Anselmo-Merna vs Sandhills-Thedford
Anselmo-Merna vs South Loup
South Loup vs Sandhills-Thedford
120: Logan Peterson (SOLO) over Brodie Stengel (SATH) (Fall 1:05)
126: Double Forfeit 132: Carson Mason (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)
138: Dawson Doggett (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)
145: Talon Crago (SOLO) over Fletcher Pollard (SATH) (Fall 5:20)
152: Colby Streit (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)
170: Lila Bloomer (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)
182: Reece Zutavern (SATH) over Rio Remund (SOLO) (Fall 3:37)
195: Reed McFadden (SATH) over Clay Witthuhn (SOLO) (Fall 1:35)
285: Brayton Branic (SATH) over (SOLO) (For.) 113: Dylan Handley (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)
- South Loup def. Sandhills-Thedford 42-18.
Broken Bow vs Aquinas Catholic
152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over Ethan Schmid (AQCA) (Dec 4-0)
160: Nolan Eller (AQCA) over Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) (Fall 1:04)
170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Marcus Eickmeier (AQCA) (Fall 0:00)
182: Michael Andel (AQCA) over Kaden Powers (BRBO) (Fall 1:21)
195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Paul Buresh (AQCA) (MD 11-1)
220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Reilly Miller (AQCA) (Fall 2:00)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Coy Meysenburg (AQCA) (Fall 1:30)
106: Grady Romshek (AQCA) over Chauncey Watson (BRBO) (Dec 7-3)
113: Jakob Kavan (AQCA) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (MD 11-1)
120: Zander Kavan (AQCA) over Amarion McFarland (BRBO) (Fall 4:00)
126: Zach Zitek (AQCA) over Cyrus Wells (BRBO) (Dec 9-4)
132: Noah Scott (AQCA) over Schylar Campbell (BRBO) (Fall 5:00)
138: Hunter Vandenberg (AQCA) over Trey Garey (BRBO) (MD 9-0)
145: Christopher Nickolite (AQCA) over Connor Wells (BRBO) (Dec 7-0)
- Aquinas wins dual 41-25
Broken Bow vs Wood River
126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)
132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Nate Tillman (WORI) (Fall 0:44)
138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Dylan Ancheta (WORI) (Dec 4-2)
145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Carson Thompson (WORI) (Dec 9-2) 152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)
160: Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)
170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Gunnar Lacey (WORI) (Dec 10-5)
182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)
195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Eli English (WORI) (Fall 1:45)
220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)
106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)
113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)
120: Riley Waddington (WORI) over Amarion McFarland (BRBO) (Fall 2:28)
- BB wins dual 69-6
Broken Bow vs Columbus Scotus
132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Gabe Gassen (COSC) (Fall 0:31)
138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Rudy Brunkhorst (COSC) (Fall 0:42)
145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)
152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)
160: Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) over Riley Eickmeier (COSC) (Fall 3:28)
170: Ben Kamrath (COSC) over Max Denson (BRBO) (Dec 3-2)
182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over Sabastien Fritz (COSC) (Fall 1:00)
195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Spencer Wittwer (COSC) (Fall 0:21)
220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Evan Ruskamp (COSC) (Fall 0:43)
106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)
113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over Paul Littlefield (COSC) (Fall 1:30)
120: Amarion McFarland (BRBO) over Tyler Cline (COSC) (Fall 1:19)
126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)
-BB wins dual 78-3
Broken Bow vs Amherst
138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Creyton Cumpston (AMHE) (Fall 2:44)
145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Christian Wick (AMHE) (MD 17-6)
152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over Jakob Graham (AMHE) (Dec 12-7)
160: Josh Klingelhoefer (AMHE) over Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) (Fall 1:50)
170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Luke Palmer (AMHE) (Fall 1:55)
182: Brody Bogard (AMHE) over Kaden Powers (BRBO) (Fall 0:59)
195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Riley Gallaway (AMHE) (Fall 1:42)
220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Drew Bogard (AMHE) (Fall 3:41)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Jaxon Taubenheim (AMHE) (Fall 3:15)
106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over (AMHE) (For.)
113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over (AMHE) (For.)
120: Amarion McFarland (BRBO) over (AMHE) (For.)
