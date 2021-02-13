B4 District @ Gering
1. Gering 159.5, 2. Broken Bow 145.0, 3. Scottsbluff 103.0, 4. Ogallala 89.0, 5. McCook 82.5, 6. Sidney 62.0, 7. Chadron 61.0, 8. Lexington 50.0, 9. Cozad 47.0, 10. Alliance 40.0, 11. Gothenburg 28.0, 11. Holdrege 28.0
Broken Bow
106
Chauncey Watson (33-12) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 33-12 won in sudden victory - 1 over Matt Janssen (Holdrege) 28-14 (SV-1 6-4)
Semifinal - Chance Houser (Sidney) 39-2 won by major decision over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 33-12 (MD 20-7)
Cons. Semi - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 33-12 won by decision over Abel Flores (Gothenburg) 14-16 (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match - Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) 39-10 won by fall over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) 33-12 (Fall 3:00)
113
Wilson Cucul Tzin (36-17) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 36-17 won by decision over Cadde Beeby (McCook) 19-12 (Dec 11-9)
Semifinal - Daven Naylor (Lexington) 36-4 won by major decision over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 36-17 (MD 17-6)
Cons. Semi - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 36-17 won by fall over Bryson Bussinger (Cozad) 21-19 (Fall 2:19)
3rd Place Match - Jordan Shirley (Gering) 33-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) 36-17 (SV-1 6-4)
120
Amarion McFarland (19-18) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Quinton Chavez (Gering) 42-1 won by fall over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 19-18 (Fall 0:29)
Cons. Round 1 - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 19-18 won by decision over Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 32-8 (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Semi - Talyn Campbell (McCook) 34-9 won by decision over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) 19-18 (Dec 8-4)
126
Cyrus Wells (33-6) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 33-6 won by fall over Sawyer Therrien (Gothenburg) 14-22 (Fall 1:33)
Semifinal - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 33-6 won by decision over Paul Ruff (Gering) 42-2 (Dec 4-3)
1st Place Match - Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) 39-3 won by decision over Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 33-6 (Dec 9-2)
138
Trey Garey (29-11) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 29-11 won by fall over Zane Stoike (Alliance) 18-30 (Fall 1:30)
Semifinal - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 29-11 won by decision over Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) 20-12 (Dec 9-4)
1st Place Match - Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 25-3 won by fall over Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 29-11 (Fall 1:38)
145
Connor Wells (39-10) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 39-10 won by fall over Ty Hotz (Gothenburg) 22-22 (Fall 4:33)
Semifinal - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 39-10 won in tie breaker - 1 over Asa Johnson (Alliance) 32-9 (TB-1 5-4)
1st Place Match - Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 44-4 won by decision over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 39-10 (Dec 5-1)
152
Jack Myers (25-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Mychaia Moss (Scottsbluff) 13-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 25-18 (SV-1 5-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 25-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) 31-10 won by decision over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) 25-18 (Dec 5-1)
160
Zackary Gaffney (15-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Alex Anthony (McCook) 35-3 won by tech fall over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) 15-19 (TF-1.5 5:52 (20-5))
Cons. Round 1 - Jameson Smith (Gothenburg) 24-20 won by decision over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) 15-19 (Dec 7-0)
170
Max Denson (34-19) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 34-19 won by decision over Eli Boryca (Cozad) 8-4 (Dec 2-1)
Semifinal - Max Denson (Broken Bow) 34-19 won in sudden victory - 1 over Sawyer Haag (Chadron) 31-9 (SV-1 3-1)
1st Place Match - Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 38-4 won by fall over Max Denson (Broken Bow) 34-19 (Fall 0:55)
