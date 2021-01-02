wrestling

Anselmo-Merna vs Sandhills-Thedford

 138: Bryce Schmidt (ANME) over (SATH) (For.)
145: Tyce Porter (ANME) over Fletcher Pollard (SATH) (Fall 3:15)
152: Zane Kreikemeier (ANME) over (SATH) (For.)
160: Double Forfeit 170: Tayte Thornton (ANME) over (SATH) (For.)
182: Reece Zutavern (SATH) over (ANME) (For.)
195: Reed McFadden (SATH) over Sid Miller (ANME) (Dec 8-6)
220: Double Forfeit 285: Brayton Branic (SATH) over (ANME) (For.)
106: Tristan Olson (ANME) over (SATH) (For.)
113: Double Forfeit 120: Zane Druery (ANME) over Brodie Stengel (SATH) (Fall 1:05) 126: Double Forfeit
132: Jadon Wells (ANME) over (SATH) (For.)
 
- Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills-Thedford 42-15

Anselmo-Merna vs South Loup

 145: Tyce Porter (ANME) over Talon Crago (SOLO) (Fall 3:28)
152: Zane Kreikemeier (ANME) over Colby Streit (SOLO) (Fall 0:57)
170: Rio Remund (SOLO) over Tayte Thornton (ANME) (Fall 0:50)
182: Lila Bloomer (SOLO) over (ANME) (For.)
195: Sid Miller (ANME) over Clay Witthuhn (SOLO) (Fall 3:07) 106:
106: Tristan Olson (ANME) over (SOLO) (For.)
113: Zane Druery (ANME) over Dylan Handley (SOLO) (Fall 1:01)
120: Logan Peterson (SOLO) over (ANME) (For.)
132: Jadon Wells (ANME) over Carson Mason (SOLO) (Fall 3:42)
138: Bryce Schmidt (ANME) over Dawson Doggett (SOLO) (Fall 3:07)
 
- Anselmo-Merna def. South Loup 42-18.

South Loup vs Sandhills-Thedford

120: Logan Peterson (SOLO) over Brodie Stengel (SATH) (Fall 1:05)

126: Double Forfeit 132: Carson Mason (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)

138: Dawson Doggett (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)

145: Talon Crago (SOLO) over Fletcher Pollard (SATH) (Fall 5:20)

152: Colby Streit (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)

170: Lila Bloomer (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)

182: Reece Zutavern (SATH) over Rio Remund (SOLO) (Fall 3:37)

195: Reed McFadden (SATH) over Clay Witthuhn (SOLO) (Fall 1:35)

285: Brayton Branic (SATH) over (SOLO) (For.) 113: Dylan Handley (SOLO) over (SATH) (For.)

- South Loup def. Sandhills-Thedford 42-18.

Broken Bow vs Aquinas Catholic

152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over Ethan Schmid (AQCA) (Dec 4-0)

160: Nolan Eller (AQCA) over Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) (Fall 1:04)

170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Marcus Eickmeier (AQCA) (Fall 0:00)

182: Michael Andel (AQCA) over Kaden Powers (BRBO) (Fall 1:21)

195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Paul Buresh (AQCA) (MD 11-1)

220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Reilly Miller (AQCA) (Fall 2:00)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Coy Meysenburg (AQCA) (Fall 1:30)

106: Grady Romshek (AQCA) over Chauncey Watson (BRBO) (Dec 7-3)

113: Jakob Kavan (AQCA) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (MD 11-1)

120: Zander Kavan (AQCA) over Amarion McFarland (BRBO) (Fall 4:00)

126: Zach Zitek (AQCA) over Cyrus Wells (BRBO) (Dec 9-4)

132: Noah Scott (AQCA) over Schylar Campbell (BRBO) (Fall 5:00)

138: Hunter Vandenberg (AQCA) over Trey Garey (BRBO) (MD 9-0)

145: Christopher Nickolite (AQCA) over Connor Wells (BRBO) (Dec 7-0)

- Aquinas wins dual 41-25

Broken Bow vs Wood River

126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)

132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Nate Tillman (WORI) (Fall 0:44)

138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Dylan Ancheta (WORI) (Dec 4-2)

145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Carson Thompson (WORI) (Dec 9-2) 152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)

160: Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)

170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Gunnar Lacey (WORI) (Dec 10-5)

182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)

195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Eli English (WORI) (Fall 1:45)

220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)

106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)

113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over (WORI) (For.)

