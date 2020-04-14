BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Forty nine of the most outstanding high school anglers from across the country have been named to the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.
“The Bassmaster High School All-American program continues to be the most prestigious in the country,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “Academy Sports + Outdoors sponsorship of the program adds to that prestige. The All-State selection and honorable mention are a high honor, not only in recognition of the recipients’ fishing skills, but just as importantly, their scholastic, conservation and community service achievements.”
To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.
B.A.S.S. received more than 300 nominations from across the nation. From these, judges selected 49 student anglers from 33 states to make the All-State Fishing Team. In addition, 54 students received Honorable Mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.
“Congratulations to all 49 anglers on being selected to the prestigious title of All-State or Honorable Mention,” said Hank Weldon, senior manager of the B.A.S.S. High School program. “It’s always so impressive to see the accolades of each applicant. Every parent and angler should be very proud of joining the team.”
A second panel of judges will review nominations of the 49 All-State team members and select the 12 members of the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. As in All-State judging, criteria include success in high school fishing tournaments, involvement in conservation efforts and other community service activities.
The 12 finalists will compete in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament held during the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department event, a fan-favorite festival which is currently scheduled to take place June 5-9 on Lake Fork out of Quitman, Texas.
Elite Series anglers will serve as teammates and “coaches” of the student anglers in the tournament. The high school standouts will be honored on the main Texas Fest stage at the weigh-in.
Below is the list of the 49 All-State anglers and 54 Honorable Mentions, in order by state:
Alabama
Aaron Cherry, Kinsey
Tucker Smith, Shoal Creek
Jack Alexander, Mountain Brook (Honorable Mention)
Ethan Greene, Eufaula (Honorable Mention)
Hayden Marbut, Vestavia Hills (Honorable Mention)
Arizona
Isaiah Rios, Phoenix (Honorable Mention)
Arkansas
Hayden Adams, Texarkana
Zachary Ward, Cabot
Aiden Baiza, Walnut Ridge (Honorable Mention)
Tyner Redden, Greenbrier (Honorable Mention)
Weston Villines, Rogers (Honorable Mention)
Colorado
Jack Harpole, Littleton
Connecticut
Ryan Corcoran, Cromwell
Dylan Napoleone, Beacon Falls
Delaware
Ethan Stubbs, Lincoln (Honorable Mention)
Florida
Seth Slanker, Lake City
Jackson Swisher, Lake City
Ryan Garrett, Tampa (Honorable Mention)
Chase Hubble, Plant City (Honorable Mention)
Ryan Padgett, Lake City (Honorable Mention)
Georgia
Brooks Anderson, Marietta
Owen Moss, Jasper
Brayden Batchelor, Greensboro (Honorable Mention)
Caleb Hudson, Evans (Honorable Mention)
Idaho
Cooper Rohlmeier, Meridian
Illinois
Wyatt Pazdro, Minooka
Laindree Richardson, Benton
Landon Albright, Goreville (Honorable Mention)
Grant Olsen, Gardner (Honorable Mention)
Maxwell Trotter, Decatur (Honorable Mention)
Indiana
Colsyn Head, Poland
Scott Sledge, Greenwood
Casey Cornelius, Indianapolis (Honorable Mention)
James Printz, Fishers (Honorable Mention)
Iowa
Jackson Toale, Independence
Coleton Usher, Atkins
Jace Whittle, Marion (Honorable Mention)
Kansas
Brady Daniels, Louisburg (Honorable Mention)
Cole Evans, Louisburg (Honorable Mention)
Nicholas Huston, St. John (Honorable Mention)
Kentucky
Will Carnes, Stanford
Jackson Kulijof, Greenville
Alex Dunaway, Winchester (Honorable Mention)
Allen Powe, Winchester (Honorable Mention)
Louisiana
Bryant “Brother” Martin, Crowley
Peyton Matherne, Walker
Forrest Lagarde, Abita Springs (Honorable Mention)
Wade Roberts, Lake Charles (Honorable Mention)
Hunter White, Sulphur (Honorable Mention)
Maine
Tyler Williams, Belgrade
Michigan
Zach Malinowski, Richmond (Honorable Mention)
Morgan Ware, Midland (Honorable Mention)
Minnesota
Easton Fothergill, Grand Rapids
Nehemiah Glenn, Lakeville
Matt Boerboom, Inver Grove Heights (Honorable Mention)
Joseph Gorman, Farmington (Honorable Mention)
Mississippi
Eli Hughey, Moss Point
Lake Norsworthy, Brandon
Gabriel Bush, West Lincoln (Honorable Mention)
Dalton Smith, Brandon (Honorable Mention)
Jonathan Williams, Moss Point (Honorable Mention)
Missouri
Emily Freeman, Ozark
Nevada
Carter Doren, Las Vegas (Honorable Mention)
New Jersey
Matthew Ruffolo, Upper Saddle River (Honorable Mention)
New York
Rein Golub, Pittsford
Garrett Lawton, Pulaski
North Carolina
Caz Anderson, Hayesville
Carson Palmer, Richfield
Ohio
Mitchell Johnson, Dayton
Kobe Thompson, Crooksville
Mark Emmerling, Negley (Honorable Mention)
Oklahoma
Cole Kilpatrick, Yale
Dakota Page, Catoosa
Hunter Meadows, Norman (Honorable Mention)
Oregon
Michael Postlewait, Astoria
Luke Van Norman, Roseburg (Honorable Mention)
Pennsylvania
Gavin Enders, Mifflinburg
Dylan Fogarty, Mechanicsburg
Austin Aikins, Lower Burrell (Honorable Mention)
Carson Forrester, Chambersburg (Honorable Mention)
South Carolina
Jack Hunt, Townville
Nicklaus Romero, Tega Cay
Justin Kanute, Clover (Honorable Mention)
Lillian Smith, Abbeville (Honorable Mention)
Tennessee
Drake Hemby, Brentwood
Matthew Vandagriff, McMinnville
Mercedes Ellis, Gleason (Honorable Mention)
Josh Lee, Karns (Honorable Mention)
Tyan Massengale, Soddy Daisy (Honorable Mention)
Westin Moss, Jasper (Honorable Mention)
Texas
River Johnson, Huntington
Maverick Winford, Humble
Ben Burns, Lucas (Honorable Mention)
Nathan Lusty, Arlington (Honorable Mention)
Brenton Peters, Huntington (Honorable Mention)
Logan Schwartz, Brenham (Honorable Mention)
West Virginia
Trevor Albanese, Berkeley Springs
Sam Ambrose, Berkeley Springs
Hunter DuVall, Berkeley Springs (Honorable Mention)
Casey Gates, Berkeley Springs (Honorable Mention)
Wisconsin
Tucker Cory, Amherst
Tyler Cory, Amherst
Jacob Bigelow, Cecil (Honorable Mention)
About B.A.S.S.
B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), television show (The Bassmasters on ESPN2 and The Pursuit Channel), radio show (Bassmaster Radio), social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.
The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship, new Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by TourneyX presented by Abu Garcia and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.