182
Kaden Powers (33-17) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 33-17 won by fall over Landon Holecheck (Ogallala) 24-25 (Fall 2:48)
Semifinal - Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) 32-4 won by fall over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 33-17 (Fall 3:39)
Cons. Semi - Damian Smith (Holdrege) 27-16 won by fall over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) 33-17 (Fall 3:56)
195
Lathan Duda (47-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 47-0 won by fall over Christopher Ruano (Cozad) 10-19 (Fall 0:41)
Semifinal - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 47-0 won by fall over Fredy Vargas (Lexington) 19-23 (Fall 0:45)
1st Place Match - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 47-0 won by fall over Hunter Ahrendt (Sidney) 22-13 (Fall 1:17)
220
Keifer Anderson (39-10) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 39-10 won by fall over Jade Brown (Cozad) 11-20 (Fall 0:21)
Semifinal - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 39-10 won by fall over Colton Donason (Ogallala) 31-10 (Fall 1:26)
1st Place Match - Alec Langan (McCook) 41-1 won by decision over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) 39-10 (Dec 11-4)
285
Sawyer Bumgarner (40-3) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 40-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 40-3 won by fall over Ethan Libich (Gothenburg) 25-19 (Fall 0:27)
1st Place Match - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 40-3 won by decision over Reid Steinbeck (McCook) 27-8 (Dec 9-5)
C4 District @ Kearney Catholic
|1
|Ord
|135.0
|2
|O`Neill
|129.5
|3
|Amherst
|113.0
|4
|Ravenna
|106.0
|5
|Valentine
|89.5
|6
|Bridgeport
|82.0
|7
|Mitchell
|68.0
|8
|Gordon-Rushville
|50.0
|9
|Loomis/Bertrand
|31.0
|10
|Gibbon
|29.0
|11
|Kearney Catholic
|28.0
|12
|Arcadia/Loup City
|23.0
|13
|Hershey
|22.5
|14
|Chase County
|21.0
|15
|Centura
|4.0
|16
|Ainsworth
|3.0
Arcadia-Loup City
120
Ty Greenland (13-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Joseph Yates (O`Neill) 26-10 won by fall over Ty Greenland (Arcadia/Loup City) 13-17 (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Round 1 - Tucker Banister (Gordon-Rushville) 27-9 won by fall over Ty Greenland (Arcadia/Loup City) 13-17 (Fall 1:11)
138
Logan Gregory (24-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 44-8 won by decision over Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City) 24-14 (Dec 19-14)
Cons. Round 1 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City) 24-14 won by fall over Clay Bohr (Loomis/Bertrand) 21-26 (Fall 0:08)
Cons. Semi - Hayden Kluthe (Ord) 34-13 won by fall over Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City) 24-14 (Fall 4:40)
152
Tryon Calleroz (36-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 36-2 won by fall over Devon Engledon (Mitchell) 10-17 (Fall 1:52)
Semifinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 36-2 won by fall over Levi Drueke (O`Neill) 31-14 (Fall 1:52)
1st Place Match - Christopher Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 34-4 won by decision over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 36-2 (Dec 6-3)
160
Chase Stieb (30-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 36-11 won by fall over Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City) 30-8 (Fall 1:50)
Cons. Round 1 - Fabian Acevado (O`Neill) 25-14 won by decision over Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City) 30-8 (Dec 9-7)
285
Liam Heil (22-12) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City) 22-12 won by decision over Steven Fullerton (Valentine) 7-3 (Dec 5-0)
Semifinal - Bridger Rice (Ord) 34-5 won by fall over Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City) 22-12 (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Semi - Daniel Yepez (Gibbon) 19-16 won by decision over Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City) 22-12 (Dec 3-2)
D1 District @ Weeping Water
1. Plainview 143.0, 2. Arapahoe 103.5, 3. North Central 75.0, 4. Franklin 61.0, 5. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 57.0, 6. High Plains Community 53.0, 7. Alma 46.5, 8. Anselmo-Merna 44.0, 9. Kenesaw 41.0, 10. Weeping Water 40.0, 11 Elm Creek 37.5, 12. Fullerton 36.0, 13. Pender 34.0, 14. Scribner-Snyder 33.0, 15. South Loup 24.5, 16. Shelby-Rising City 21.0, 16. Shelby-Rising City 21.0, 17. Clarkson/Leigh 18.0, 18. Wilcox-Hildreth 0.0.
