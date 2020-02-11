Boys
Feb. 1
Anselmo-Merna-63, Hyannis-46
Mullen-52, South Loup-47 (Double Overtime)
Feb. 4
Anselmo-Merna-79, Spalding Academy-40
Ansley/Litchfield-50, Amherst-41
Arcadia/Loup City-55, Ravenna-59
Broken Bow-31, Lexington-66
SEM-44, Loomis-77
Feb. 6
Anselmo-Merna-65, Twin Loup-32
Mullen-53, Sandhills/Thedford-36
Feb. 7
Ansley/Litchfield-40, Pleasanton-37
Mullen-57, South Loup-59
Sandhills/Thedford-53, Ainsworth-57
Twin Loup-60, Elba-23
Feb. 8
Ansley/Litchfield-49, Axtell-60
Broken Bow-48, Ogallala-83
South Loup-42, Southern Valley-54
Girls
Feb. 1
Anselmo-Merna-59, Cody-Kilgore-46
Ansley/Litchfield-53, Axtell-34
Arcadia/Loup City-45, Wood River-47
South Loup-51, Mullen-39
Feb. 3
SEM-35, Overton-55
Feb. 4
Anselmo-Merna-67, Spalding Academy-4
Broken Bow-69, Lexington-45
Mullen-48, Hershey-42
Feb. 6
Anselmo-Merna-45, Twin Loup-30
Mullen-42, Sandhills/Thedford-29
Feb. 7
Mullen-44, South Loup-38
Sandhills/Thedford-21, Ainsworth-54
Twin Loup-48, Elba-36
Feb. 8
Broken Bow-62, Ogallala-51
South Loup-48, Southern Valley-20