120: Riley Waddington (WORI) over Amarion McFarland (BRBO) (Fall 2:28)

- BB wins dual 69-6

Broken Bow vs Columbus Scotus

132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Gabe Gassen (COSC) (Fall 0:31)

138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Rudy Brunkhorst (COSC) (Fall 0:42)

145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)

152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)

160: Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) over Riley Eickmeier (COSC) (Fall 3:28)

170: Ben Kamrath (COSC) over Max Denson (BRBO) (Dec 3-2)

182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over Sabastien Fritz (COSC) (Fall 1:00)

195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Spencer Wittwer (COSC) (Fall 0:21)

220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Evan Ruskamp (COSC) (Fall 0:43)

106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)

113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over Paul Littlefield (COSC) (Fall 1:30)

120: Amarion McFarland (BRBO) over Tyler Cline (COSC) (Fall 1:19)

126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) over (COSC) (For.)

-BB wins dual 78-3

Broken Bow vs Amherst

138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Creyton Cumpston (AMHE) (Fall 2:44)

145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Christian Wick (AMHE) (MD 17-6)

152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over Jakob Graham (AMHE) (Dec 12-7)

160: Josh Klingelhoefer (AMHE) over Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) (Fall 1:50)

170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Luke Palmer (AMHE) (Fall 1:55)

182: Brody Bogard (AMHE) over Kaden Powers (BRBO) (Fall 0:59)

195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Riley Gallaway (AMHE) (Fall 1:42)

220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Drew Bogard (AMHE) (Fall 3:41)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Jaxon Taubenheim (AMHE) (Fall 3:15)

106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over (AMHE) (For.)

113: Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) over (AMHE) (For.)

120: Amarion McFarland (BRBO) over (AMHE) (For.)

126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) over Ian Hughes (AMHE) (Fall 3:05)

132: Quentyn Frank (AMHE) over Schylar Campbell (BRBO) (Dec 8-1)

- BB wins dual 61-15

Broken Bow vs Raymond Central

138: Trey Garey (BRBO) over Tucker Maxson (RACE) (Fall 2:46)

145: Connor Wells (BRBO) over Travis Nelson (RACE) (Fall 1:44)

152: Conner Kreikemeier (RACE) over Jack Myers (BRBO) (Fall 2:41)

160: Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) over Kaden Parde (RACE) (Fall 1:59)

170: Gavin Soden (RACE) over Max Denson (BRBO) (Dec 4-2)

182: Kaden Powers (BRBO) over Jace Lickliter (RACE) (Fall 0:30)

195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Colby DenHartog (RACE) (Fall 0:43)

220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Skylar Sterns (RACE) (Fall 0:26)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Jude Burton (RACE) (Fall 0:51)

106: Chauncey Watson (BRBO) over Sophia Shultz (RACE) (Fall 4:47)

113: Jacob Schultz (RACE) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (MD 10-0)

120: Elijah Nacke (RACE) over Amarion McFarland (BRBO) (MD 10-2)

126: Cyrus Wells (BRBO) over Mitch Albrecht (RACE) (Dec 8-3)

132: Schylar Campbell (BRBO) over Zach Mumm (RACE) (Fall 1:16)

- Broken Bow wins dual 57-17

Pleasanton Kurt Keaschall Invite Results for Twin Loup

106

Nolan Osborn (21-1) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 21-1 won by fall over Maison Schroll (Ravenna) 6-10 (Fall 0:14)
  • Semifinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 21-1 won by major decision over Garrett Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 17-6 (MD 8-0)
  • 1st Place Match - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 21-1 won by fall over Dierks Nekoliczak (Central Valley) 8-4 (Fall 5:38)

113

David Switzer (14-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 15-6 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 14-8 (Fall 3:18)
  • Cons. Round 1 - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 14-8 won by fall over Tyler Gleason (St. Marys) 7-15 (Fall 1:54)
  • Cons. Semi - Grant Haussermann (Franklin) 7-4 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 14-8 (Fall 1:39)

