Fall 0:19)
- Quarterfinal - Jason Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-3 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 7-2 (Fall 4:47)
- Cons. Round 2 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Arnol Pagan (Lexington JV) 1-2 (Fall 3:24)
- Cons. Round 3 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Sebastian Herrera (Lexington JV) 3-4 (Fall 2:11)
- Cons. Semi - Christian Rodriguez (Lexington JV) 5-4 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 7-2 (Fall 2:08)
138
Keaton Dowse (1-2) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 1-2 won by fall over Grady Fecht (Hyannis) 1-10 (Fall 0:42)
- Semifinal - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 9-2 won by decision over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 1-2 (Dec 8-2)
- Cons. Semi - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 won by decision over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 1-2 (Dec 8-2)
145
Shawn Quandt (7-2) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (Fall 4:38)
- Semifinal - Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 12-0 won by fall over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-2 (Fall 0:36)
- Cons. Semi - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Carson Gruntorad (Elm Creek) 5-3 (Fall 1:37)
- 3rd Place Match - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Isaac Guevara (Grand Island JV) 2-2 (Fall 3:19)
152
Archer Grint (4-5) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 4-5 won by fall over Ben Rodriguez (Lexington JV) 0-3 (Fall 0:52)
- Quarterfinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 4-5 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 8-4 (Fall 1:44)
- Semifinal - Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 14-2 won by fall over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 4-5 (Fall 4:44)
- Cons. Semi - Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 10-1 won by fall over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 4-5 (Fall 4:19)
170
Slate Micheel (6-2) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by major decision over Marvin Dominguez (Grand Island JV) 1-2 (MD 12-2)
- Quarterfinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by decision over Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 7-6 (Dec 8-2)
- Semifinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 2-4 (Fall 1:53)
- 1st Place Match - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 (Fall 5:07)
170
Kade Bottorf (4-4) placed 4th.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 won by decision over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 4-4 (Dec 8-2)
- Cons. Round 2 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 4-4 won by fall over Marvin Dominguez (Grand Island JV) 1-2 (Fall 2:49)
- Cons. Semi - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 4-4 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 2-4 (Fall 0:18)
- 3rd Place Match - Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 7-6 won by decision over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 4-4 (Dec 10-5)
182
Garett Schneider (3-4) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 11-0 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 3-4 (Fall 1:25)
- Cons. Semi - Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 3-4 won by fall over Beau Kaufman (North Central) 2-8 (Fall 0:27)
- 3rd Place Match - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-4 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 3-4 (Fall 0:18)
4. Anselmo-Merna
106
Tristan Olson (5-2) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 5-2 won by decision over Alexes Rodriguez (Lexington JV) 0-3 (Dec 6-0)
- Semifinal - Coben Colson (Grand Island JV) 3-1 won by fall over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 5-2 (Fall 6:00)
- Cons. Semi - Tristen Krueger (North Central) 8-5 won by decision over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 5-2 (Dec 9-2)
113
Zane Druery (6-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Clark Padrnos (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 4-1 won by fall over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 6-4 (Fall 4:30)
- Cons. Semi - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by fall over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 6-4 (Fall 0:55)
132
Jadon Wells (7-4) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 7-4 won by fall over Mason Wendt (Ravenna) 0-2 (Fall 0:32)
- Quarterfinal - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 7-4 won by fall over Sebastian Herrera (Lexington JV) 3-4 (Fall 1:59)
- Semifinal - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 7-4 won by decision over Jason Hernandez (Lexington JV) 3-3 (Dec 7-1)
- 1st Place Match - Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 10-3 won by fall over Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 7-4 (Fall 1:25)
138
Caden Coufal (0-5) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Reece Jones (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-3 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 (Fall 1:53)
- Cons. Round 2 - Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 (Fall 2:23)
138
Bryce Schmidt (9-2) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 9-2 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 (Fall 1:52)
- Quarterfinal - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 9-2 won by fall over Samuel King (Ravenna) 1-2 (Fall 1:00)
- Semifinal - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 9-2 won by decision over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 1-2 (Dec 8-2)
- 1st Place Match - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 9-2 won by fall over Benjamin Klemesrud (North Central) 6-5 (Fall 1:42)
145
Tyce Porter (10-3) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-6 (Fall 3:32)
- Quarterfinal - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 won by fall over Ezekial Heaton (Hyannis) 5-6 (Fall 5:49)
- Semifinal - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 won by fall over Isaac Guevara (Grand Island JV) 2-2 (Fall 2:55)
- 1st Place Match - Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 12-0 won by fall over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 (Fall 0:47)
152
Zane Kreikemeier (8-4) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 8-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 4-5 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 8-4 (Fall 1:44)
- Cons. Round 2 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 8-4 won by fall over Bry Rowe (Hyannis) 1-6 (Fall 1:32)
- Cons. Round 3 - Justyce Hostetler (Grand Island JV) 3-2 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 8-4 (Fall 2:16)
182
Tayte Thornton (4-4) placed 3rd.
