Boys

12/30

South Loup-71, Sandhills Valley-44

1/2

South Loup-63, Brady-50

Mullen-28, Paxton-62

1/3

Mullen-61, Maywood-Hays Center-57

Broken Bow-52, Hershey-58

Arcadia/Loup City-62, Central City-54

SEM-46, Franklin-40

1/4

Twin Loup-19, Palmer-61

Girls

12/30

South Loup-59, Sandhills Valley-18

1/2

South Loup-46, Maxwell-32

Mullen-51, Paxton-8

1/3

Mullen-52, Maywood-Hays Center-40

Broken Bow-45, Hershey-20

Arcadia/Loup City-56, Central City-40

SEM-41, Franklin-29

1/4

Twin Loup-35, Palmer-41

