A/L Boys BB

Parker LeFever #22 of Ansley/Litchfield takes the ball to the hoop as he is contested by the Axtell defender during their Fort Kearny Conference championship game at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney Feb. 8.

Boys

Feb. 1

Anselmo-Merna-63, Hyannis-46

Mullen-52, South Loup-47 (Double Overtime)

Feb. 4

Anselmo-Merna-79, Spalding Academy-40

Ansley/Litchfield-50, Amherst-41

Arcadia/Loup City-55, Ravenna-59

Broken Bow-31, Lexington-66

SEM-44, Loomis-77

Feb. 6

Anselmo-Merna-65, Twin Loup-32

Mullen-53, Sandhills/Thedford-36

Feb. 7

Ansley/Litchfield-40, Pleasanton-37

Mullen-57, South Loup-59

Sandhills/Thedford-53, Ainsworth-57

Twin Loup-60, Elba-23

Feb. 8

Ansley/Litchfield-49, Axtell-60

Broken Bow-48, Ogallala-83

South Loup-42, Southern Valley-54

Girls

Feb. 1

Anselmo-Merna-59, Cody-Kilgore-46

Ansley/Litchfield-53, Axtell-34

Arcadia/Loup City-45, Wood River-47

South Loup-51, Mullen-39

Feb. 3

SEM-35, Overton-55

Feb. 4

Anselmo-Merna-67, Spalding Academy-4

Broken Bow-69, Lexington-45

Mullen-48, Hershey-42

Feb. 6

Anselmo-Merna-45, Twin Loup-30

Mullen-42, Sandhills/Thedford-29

Feb. 7

Mullen-44, South Loup-38

Sandhills/Thedford-21, Ainsworth-54

Twin Loup-48, Elba-36

Feb. 8

Broken Bow-62, Ogallala-51

South Loup-48, Southern Valley-20

