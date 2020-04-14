Bass Fish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Forty nine of the most outstanding high school anglers from across the country have been named to the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

 

The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.

 

“The Bassmaster High School All-American program continues to be the most prestigious in the country,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “Academy Sports + Outdoors sponsorship of the program adds to that prestige. The All-State selection and honorable mention are a high honor, not only in recognition of the recipients’ fishing skills, but just as importantly, their scholastic, conservation and community service achievements.”

 

To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.

 

B.A.S.S. received more than 300 nominations from across the nation. From these, judges selected 49 student anglers from 33 states to make the All-State Fishing Team. In addition, 54 students received Honorable Mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.

 

“Congratulations to all 49 anglers on being selected to the prestigious title of All-State or Honorable Mention,” said Hank Weldon, senior manager of the B.A.S.S. High School program. “It’s always so impressive to see the accolades of each applicant. Every parent and angler should be very proud of joining the team.”

 

A second panel of judges will review nominations of the 49 All-State team members and select the 12 members of the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. As in All-State judging, criteria include success in high school fishing tournaments, involvement in conservation efforts and other community service activities.

 

The 12 finalists will compete in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament held during the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department event, a fan-favorite festival which is currently scheduled to take place June 5-9 on Lake Fork out of Quitman, Texas.

 

Elite Series anglers will serve as teammates and “coaches” of the student anglers in the tournament. The high school standouts will be honored on the main Texas Fest stage at the weigh-in.

 

Below is the list of the 49 All-State anglers and 54 Honorable Mentions, in order by state:

 

Alabama

Aaron Cherry, Kinsey

Tucker Smith, Shoal Creek

Jack Alexander, Mountain Brook (Honorable Mention)

Ethan Greene, Eufaula (Honorable Mention)

Hayden Marbut, Vestavia Hills (Honorable Mention)

 

Arizona

Isaiah Rios, Phoenix (Honorable Mention)

 

Arkansas

Hayden Adams, Texarkana

Zachary Ward, Cabot

Aiden Baiza, Walnut Ridge (Honorable Mention)

Tyner Redden, Greenbrier (Honorable Mention)

Weston Villines, Rogers (Honorable Mention)

 

Colorado

Jack Harpole, Littleton

 

Connecticut

Ryan Corcoran, Cromwell

Dylan Napoleone, Beacon Falls

 

Delaware

Ethan Stubbs, Lincoln (Honorable Mention)

 

Florida

Seth Slanker, Lake City

Jackson Swisher, Lake City

Ryan Garrett, Tampa (Honorable Mention)

Chase Hubble, Plant City (Honorable Mention)

Ryan Padgett, Lake City (Honorable Mention)

 

Georgia

Brooks Anderson, Marietta

Owen Moss, Jasper

Brayden Batchelor, Greensboro (Honorable Mention)

Caleb Hudson, Evans (Honorable Mention)

 

Idaho

Cooper Rohlmeier, Meridian

 

Illinois

Wyatt Pazdro, Minooka

Laindree Richardson, Benton

Landon Albright, Goreville (Honorable Mention)

Grant Olsen, Gardner (Honorable Mention)

Maxwell Trotter, Decatur (Honorable Mention)

 

Indiana

Colsyn Head, Poland

Scott Sledge, Greenwood

Casey Cornelius, Indianapolis (Honorable Mention)

James Printz, Fishers (Honorable Mention)

 

Iowa

Jackson Toale, Independence

Coleton Usher, Atkins

Jace Whittle, Marion (Honorable Mention)

 

Kansas

Brady Daniels, Louisburg (Honorable Mention)

Cole Evans, Louisburg (Honorable Mention)

Nicholas Huston, St. John (Honorable Mention)

 

Kentucky

Will Carnes, Stanford

Jackson Kulijof, Greenville

Alex Dunaway, Winchester (Honorable Mention)

Allen Powe, Winchester (Honorable Mention)

 

Louisiana

Bryant “Brother” Martin, Crowley

Peyton Matherne, Walker

Forrest Lagarde, Abita Springs (Honorable Mention)

Wade Roberts, Lake Charles (Honorable Mention)

Hunter White, Sulphur (Honorable Mention)

 

Maine

Tyler Williams, Belgrade

 

Michigan

Zach Malinowski, Richmond (Honorable Mention)

Morgan Ware, Midland (Honorable Mention)

 

Minnesota

Easton Fothergill, Grand Rapids

Nehemiah Glenn, Lakeville

Matt Boerboom, Inver Grove Heights (Honorable Mention)

Joseph Gorman, Farmington (Honorable Mention)

 

Mississippi

Eli Hughey, Moss Point

Lake Norsworthy, Brandon

Gabriel Bush, West Lincoln (Honorable Mention)

Dalton Smith, Brandon (Honorable Mention)

Jonathan Williams, Moss Point (Honorable Mention)

 

Missouri

Emily Freeman, Ozark

 

Nevada

Carter Doren, Las Vegas (Honorable Mention)

 

New Jersey

Matthew Ruffolo, Upper Saddle River (Honorable Mention)

 

New York

Rein Golub, Pittsford

Garrett Lawton, Pulaski

 

North Carolina

Caz Anderson, Hayesville

Carson Palmer, Richfield

 

Ohio

Mitchell Johnson, Dayton

Kobe Thompson, Crooksville

Mark Emmerling, Negley (Honorable Mention)

 

Oklahoma

Cole Kilpatrick, Yale

Dakota Page, Catoosa

Hunter Meadows, Norman (Honorable Mention)

 

Oregon

Michael Postlewait, Astoria

Luke Van Norman, Roseburg (Honorable Mention)

 

Pennsylvania

Gavin Enders, Mifflinburg

Dylan Fogarty, Mechanicsburg

Austin Aikins, Lower Burrell (Honorable Mention)

Carson Forrester, Chambersburg (Honorable Mention)

 

South Carolina

Jack Hunt, Townville

Nicklaus Romero, Tega Cay

Justin Kanute, Clover (Honorable Mention)

Lillian Smith, Abbeville (Honorable Mention)

 

Tennessee

Drake Hemby, Brentwood

Matthew Vandagriff, McMinnville

Mercedes Ellis, Gleason (Honorable Mention)

Josh Lee, Karns (Honorable Mention)

Tyan Massengale, Soddy Daisy (Honorable Mention)

Westin Moss, Jasper (Honorable Mention)

 

Texas

River Johnson, Huntington

Maverick Winford, Humble

Ben Burns, Lucas (Honorable Mention)

Nathan Lusty, Arlington (Honorable Mention)

Brenton Peters, Huntington (Honorable Mention)

Logan Schwartz, Brenham (Honorable Mention)

 

West Virginia

Trevor Albanese, Berkeley Springs

Sam Ambrose, Berkeley Springs

Hunter DuVall, Berkeley Springs (Honorable Mention)

Casey Gates, Berkeley Springs (Honorable Mention)

 

Wisconsin

Tucker Cory, Amherst

Tyler Cory, Amherst

Jacob Bigelow, Cecil (Honorable Mention)

 

