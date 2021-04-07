After a spectacular first two years of track and increased training, there is only one goal on the mind of Ansley-Litchfield’s Collin Arehart, and that is to bring home the gold at this year’s State Track Meet in Omaha.
“We lost our previous coach and have a new one this season,” Arehart said. “The training has been twice as hard. I think this will help me with my goal of bringing home a gold medal this season at the State Meet.”
