On Feb. 3, in front of family, friends, teammates, and coaches, Avery Campbell signed her letter of intent to golf at the College of St. Mary's in Omaha next spring.
She was one of three seniors who led the Indians to the 2020 Class C State Girls Golf Championship. On top of that, she was also a two time state qualifier for Broken Bow after picking up the sport as a sophomore.
In comments before the signing, College of St. Mary's coach Keri Rodriguez stated that the Flames are excited to add her to the roster for the 2022 season.They are especially looking forward to her bubbly personality and sarcastic humor.
For more information on this signing with both photos and comments from Avery Campbell and Broken Bow Head Coach Kelly Cooksley check out the Feb.11 Custer County Chief.