126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) over Ian Hughes (AMHE) (Fall 3:05)
132: Quentyn Frank (AMHE) over Schylar Campbell (BRBO) (Dec 8-1)
- BB wins dual 61-15
Broken Bow vs Raymond Central
138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Tucker Maxson (RACE) (Fall 2:46)
145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Travis Nelson (RACE) (Fall 1:44)
152: Conner Kreikemeier (RACE) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Fall 2:41)
160: Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) over Kaden Parde (RACE) (Fall 1:59)
170: Gavin Soden (RACE) over Max Denson (BRBO) (Dec 4-2)
182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over Jace Lickliter (RACE) (Fall 0:30)
195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Colby DenHartog (RACE) (Fall 0:43)
220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Skylar Sterns (RACE) (Fall 0:26)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Jude Burton (RACE) (Fall 0:51)
106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over Sophia Shultz (RACE) (Fall 4:47)
113: Jacob Schultz (RACE) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (MD 10-0)
120: Elijah Nacke (RACE) over Amarion McFarland (BRBO) (MD 10-2)
126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) over Mitch Albrecht (RACE) (Dec 8-3)
132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Zach Mumm (RACE) (Fall 1:16)
- Broken Bow wins dual 57-17
Pleasanton Kurt Keaschall Invite Results for Twin Loup
106
Nolan Osborn (21-1) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 21-1 won by fall over Maison Schroll (Ravenna) 6-10 (Fall 0:14)
- Semifinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 21-1 won by major decision over Garrett Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 17-6 (MD 8-0)
- 1st Place Match - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 21-1 won by fall over Dierks Nekoliczak (Central Valley) 8-4 (Fall 5:38)
113
David Switzer (14-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 15-6 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 14-8 (Fall 3:18)
- Cons. Round 1 - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 14-8 won by fall over Tyler Gleason (St. Marys) 7-15 (Fall 1:54)
- Cons. Semi - Grant Haussermann (Franklin) 7-4 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 14-8 (Fall 1:39)
120
Wyatt Olson (0-3) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) 12-0 won by fall over Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup) 0-3 (Fall 0:48)
- Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 12-3 won by fall over Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup) 0-3 (Fall 4:39)
120
Hector Estrada (5-12) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 5-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 5-12 won by fall over Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 12-3 (Fall 3:35)
- Semifinal - Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 15-4 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 5-12 (Fall 1:45)
Cons. Semi - Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) 11-9 won by decision over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 5-12 (Dec 11-4)
120
Ethan Kipp (14-5) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 won by fall over Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) 11-9 (Fall 2:30)
- Semifinal - Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) 12-0 won by fall over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 (Fall 4:43)
- Cons. Semi - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 won by fall over Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 12-3 (Fall 3:47)
3rd Place Match - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 won by no contest over Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) 11-9 (NC)
126
Garrett Keith (16-7) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 won by decision over Dominic Kyle (Overton ) 10-7 (Dec 11-7)
- Semifinal - Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 19-3 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 (Fall 1:45)
- Cons. Semi - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 won by fall over Carter Jasnoch (Ravenna) 7-7 (Fall 2:36)
- 3rd Place Match - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 won by fall over Gavin Losey (Hitchcock County) 8-6 (Fall 4:03)
132
Keaton Dowse (11-7) placed 4th and scored 17.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 won by fall over Mason Wendt (Ravenna) 0-7 (Fall 1:18)
- Quarterfinal - Bo Pokorny (Central Valley) 7-7 won by fall over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 (Fall 5:58)
- Cons. Round 2 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 won by fall over Will Belz (Kenesaw) 0-6 (Fall 0:55)
- Cons. Round 3 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 won by fall over erik rojas (Elm Creek) 7-15 (Fall 2:31)
- Cons. Semi - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 won by fall over Rafe Hill (Arapahoe) 8-8 (Fall 2:26)
- 3rd Place Match - Bo Pokorny (Central Valley) 7-7 won by no contest over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 (NC)
145
Shawn Quandt (18-4) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by decision over Kolyn Gaston (Hitchcock County) 2-2 (Dec 5-2)
- Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Jacob Austin (Riverside) 0-4 (Fall 1:23)
- Semifinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by decision over Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 17-3 (Dec 4-2)
1st Place Match - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by decision over Tristan White (Arapahoe) 18-3 (Dec 1-0)
152
Archer Grint (13-6) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 13-6 won by fall over Bryder Hickey (Perkins County) 7-8 (Fall 1:52)
- 1st Place Match - Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 22-4 won by decision over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 13-6 (Dec 7-2)
160
Kade Bottorf (14-7) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 won by fall over Ethan Fernau (Ainsworth) 2-8 (Fall 1:04)
- Round 2 - Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 11-3 won by fall over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 (Fall 2:37)
- Round 3 - Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 19-3 won by major decision over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 (MD 15-5)
- Round 4 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 won by fall over Henry Taylor (Perkins County) 1-15 (Fall 0:10)
- Round 5 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 won by injury default over Anthony Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 9-6 (Inj. 1:56)
170
Slate Micheel (18-4) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by decision over Isaac Hood (Ainsworth) 12-5 (Dec 9-2)
- Round 2 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 7-5 (Fall 3:00)
- Round 3 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Dylan Pooschke (Overton ) 2-15 (Fall 0:42)
- Round 4 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Gabe Trampe (Elm Creek) 4-17 (Fall 0:33)
Round 5 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 17-6 (Fall 3:17)
182
Garett Schneider (8-13) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Keegan Shuler (Hitchcock County) 12-4 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 (Fall 3:35)
- Round 2 - Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 21-1 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 (Fall 1:43)
- Round 3 - Brett Bridger (Fullerton) 16-3 won by decision over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 (Dec 6-0)
- Round 4 - Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 7-7 won by decision over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 (Dec 8-2)
- Round 5 - Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 won by fall over Theron Cole (Ravenna) 0-11 (Fall 0:46)
- Twin Loup finished second as a team with 159 points