120

Wyatt Olson (0-3) place is unknown.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) 12-0 won by fall over Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup) 0-3 (Fall 0:48)
  • Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 12-3 won by fall over Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup) 0-3 (Fall 4:39)

120

Hector Estrada (5-12) place is unknown.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 5-12 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 5-12 won by fall over Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 12-3 (Fall 3:35)
  • Semifinal - Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 15-4 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 5-12 (Fall 1:45)

  • Cons. Semi - Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) 11-9 won by decision over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 5-12 (Dec 11-4)

120

Ethan Kipp (14-5) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 won by fall over Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) 11-9 (Fall 2:30)
  • Semifinal - Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) 12-0 won by fall over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 (Fall 4:43)
  • Cons. Semi - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 won by fall over Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 12-3 (Fall 3:47)

  • 3rd Place Match - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 14-5 won by no contest over Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) 11-9 (NC)

126

Garrett Keith (16-7) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 won by decision over Dominic Kyle (Overton ) 10-7 (Dec 11-7)
  • Semifinal - Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 19-3 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 (Fall 1:45)
  • Cons. Semi - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 won by fall over Carter Jasnoch (Ravenna) 7-7 (Fall 2:36)
  • 3rd Place Match - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 16-7 won by fall over Gavin Losey (Hitchcock County) 8-6 (Fall 4:03)

132

Keaton Dowse (11-7) placed 4th and scored 17.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 won by fall over Mason Wendt (Ravenna) 0-7 (Fall 1:18)
  • Quarterfinal - Bo Pokorny (Central Valley) 7-7 won by fall over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 (Fall 5:58)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 won by fall over Will Belz (Kenesaw) 0-6 (Fall 0:55)
  • Cons. Round 3 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 won by fall over erik rojas (Elm Creek) 7-15 (Fall 2:31)
  • Cons. Semi - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 won by fall over Rafe Hill (Arapahoe) 8-8 (Fall 2:26)
  • 3rd Place Match - Bo Pokorny (Central Valley) 7-7 won by no contest over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 11-7 (NC)

145

Shawn Quandt (18-4) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by decision over Kolyn Gaston (Hitchcock County) 2-2 (Dec 5-2)
  • Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Jacob Austin (Riverside) 0-4 (Fall 1:23)
  • Semifinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by decision over Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 17-3 (Dec 4-2)

  • 1st Place Match - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by decision over Tristan White (Arapahoe) 18-3 (Dec 1-0)

152

Archer Grint (13-6) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Quarterfinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Semifinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 13-6 won by fall over Bryder Hickey (Perkins County) 7-8 (Fall 1:52)
  • 1st Place Match - Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 22-4 won by decision over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 13-6 (Dec 7-2)

160

Kade Bottorf (14-7) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 won by fall over Ethan Fernau (Ainsworth) 2-8 (Fall 1:04)
  • Round 2 - Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 11-3 won by fall over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 (Fall 2:37)
  • Round 3 - Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 19-3 won by major decision over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 (MD 15-5)
  • Round 4 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 won by fall over Henry Taylor (Perkins County) 1-15 (Fall 0:10)
  • Round 5 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 14-7 won by injury default over Anthony Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 9-6 (Inj. 1:56)

170

Slate Micheel (18-4) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by decision over Isaac Hood (Ainsworth) 12-5 (Dec 9-2)
  • Round 2 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 7-5 (Fall 3:00)
  • Round 3 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Dylan Pooschke (Overton ) 2-15 (Fall 0:42)
  • Round 4 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Gabe Trampe (Elm Creek) 4-17 (Fall 0:33)

  • Round 5 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 18-4 won by fall over Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 17-6 (Fall 3:17)

182

Garett Schneider (8-13) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Keegan Shuler (Hitchcock County) 12-4 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 (Fall 3:35)
  • Round 2 - Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 21-1 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 (Fall 1:43)
  • Round 3 - Brett Bridger (Fullerton) 16-3 won by decision over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 (Dec 6-0)
  • Round 4 - Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 7-7 won by decision over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 (Dec 8-2)
  • Round 5 - Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 8-13 won by fall over Theron Cole (Ravenna) 0-11 (Fall 0:46)

- Twin Loup finished second as a team with 159 points

