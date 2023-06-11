The art of Litchfield student Rowden "Rowdy" Jackson will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for one year as the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. Be sure to pick up a copy of the June 8, 2023 Custer County Chief to read more about Rowdy.