Anselmo-Merna
106
Tristan Olson (32-14) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 32-14 won by decision over Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 27-12 (Dec 9-3)
Semifinal - Eli Lanham (Plainview) 39-0 won by fall over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 32-14 (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Semi - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 32-14 won by decision over Bryce Jurgensen (Clarkson/Leigh) 34-20 (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match - Tristen Krueger (North Central) 34-16 won by fall over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 32-14 (Fall 4:23)
113
Zane Druery (19-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Matthew Ferris (Pender) 23-27 won by decision over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 19-16 (Dec 9-7)
Cons. Round 1 - Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 19-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Grant Haussermann (Franklin) 19-17 won by decision over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 19-16 (Dec 6-1)
132
Jadon Wells (28-15) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Dylan Higby (Clarkson/Leigh) 42-14 won by major decision over Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 28-15 (MD 13-1)
Cons. Round 1 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 28-15 won by fall over Keller Twohig (Franklin) 3-19 (Fall 1:44)
Cons. Semi - Javier Marino (High Plains Community) 31-14 won by decision over Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 28-15 (Dec 7-2)
145
Tyce Porter (34-15) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Grady Belt (Shelby-Rising City) 37-5 won by decision over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 34-15 (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 34-15 won by fall over Levi Schroeder (Kenesaw) 5-23 (Fall 1:17)
Cons. Semi - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 34-15 won by fall over Bode Wortman (Plainview) 25-16 (Fall 3:46)
3rd Place Match - Tristian White (Arapahoe) 29-6 won by fall over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 34-15 (Fall 3:47)
160
Zane Kreikemeier (26-20) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 21-4 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 26-20 (Fall 1:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Alek Molzahn (Alma) 28-17 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 26-20 (Fall 2:29)
182
Tayte Thornton (13-25) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 23-11 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 13-25 (Fall 1:03)
Cons. Round 1 - Jason Stenka (Alma) 14-26 won by major decision over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 13-25 (MD 10-0)
195
Sid Miller (26-8) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 26-8 won by fall over Cale Schwer (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 9-23 (Fall 1:10)
Semifinal - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 26-8 won by fall over James Rolf (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 23-16 (Fall 3:33)
1st Place Match - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 26-8 won by fall over Ty Engel (Fullerton) 25-16 (Fall 5:13)
South Loup
120
Logan Peterson (29-11) placed 4th and scored 10.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 29-11 won by fall over Isaac Baumert (Clarkson/Leigh) 15-24 (Fall 1:10)
Semifinal - Isaac Goshert (Arapahoe) 27-4 won by decision over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 29-11 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Semi - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 29-11 won by tech fall over Gavin Prewitt (North Central) 26-16 (TF-1.5 3:00 (18-1))
3rd Place Match - Lance Russell (High Plains Community) 24-11 won by fall over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 29-11 (Fall 2:27)
152
Colby Streit (17-25) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ayden Molzahn (Alma) 33-3 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 17-25 (Fall 0:57)
Cons. Round 1 - Quinton Heineman (Pender) 19-17 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 17-25 (Fall 0:50)
170
Rio Remund (28-19) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Rio Remund (South Loup) 28-19 won by fall over Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 22-13 (Fall 4:34)
Semifinal - Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 27-4 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 28-19 (Fall 1:53)
Cons. Semi - Rio Remund (South Loup) 28-19 won by fall over Jaryn Smeal (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 13-19 (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match - Jason Burch (Weeping Water) 22-6 won by major decision over Rio Remund (South Loup) 28-19 (MD 10-2)
182
Lila Bloomer (5-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Cash Meier (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 35-5 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 5-17 (Fall 0:17)
Cons. Round 1 - Jackson Koehn (Clarkson/Leigh) 25-21 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 5-17 (Fall 0:29)
220
Clay Witthuhn (19-24) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Chandler Carrier (Scribner-Snyder) 19-12 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 19-24 (Fall 3:33)
Cons. Round 1 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 19-24 won by fall over Grayson Petersen (Plainview) 3-18 (Fall 1:00)
Cons. Semi - Colton Sanderson (Pender) 28-18 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 19-24 (Fall 4:48)
District D2 @ Elkhorn Valley
1. Southwest 120.0, 2. Twin Loup 112.0, 3. Elkhorn Valley 103.5, 4. Burwell 87.0, 5. Ansley/Litchfield 83.0, 6. Superior 76.5, 7, Palmer 76.0, 8. Freeman 45.0, 9. Brady 43.0, 10. Red Cloud/Blue Hill 31.0, 11. Doniphan-Trumbull 26.5, 12. Elgin/Pope John 18.0, 13. Meridian 15.0, 13. Pleasanton 15.0, 15. Shelton 13.0, 16. West Holt 11.0, 17. Osmond 10.0, 18. St. Mary`s 3.0, 19. Niobrara/Verdigre 0.0.