- Quarterfinal - Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 11-0 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-4 (Fall 1:31)
- Cons. Round 1 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-4 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 2-5 (Fall 3:00)
- 3rd Place Match - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-4 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 3-4 (Fall 0:18)
182
Sebastian Younes (2-5) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 2-5 won by major decision over Beau Kaufman (North Central) 2-8 (MD 16-5)
- Semifinal - Casey Reis (Grand Island JV) 2-1 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 2-5 (Fall 1:36)
- Cons. Semi - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 4-4 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 2-5 (Fall 3:00)
195
Cody Miller (0-5) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 7-5 won by fall over Cody Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 (Fall 2:33)
- Cons. Round 1 - Cody Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - De Andre Brock (Grand Island JV) 2-1 won by fall over Cody Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 (Fall 2:40)
195
Sid Miller (7-1) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 7-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 7-1 won by fall over De Andre Brock (Grand Island JV) 2-1 (Fall 1:33)
- 1st Place Match - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 7-1 won by fall over Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 7-5 (Fall 3:39)
220
Andrew Burnett (0-2) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 won by decision over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 0-2 (Dec 5-0)
- Cons. Semi - Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- 3rd Place Match - Cameron Russell (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 won by medical forfeit over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 0-2 (M. For.)
5. S-E-M
106
Navarre Plagmann (3-3) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Coben Colson (Grand Island JV) 3-1 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 (Fall 0:59)
- Cons. Round 2 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 won by major decision over Angel Maciel (Lexington JV) 2-4 (MD 15-3)
- Cons. Semi - Garrett Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 11-2 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 (Fall 1:48)
113
Clark Padrnos (4-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Clark Padrnos (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 4-1 won by fall over Fransisca Walsh (Lexington JV) 0-4 (Fall 1:45)
- Semifinal - Clark Padrnos (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 4-1 won by fall over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 6-4 (Fall 4:30)
- 1st Place Match - Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-0 won by decision over Clark Padrnos (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 4-1 (Dec 4-0)
126
Ethan Atkins (6-1) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Atkins (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-1 won by fall over Caden Larsen (Ravenna) 5-5 (Fall 1:24)
- Quarterfinal - Ethan Atkins (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-1 won by fall over Arturo Lopez (Lexington JV) 2-4 (Fall 0:37)
- Semifinal - Zach Dickau (North Central) 10-0 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-1 (Fall 2:39)
- Cons. Semi - Ethan Atkins (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-1 won by decision over Caden Larsen (Ravenna) 5-5 (Dec 12-5)
- 3rd Place Match - Ethan Atkins (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-1 won by major decision over Cristian Cortez (Grand Island JV) 3-2 (MD 14-4)
138
Reece Jones (6-3) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-3 won by fall over Dax Davis (Grand Island JV) 2-2 (Fall 4:32)
- Quarterfinal - Reece Jones (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-3 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 (Fall 1:53)
- Semifinal - Benjamin Klemesrud (North Central) 6-5 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-3 (Fall 3:14)
- Cons. Semi - Reece Jones (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-3 won by fall over Dax Davis (Grand Island JV) 2-2 (Fall 1:40)
- 3rd Place Match - Reece Jones (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-3 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 (Fall 2:17)
