Boys
12/30
South Loup-71, Sandhills Valley-44
1/2
South Loup-63, Brady-50
Mullen-28, Paxton-62
1/3
Mullen-61, Maywood-Hays Center-57
Broken Bow-52, Hershey-58
Arcadia/Loup City-62, Central City-54
SEM-46, Franklin-40
1/4
Twin Loup-19, Palmer-61
Girls
12/30
South Loup-59, Sandhills Valley-18
1/2
South Loup-46, Maxwell-32
Mullen-51, Paxton-8
1/3
Mullen-52, Maywood-Hays Center-40
Broken Bow-45, Hershey-20
Arcadia/Loup City-56, Central City-40
SEM-41, Franklin-29
1/4
Twin Loup-35, Palmer-41
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.