Ansley-Litchfield
106
Owen Hartman (19-25) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Robert Aschoff (Osmond) 22-16 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 19-25 (Fall 1:54)
Cons. Round 1 - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 19-25 won by fall over Zachary Burkey (Doniphan-Trumbull) 9-28 (Fall 2:29)
Cons. Semi - Sebastian Sauceda (Shelton) 21-8 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 19-25 (Fall 3:47)
126
David Lewis (15-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Tristan Smith (Elkhorn Valley) 13-7 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-23 (Fall 3:26)
Cons. Round 1 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 28-21 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-23 (Fall 2:40)
138
Chase Racicky (21-21) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Caleb Davis (West Holt) 28-13 won by decision over Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 21-21 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 21-21 won by fall over Aidan Mullen (Brady) 9-35 (Fall 2:04)
Cons. Semi - Aaron Allgood (Superior) 24-21 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 21-21 (Fall 3:30)
160
Collin Arehart (33-9) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-9 won by fall over Mason King (Shelton) 9-18 (Fall 2:26)
Semifinal - Brett Tryon (Southwest) 40-11 won by decision over Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-9 (Dec 1-0)
Cons. Semi - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-9 won by fall over Patrick Vinson (Osmond) 17-12 (Fall 2:52)
3rd Place Match - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-9 won by decision over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 28-16 (Dec 4-2)
170
Hunter Arehart (28-5) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-5 won by fall over Gabe Goes (Freeman) 34-23 (Fall 3:53)
1st Place Match - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-5 won by fall over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 39-10 (Fall 1:19)
182
Cooper Slingsby (39-4) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 39-4 won by fall over Reece Payne (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 15-27 (Fall 1:10)
Semifinal - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 39-4 won by fall over Jordan Brown (Superior) 19-19 (Fall 2:52)
1st Place Match - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 39-4 won by fall over Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 24-7 (Fall 4:32)
195
Kolby Larson (45-3) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 45-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 45-3 won by decision over Colton Horne (Doniphan-Trumbull) 31-11 (Dec 6-1)
1st Place Match - Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 37-2 won by decision over Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 45-3 (Dec 4-0)
220
Gavin Barela (31-17) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 30-14 won by fall over Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 31-17 (Fall 4:36)
Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 31-17 won by fall over Brody Fischer (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 25-19 (Fall 1:44)
Cons. Semi - Anders Webber (Superior) 18-7 won by fall over Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 31-17 (Fall 1:22)
Twin Loup
106
Nolan Osborn (36-5) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 36-5 won by fall over Zachary Burkey (Doniphan-Trumbull) 9-28 (Fall 0:37)
Semifinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 36-5 won by fall over Robert Aschoff (Osmond) 22-16 (Fall 3:46)
1st Place Match - Hayden Neeman (Superior) 37-1 won by decision over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 36-5 (Dec 8-2)
113
Hector Estrada (20-25) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aiden Piel (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 38-7 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 20-25 (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 20-25 won by fall over Brett Miller (Superior) 14-23 (Fall 0:48)
Cons. Semi - Nathan Halsey (Elkhorn Valley) 12-11 won by decision over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 20-25 (Dec 7-2)
120
Ethan Kipp (30-12) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 30-12 won by fall over Dominic True (Osmond) 15-19 (Fall 0:30)
Semifinal - Owen Vondra (Elkhorn Valley) 11-3 won by fall over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 30-12 (Fall 3:29)
Cons. Semi - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 30-12 won by decision over Isaac Piel (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 33-13 (Dec 15-14)
3rd Place Match - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 30-12 won by fall over Carter VanPelt (Southwest) 25-17 (Fall 0:31)
126
Garrett Keith (28-21) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Lane Barton (Meridian) 31-7 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 28-21 (Fall 2:56)
Cons. Round 1 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 28-21 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-23 (Fall 2:40)
Cons. Semi - Jacob Kerns (Southwest) 31-8 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 28-21 (Fall 3:50)
138
Keaton Dowse (27-22) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aaron Allgood (Superior) 24-21 won by decision over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 27-22 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 27-22 won by fall over Hunter Klinetobe (Elkhorn Valley) 5-8 (Fall 3:37)
Cons. Semi - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 27-22 won by decision over Caleb Davis (West Holt) 28-13 (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match - Aaron Allgood (Superior) 24-21 won by fall over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 27-22 (Fall 3:54)
