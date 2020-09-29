Several area schools competed at the UNK High School XC Invitational on Sept. 28. in Kearney. Leading the way for the area athletes were Trevor Kuncl and Callie Coble of Mullen.
After finishing runner-up a year ago, Trevor Kuncl of Mullen won the class D boys race in a time of 17:45.8. He edged out Jacov O’Dea of Southwest for the crown by a second.
Next to cross the line for the Broncos was Hayden Jennings in a time of 19:19.2 to take 25th, followed by Alex Moore in 55th with a time of 20:28.2. As a team, they finished in fifth place with 68 points. Eighteen behind defending Class D state champs Axtell, who won the meet with 40 points.
Finishing in third place for Mullen on the girl’s side, was Coble in a time of 20:16.8. Senior Josie French also finished inside the top ten in ninth place with a 21:30.2.
“As a coach this is one of the best meets besides districts and State they get to compete at,” Mullen head coach Janie Kuncl said. “It gives them an idea of what they need to do to improve at this point in this season. They all ran well for a windy day and with so many to compete against.”
South Loup girls were led by Landyn Cole who finished just outside the top ten in twelfth, crossing the finish line in 21:45.9. Hallie Recoy ended up 68th in a time of 25:46.5, Heidi Donegan was 69th with a 26:41.2, Megan Donegan was 92nd with a 26:57.7, and Gracie Neith finished in a time 31:36.5. As a team, South Loup was 14th with 133 points.
The Bobcats boys team was led by Silas Cool in 84th place with a time of 21:16.9, Logan Recoy in 97th place in a time of 21:44.9, and Tanner Brown who finished in a time of 25:12.2. They were 28th as a team with 301 total points.
Jessi Heyen of Arcadia-Loup City was the first runner across for the Rebels in the meet. She crossed the line with a time of 24:04.2. Her sister Katie was the next Rebel finisher in a time of 25:20.8, good enough for 59th.
She was followed by Reagan Williams in 89th with 26:42.7, Saylor Biltoft who crossed the finish line in a time of 31:07.1, and Randii Reikofski who finished with a time of 31:52.7.
As a team, they finished 16th with 149 points.
Ty Greenland led A-LC boys with a 44th finish in a time of 20:09.1. Not far behind him was Jarrod Gappa in a time of 20:13.8, Bryce Placzek in 74th with a 20:53.2, 88th was Ethan Reeves with a 21:24.1, Jestin Sears ran 22:36.4, brother Lance finished in a time of 24:05.4, Austin Kolar a 25:15.3, and Peyton Garrelts finished with a 26:00.
The Rebels took 12th overall with 140 points.
Ansley-Litchfield girls were led by state qualifier from a year ago Harley Myers in 85th place with a time of 26:34.9. Taylor Stark finished in a time of 30:59, and Joscelyn Ambiz clocked a 34:03.2.
On the boy’s side, David Lewis was 68th in a time of 20:50.5.
S-E-M had one girl compete in the meet. It was Josie Smith who finished 62nd overall in a time of 25:31.4. Gage Schledewitz ran a 22:04.2 and Navarre Plagmann finished in 33:58.3 in the boy’s race for the Mustangs.
Mullen competes at the Bayard Invite on Oct.1 and S-E-M and Ansley-Litchfield are at the Fort Kearney Conference meet at Wilcox-Hildreth on Oct.2.