170
Ashton Nichols (2-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 2-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Ashton Nichols (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 2-4 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-6 (Fall 2:58)
- Semifinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 2-4 (Fall 1:53)
- Cons. Semi - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 4-4 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 2-4 (Fall 0:18)
220
Aaron Hernandez (3-3) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 won by fall over Tristen Ruzicka (Ravenna) 4-7 (Fall 1:45)
- Semifinal - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 won by decision over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 0-2 (Dec 5-0)
- 1st Place Match - Reed McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 5-0 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 (Fall 0:55)
285
Brendon Hall (4-3) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 4-3 won by fall over Chase Lewandowski (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (Fall 1:25)
- Round 2 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 5-1 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 4-3 (Fall 1:03)
- Round 3 - Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 4-3 won by fall over Zachary Pittman (Grand Island JV) 2-1 (Fall 0:26)
5. Arcadia-Loup City
120
Ty Greenland (4-5) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ty Greenland (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Ty Greenland (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 won by fall over Gabriel Sohrweid (Grand Island JV) 2-2 (Fall 1:52)
- Semifinal - Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 7-1 won by fall over Ty Greenland (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (Fall 0:33)
- Cons. Semi - Ethan Mins (Lexington JV) 5-2 won by fall over Ty Greenland (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (Fall 1:50)
145
Jaxson Kusek (4-5) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-2 won by fall over Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (Fall 4:38)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-6 (Fall 0:50)
- Cons. Round 3 - Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-6 (Fall 1:49)
- Cons. Semi - Isaac Guevara (Grand Island JV) 2-2 won by decision over Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (Dec 8-4)
152
Tryon Calleroz (10-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0 won by fall over Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 (Fall 0:40)
- Quarterfinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0 won by fall over Jose Ramirez (Lexington JV) 0-2 (Fall 1:38)
- Semifinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0 won by fall over Cristian Melendez (Lexington JV) 6-3 (Fall 5:18)
- 1st Place Match - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0 won by decision over Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 14-2 (Dec 7-0)
160
Chase Stieb (8-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Chase Stieb (Arcadia Loup City ) 8-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Chase Stieb (Arcadia Loup City ) 8-0 won by fall over Luke Wright (Grand Island JV) 2-1 (Fall 1:46)
- 1st Place Match - Chase Stieb (Arcadia Loup City ) 8-0 won by fall over Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 8-3 (Fall 2:00)
170
Ethan Krzycki (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 won by decision over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 4-4 (Dec 8-2)
- Semifinal - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 5-5 (Fall 2:29)
- 1st Place Match - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 6-2 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 (Fall 5:07)
220
Cameron Russell (2-1) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Cameron Russell (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Reed McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 5-0 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 (Fall 1:27)
- Cons. Semi - Cameron Russell (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 won by fall over Tristen Ruzicka (Ravenna) 4-7 (Fall 1:26)
- 3rd Place Match - Cameron Russell (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 won by medical forfeit over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 0-2 (M. For.)
285
Chase Lewandowski (4-5) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 4-3 won by fall over Chase Lewandowski (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (Fall 1:25)
- Round 2 - Zachary Pittman (Grand Island JV) 2-1 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Chase Lewandowski (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (UTB 6-2)
- Round 3 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 5-1 won by fall over Chase Lewandowski (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (Fall 0:00)
10. Sandhills-Thedford
120
Brodie Stengel (0-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brodie Stengel (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 9-4 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 (Fall 0:33)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brodie Stengel (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Mins (Lexington JV) 5-2 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 (Fall 1:50)
152
Fletcher Pollard (0-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0 won by fall over Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 (Fall 0:40)
- Cons. Round 1 - Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Justyce Hostetler (Grand Island JV) 3-2 won by fall over Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 (Fall 2:19)
160
Rhett McFadden (0-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Luke Wright (Grand Island JV) 2-1 won by fall over Rhett McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 (Fall 2:38)
- Cons. Round 1 - Rhett McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 6-7 won by fall over Rhett McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 0-4 (Fall 0:50)
220
Reed McFadden (5-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Reed McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 5-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Reed McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 5-0 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 (Fall 1:27)
- 1st Place Match - Reed McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 5-0 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 3-3 (Fall 0:55)
285
Brayton Branic (5-1) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Zachary Pittman (Grand Island JV) 2-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 5-1 (SV-1 6-4)
- Round 2 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 5-1 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 4-3 (Fall 1:03)
- Round 3 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 5-1 won by fall over Chase Lewandowski (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 (Fall 0:00)
11. South Loup
132
Carson Mason (3-6) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 3-6 won by fall over Chase Rager (Ravenna) 3-7 (Fall 1:33)
- Quarterfinal - Christian Rodriguez (Lexington JV) 5-4 won by decision over Carson Mason (South Loup) 3-6 (Dec 5-3)
- Cons. Round 2 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 3-6 won by fall over erik rojas (Elm Creek) 6-9 (Fall 0:40)
- Cons. Round 3 - Dane Arrants (Grand Island JV) 5-1 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 3-6 (Fall 2:08)
138
Dawson Doggett (6-6) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 9-2 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 (Fall 1:52)
- Cons. Round 1 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 won by fall over Guy Bitz (Jr) (Ravenna) 2-6 (Fall 2:23)
- Cons. Round 3 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 won by fall over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 0-5 (Fall 2:23)
- Cons. Semi - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 won by decision over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 1-2 (Dec 8-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Reece Jones (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 6-3 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 6-6 (Fall 2:17)
145
Colby Streit (2-6) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 12-0 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-6 (Fall 0:26)
- Cons. Round 2 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-6 (Fall 1:49)
145
Talon Crago (2-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 10-3 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-6 (Fall 3:32)
- Cons. Round 1 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia Loup City ) 4-5 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-6 (Fall 0:50)
170
Lila Bloomer (0-6) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Ashton Nichols (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 2-4 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-6 (Fall 2:58)
- Cons. Round 2 - Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 7-6 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-6 (Fall 0:26)
170
Rio Remund (5-5) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 5-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Rio Remund (South Loup) 5-5 won by fall over Gabe Trampe (Elm Creek) 3-9 (Fall 5:40)
- Semifinal - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia Loup City ) 2-1 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 5-5 (Fall 2:29)
- Cons. Semi - Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 7-6 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 5-5 (Fall 0:55)
195
Clay Witthuhn (3-5) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 7-5 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 3-5 (Fall 3:25)
- Cons. Semi - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- 3rd Place Match - De Andre Brock (Grand Island JV) 2-1 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 3-5 (Fall 2:14)
Holdrege Invite
2. Broken Bow
106
Chauncey Watson (6-2) placed 3rd and scored 11.5 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 6-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) 6-2 won by major decision over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 6-2 (MD 11-2)
- Cons. Semi - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 6-2 won by tech fall over Logan Choquette (Minden) 1-2 (TF-1.5 3:05 (16-0))
- 3rd Place Match - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 6-2 won by fall over Gavin Ruff (Northwest) 4-5 (Fall 0:59)
113
Wilson Cucul Tzin (7-2) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 7-2 won by fall over Haydon Arrants (Kearney) 3-4 (Fall 3:14)
- Round 2 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 7-2 won by fall over Tristen Johnson (Holdrege) 0-5 (Fall 2:42)
- Round 4 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 7-2 won by fall over Ben Briseno (Northwest) 1-3 (Fall 1:30)
- Round 5 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 7-2 won by fall over Kole Nielsen (Minden) 8-2 (Fall 1:32)
120
Treyton Hurlburt (6-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Tucker Schmidt (Minden) 3-4 won by decision over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 6-6 (Dec 6-0)
- Cons. Round 1 - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Talyn Campbell (McCook) 7-3 won by fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 6-6 (Fall 0:23)
126
Cyrus Wells (7-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 7-1 won by fall over Matt Herron (McCook) 2-5 (Fall 1:57)
- Semifinal - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 7-1 won by fall over Caleb Vokes (Northwest) 5-4 (Fall 1:15)
- 1st Place Match - Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) 3-0 won by fall over Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 7-1 (Fall 1:33)
132
Schylar Campbell (5-3) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 4-6 won by decision over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 5-3 (Dec 8-5)
- Cons. Round 1 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 5-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Brandon Carpenter (Holdrege) 9-1 won by fall over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) 5-3 (Fall 4:18)
138
Trey Garey (7-3) placed 2nd and scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 7-3 won by major decision over Colton Ruff (Northwest) 5-5 (MD 8-0)
- Round 2 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 7-3 won by decision over Jacob Janssen (Holdrege) 5-5 (Dec 9-4)
- Round 4 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 7-3 won by decision over Ethan Kowalek (Kearney) 2-6 (Dec 5-4)
- Round 5 - Hunter Heath (Minden) 10-0 won by decision over Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 7-3 (Dec 6-4)
145
Connor Wells (7-2) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 7-2 won by fall over Devin Zerr (Minden) 3-6 (Fall 1:36)
- Round 2 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 7-2 won by fall over Jaydan Janssen (Holdrege) 4-6 (Fall 4:24)
- Round 4 - Beau Hostler (Kearney) 5-2 won by decision over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 7-2 (Dec 5-1)
- Round 5 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 7-2 won by fall over Bo Bushhousen (Northwest) 8-2 (Fall 3:55)
152
Jack Myers (5-4) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Tate Felber (McCook) 7-3 won by fall over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 5-4 (Fall 1:32)
- Round 2 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 5-4 won by fall over Eli Arends (Northwest) 2-8 (Fall 1:14)
- Round 4 - Cade Kirwan (Holdrege) 4-6 won by decision over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 5-4 (Dec 5-2)
- Round 5 - Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 8-1 won by tech fall over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 5-4 (TF-1.5 3:48 (15-0))
160
Layton Lindner (2-8) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 8-2 won by fall over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 2-8 (Fall 0:30)
- Round 3 - Nick Sutton (Kearney) 3-6 won by fall over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 2-8 (Fall 1:38)
- Round 4 - Austin Cooley (Northwest) 10-0 won by fall over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 2-8 (Fall 1:34)
- Round 5 - Mason Marquardt (Holdrege) 3-7 won by decision over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow) 2-8 (Dec 4-3)
170
Max Denson (6-5) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 6-5 won by decision over Gage Fries (Minden) 5-2 (Dec 7-3)
- Semifinal - Alex Anthony (McCook) 7-1 won by decision over Max Denson (Broken Bow) 6-5 (Dec 12-6)
- Cons. Semi - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 6-5 won by fall over Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) 3-4 (Fall 4:47)
- 3rd Place Match - Sam Holt (Holdrege) 9-1 won by decision over Max Denson (Broken Bow) 6-5 (Dec 7-5)
182
Kaden Powers (5-3) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 5-3 won by fall over Braxtyn Janda (Minden) 6-3 (Fall 0:50)
- Semifinal - Carter Abels (Kearney) 3-0 won by fall over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 5-3 (Fall 1:03)
- Cons. Semi - Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) 5-3 won by fall over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 5-3 (Fall 4:16)
195
Lathan Duda (8-0) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 8-0 won by fall over Lane Kovarik (Kearney) 0-5 (Fall 1:02)
- Round 2 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 8-0 won by decision over Victor Isele (Northwest) 7-2 (Dec 5-2)
- Round 3 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 8-0 won by fall over Deven Anderson (Holdrege) 2-2 (Fall 1:56)
220
Keifer Anderson (5-4) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 5-4 won by fall over Justin Ahlers (Scottsbluff) 0-5 (Fall 1:16)
- Round 2 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 5-4 won by fall over Daulton Kuehn (Minden) 6-4 (Fall 1:48)
- Round 3 - Alec Langan (McCook) 10-0 won by decision over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 5-4 (Dec 7-1)
- Round 5 - Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 6-2 won by decision over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 5-4 (Dec 8-3)
285
Tyler Thomas (6-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 6-2 won by fall over Connor Fulmer (Holdrege) 0-8 (Fall 0:11)
- Semifinal - Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 6-2 won by fall over Billy Schleichardt (Northwest) 2-2 (Fall 0:28)
- 1st Place Match - Reid Steinbeck (McCook) 8-1 won by decision over Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow) 6-2 (Dec 4-3)
Gordon-Rushville Invite
1. Mullen
106
Jeffery Forsen (5-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 5-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 5-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 5-0 won by fall over Jarhett Anderson (Hay Springs) 4-5 (Fall 0:52)
- 1st Place Match - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 5-0 won by fall over Ace Hobbs (Mitchell) 3-4 (Fall 3:28)
106
Carter Haesler (0-5) placed 6th.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carter Haesler (Mullen) 0-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Nathaniel Barker (Bayard) 5-4 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 0-5 (Fall 1:16)
- Cons. Round 2 - Carter Haesler (Mullen) 0-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Carter Haesler (Mullen) 0-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Jarhett Anderson (Hay Springs) 4-5 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 0-5 (Fall 0:18)
- 5th Place Match - Chris Loyd (Garden Co.) 2-6 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 0-5 (Fall 0:50)
113
Eli Paxton (6-0) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 6-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 6-0 won by fall over Harrison Barnette (Bridgeport) 6-5 (Fall 1:18)
- Semifinal - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 6-0 won by fall over Trenton Rushman (Leyton) 4-3 (Fall 1:02)
- 1st Place Match - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 6-0 won by fall over Thomas (TC) Hughson (Mitchell) 6-1 (Fall 1:16)
126
Chase Gracey (4-2) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 4-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 4-2 won by fall over Ethan Cozad (Valentine) 0-3 (Fall 2:24)
- Semifinal - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 4-2 won by fall over Wesley Jacobs (Hay Springs) 6-5 (Fall 0:00)
- 1st Place Match - Traiton Starr (Gordon-Rushville) 9-2 won by fall over Chase Gracey (Mullen) 4-2 (Fall 1:53)
132
Kyle Durfee (7-0) placed 1st and scored 26.5 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 7-0 won by tech fall over Braxton Hathorn (Gordon-Rushville) 2-2 (TF-1.5 5:05 (17-1))
- Quarterfinal - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 7-0 won by major decision over Zachary Araujo (Bayard) 9-3 (MD 15-5)
- Semifinal - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 7-0 won by fall over Hadley Markowski (Mitchell) 5-7 (Fall 3:20)
- 1st Place Match - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 7-0 won by decision over Cody Miller (Valentine) 4-1 (Dec 9-8)
160
Sean Simonson (5-5) placed 6th.
- Champ. Round 1 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 5-5 won by fall over Jesse Dunn (Sioux Co.) 0-2 (Fall 3:23)
- Quarterfinal - Drake Janssen (Valentine) 4-1 won by fall over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 5-5 (Fall 1:27)
- Cons. Round 2 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 5-5 won by fall over Colton Archibald (Gordon-Rushville) 2-4 (Fall 3:48)
- Cons. Round 3 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 5-5 won by fall over Gunner Roberson (Garden Co.) 5-5 (Fall 0:28)
- Cons. Semi - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 6-2 won by fall over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 5-5 (Fall 0:27)
- 5th Place Match - Kolby Welling (Crawford) 8-3 won by forfeit over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 5-5 (For.)
160
Spencer DeNaeyer (6-2) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 6-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 6-2 won by fall over Rhett Cullers (Chadron) 10-4 (Fall 1:35)
- Semifinal - Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) 10-0 won by fall over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 6-2 (Fall 2:47)
- Cons. Semi - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 6-2 won by fall over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 5-5 (Fall 0:27)
- 3rd Place Match - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 6-2 won by forfeit over Rhett Cullers (Chadron) 10-4 (For.)
182
Owen Thorberg (0-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dallas Miller (Garden Co.) 8-2 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 0-4 (Fall 0:23)
- Cons. Round 1 - Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Curtis Jackson (Bridgeport) 5-7 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 0-4 (Fall 0:40)
285
Tel Kvanvig (6-2) placed 3rd.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 6-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 6-2 won by fall over Jacob Kiever (Gordon-Rushville) 3-6 (Fall 1:46)
- Semifinal - Austin Meyer (Perkins County) 7-4 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 6-2 (Fall 4:00)
- Cons. Semi - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 6-2 won by fall over Michael Rotherham (Bayard) 4-5 (Fall 0:59)
- 3rd Place Match - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 6-2 won by fall over Huntin Taylor (Perkins County) 3-4 (Fall 0:23)
285
Isaac Welch (3-3) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 3-3 won by fall over Huntin Taylor (Perkins County) 3-4 (Fall 0:38)
- 1st Place Match - Austin Meyer (Perkins County) 7-4 won by fall over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 3-3 (Fall 0:56)
Battle Creek Dual Meet
Match #1 Round 1
Norfolk defeated Ansley/Litchfield 72-9
- 106 - Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 1:25
- 113 - Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 - Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 126 - Dylan Busch (Norfolk) over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 1:34
- 132 - Josiah Kumm (Norfolk) over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 5:15
- 138 - Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) over Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 2:29
- 152 - Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160 - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 1:07
- 170 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) Inj 2:00
- 182 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) Fall 5:58
- 195 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) over Jackson Bos (Norfolk) Dec 12-5
- 220 - Colton Obermeyer (Norfolk) over Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 2:27
- 285 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 0:23
Match #2 Round 2
Battle Creek defeated Ansley/Litchfield 42-39
- 113 - Afftynn Stusse (Battle Creek) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 - Jaxson Hassler (Battle Creek) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 126 - David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 - Boston Reeves (Battle Creek) over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 1:30
- 138 - Hunter Kreikemeier (Battle Creek) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) over Dakota Hoffmann (Battle Creek) Fall 1:23
- 152 - Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160 - Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) over Kaleb Kummer (Battle Creek) Fall 1:02
- 170 - Traven Croghan (Battle Creek) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 182 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) over Kaden Warneke (Battle Creek) Fall 5:02
- 195 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) over Kase Thompson (Battle Creek) Dec 11-5
- 220 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) over Jeston Hassler (Battle Creek) Fall 3:57
- 285 - Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) over Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 0:44
- 106 - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) over Garrett Finke (Battle Creek) Fall 1:16
Match #3 Round 3
Ansley/Litchfield defeated Tekamah-Herman 60-12
- 120 - Double Forfeit
- 126 - David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 - Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 138 - Logan Burt (Tekamah-Herman) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) over Brady Braniff (Tekamah-Herman) Fall 1:39
- 152 - Lukus Braniff (Tekamah-Herman) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160 - Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 182 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) over Dawson Schram (Tekamah-Herman) Fall 1:53
- 195 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 106 - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Double Forfeit
Silver - Ansley/Litchfield
Guaranteed 1st place
Match #1 Semifinal
Ansley/Litchfield defeated Oakland-Craig 48-30
- 132 - Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 138 - Double Forfeit
- 145 - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 - Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160 - Jack Pille (Oakland-Craig) over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 1:38
- 170 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) over Tristen Coates (Oakland-Craig) Fall 0:56
- 182 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 106 - Ben Loftis (Oakland-Craig) over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 3:52
- 113 - Miguel Hernandez (Oakland-Craig) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 126 - David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #2 1st Place Match
Ansley/Litchfield defeated Twin River 36-36 (Tie Breaker: forfeits: 4.0 vs. 3.0)
- 138 - Korbe Urkoski (Twin River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 - Beau Zoucha (Twin River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160 - Mason Tenski (Twin River) over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 0:53
- 170 - Jaxson Jones (Twin River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 182 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) over Jed Jones (Twin River) Fall 1:50
- 195 - Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) over Gunner Fink (Twin River) Fall 1:00
- 106 - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Double Forfeit
- 120 - Double Forfeit
- 126 - Ashton Johnson (Twin River) over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 5:23
- 132 - Jackson Strain (Twin River) over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) Fall 1:03