145
Shawn Quandt (37-12) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 37-12 won by fall over Will Schmitz (St. Mary`s) 19-29 (Fall 1:56)
Semifinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 37-12 won by fall over Brooks Armstrong (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 37-9 (Fall 1:36)
1st Place Match - Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 48-2 won by fall over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 37-12 (Fall 1:32)
152
Archer Grint (16-8) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 16-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 16-8 won by fall over Judd Alberts (Freeman) 40-11 (Fall 5:24)
1st Place Match - Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 44-1 won by fall over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 16-8 (Fall 3:07)
160
Kade Bottorf (28-16) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 28-16 won by fall over Patrick Vinson (Osmond) 17-12 (Fall 5:37)
Semifinal - Brody Dickinson (Freeman) 45-3 won by fall over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 28-16 (Fall 4:32)
Cons. Semi - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 28-16 won by fall over Mason King (Shelton) 9-18 (Fall 1:51)
3rd Place Match - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 33-9 won by decision over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 28-16 (Dec 4-2)
170
Slate Micheel (39-10) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 39-10 won by fall over Hagen Hodges (Burwell) 12-14 (Fall 1:25)
Semifinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 39-10 won by fall over Triston Stearns (Brady) 34-12 (Fall 2:46)
1st Place Match - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 28-5 won by fall over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 39-10 (Fall 1:19)
182
Garett Schneider (19-25) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 6-4 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 19-25 (Fall 3:01)
Cons. Round 1 - Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 19-25 won by fall over Gavin Chohon (Niobrara/Verdigre) 30-27 (Fall 3:51)
Cons. Semi - Jordan Brown (Superior) 19-19 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 19-25 (Fall 2:30)
D3 District @ Greely
1. Neligh-Oakdale 130.0, 2. Thayer Central 109.0, 3. Winside 106.0, 4. East Butler 80.0, 5. Sandhills/Thedford 67.0, 6. Southern Valley 57.0, 7. Axtell 56.0, 8. Summerland 53.0, 9. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43.0, 10. Howells-Dodge 37.5, 11. Cambridge 34.0, 12. Hi-Line 30.0, 13. Stanton 25.0, 14. Creighton 24.0, 15. Sandhills Valley 20.0, 16. Overton 18.0, 17. Central Valley 13.0, 18. Hastings St. Cecilia 11.0, 19. Southern 1.0, 20. Harvard 0.0, 20. Johnson County Central 0.0.
Sandhills Thedford
113
Brodie Stengel (10-31) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Lane Bohac (East Butler) 28-5 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 10-31 (Fall 0:43)
Cons. Round 1 - Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 10-31 won by decision over Cooper Behmer (Winside) 27-15 (Dec 12-5)
Cons. Semi - Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 42-8 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills/Thedford) 10-31 (Fall 1:41)
182
Reece Zutavern (44-1) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 44-1 won by fall over Jacob Hegemann (Howells-Dodge) 18-23 (Fall 1:26)
Semifinal - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 44-1 won by decision over Mason Topp (Winside) 41-11 (Dec 6-2)
1st Place Match - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 44-1 won by fall over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 27-15 (Fall 1:11)
220
Reed McFadden (36-11) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 36-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 36-11 won by decision over Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 35-18 (Dec 10-5)
1st Place Match - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 36-11 won by fall over Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale) 29-15 (Fall 2:39)
285
Brayton Branic (46-6) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 46-6 won by fall over Evan Niemeier (Hi-Line) 1-9 (Fall 0:26)
Semifinal - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 46-6 won by fall over Logan Mueller (Summerland) 21-8 (Fall 2:19)
1st Place Match - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 46-6 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 29-17 (Fall 1:22)
S-E-M
106
Navarre Plagmann (11-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale) 31-13 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-22 (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Round 1 - Daley Bearinger (Summerland) 20-16 won by decision over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 11-22 (Dec 6-0)
126
Ethan Atkins (18-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Rafe Grebin (Summerland) 20-16 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 18-14 (Fall 4:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 18-14 won by fall over Manny Consbruck (Hastings St. Cecilia) 7-24 (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Semi - Michael Polivka (East Butler) 20-14 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 18-14 (Fall 2:12)
138
Reece Jones (29-21) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 29-21 won by fall over Damien Erickson (Stanton) 28-13 (Fall 3:06)
Semifinal - Art Escalante (Winside) 44-5 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 29-21 (Fall 1:09)
Cons. Semi - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 29-21 won by decision over Ashton Higgins (Neligh-Oakdale) 20-25 (Dec 11-8)
3rd Place Match - Damien Erickson (Stanton) 28-13 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 29-21 (Fall 0:33)
170
Ashton Nichols (17-23) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sam Vortherms (Creighton) 36-9 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-23 (Fall 1:50)
Cons. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-23 won by fall over Dylan Pooschke (Overton) 7-33 (Fall 4:14)
Cons. Semi - Sutton Pohlman (Stanton) 36-11 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-23 (Fall 1:19)
220
Aaron Hernandez (16-24) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 16-24 won by decision over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 22-14 (Dec 7-4)
Semifinal - Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale) 29-15 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 16-24 (Fall 1:18)
Cons. Semi - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 16-24 won by decision over Wyatt Chipps (Summerland) 25-15 (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 16-24 won by decision over Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 35-18 (Dec 6-4)
285
Brendon Hall (29-17) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 29-17 won by fall over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 7-18 (Fall 3:40)
Semifinal - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 29-17 won by fall over Caleb Klein (Hastings St. Cecilia) 20-12 (Fall 0:43)
1st Place Match - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 46-6 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 29-17 (Fall 1:22)
District D4 @ Sutherland
|Team Scores
|1
|Maxwell
|121.0
|2
|Mullen
|120.0
|3
|Sutherland
|106.0
|4
|Garden County
|83.0
|5
|Bayard
|82.0
|6
|Hitchcock County
|67.0
|6
|Perkins County
|67.0
|8
|North Platte St. Patrick`s
|40.0
|9
|Morrill
|39.0
|10
|Medicine Valley
|33.0
|11
|Hyannis
|24.0
|11
|Kimball
|24.0
|13
|Crawford
|20.0
|14
|Minatare
|19.0
|15
|Wauneta-Palisade
|18.0
|16
|Hemingford
|17.0
|17
|Leyton
|10.0
|18
|Hay Springs
|6.0
|19
|Paxton
|4.0
|20
|Banner County
|3.0
|21
|Dundy County-Stratton
|0.0
|21
|Sioux County
|0.0
Mullen
106
Jeffery Forsen (26-7) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 26-7 won by fall over Chris Loyd (Garden County) 3-25 (Fall 2:59)
Semifinal - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 26-7 won by fall over Trenton Rushman (Leyton) 18-10 (Fall 5:23)
1st Place Match - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 26-7 won by fall over Wyatt Heessel (Maxwell) 29-5 (Fall 4:49)
113
Eli Paxton (39-3) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 39-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 39-3 won by fall over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 23-8 (Fall 1:52)
1st Place Match - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 39-3 won by fall over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 19-5 (Fall 2:53)
126
Chase Gracey (34-14) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 34-14 won by fall over Gavin Losey (Hitchcock County) 19-15 (Fall 2:51)
Semifinal - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 34-14 won by fall over James McGinnis (Kimball) 14-6 (Fall 3:42)
1st Place Match - Hunter Kildow (Bayard) 24-7 won by decision over Chase Gracey (Mullen) 34-14 (Dec 7-0)
132
Kyle Durfee (41-9) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 41-9 won by fall over Dax Connick (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 9-22 (Fall 0:58)
Semifinal - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 41-9 won by fall over Connor Cluff (Kimball) 21-9 (Fall 1:23)
1st Place Match - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 41-9 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 43-6 (UTB 9-8)
152
Spencer DeNaeyer (45-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 45-7 won by fall over Kolby Houchin (Bayard) 9-14 (Fall 1:01)
Semifinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 45-7 won by fall over Conner Bryner (Wauneta-Palisade) 36-16 (Fall 2:17)
1st Place Match - Colton Holthus (Garden County) 44-2 won by fall over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 45-7 (Fall 3:49)
160
Sean Simonson (33-17) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 33-17 won by major decision over Gunner Roberson (Garden County) 25-24 (MD 14-4)
Semifinal - Kolby Welling (Crawford) 23-4 won by decision over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 33-17 (Dec 4-1)
Cons. Semi - Kolton Kriha (Bayard) 26-10 won by fall over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 33-17 (Fall 3:00)
170
Owen Thorberg (5-35) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Haydon Olds (Minatare) 25-10 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 5-35 (Fall 2:39)
Cons. Round 1 - Jordyn Anderson (Hay Springs) 10-22 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 5-35 (Fall 0:43)
220
Tel Kvanvig (24-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 19-18 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 24-17 (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Round 1 - Kyler Gaston (Hitchcock County) 7-14 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 24-17 (Fall 2:50)
285
Isaac Welch (33-17) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 33-17 won by major decision over Taylor Hubl (Hitchcock County) 14-13 (MD 12-1)
Semifinal - Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell) 34-7 won by fall over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 33-17 (Fall 7:53)
Cons. Semi - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 33-17 won by decision over Clayton Baxter (Hitchcock County) 13-13 (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 33-17 won by fall over Taylor Hubl (Hitchcock County) 14-13 (Fall 3:23)
