Boys
Jan. 25
Arcadia/Loup city-35, Ord-33
Sandhills/Thedford-55, Arthur County-27
Twin Loup-28, Cody-Kilgore-46
Jan. 27
Anselmo-Merna-69, Sandhills Valley-40
Mullen-56, Cody-Kilgore-31
Sandhills/Thedford-45, South Loup-59
Jan. 28
Ansley/Litchfield-73, North Central-30
Jan. 30
Anselmo-Merna-32, South Loup-46
Mullen-62, Hyannis-26
SEM-52, Amherst-76
Jan. 31
Arcadia/Loup City-58, Burwell-56
Sandhills/Thedford-32, Cody-Kilgore-46
Twin Loup-34, Arthur County-52
Feb. 1
Anselmo-Merna-63, Hyannis-46
Mullen-52, South Loup-47 (Double OT)
Girls
Jan. 25
Arcadia/Loup City-46, Ord-47
Sandhills/Thedford-33, Brady-37
Jan. 28
Anselmo-Merna-43, Arthur County-37
Ansley/Litchfield-17, North Central-70
Mullen-40, Sandhills Valley-25
South Loup-69, Brady-40
Jan. 30
Anselmo-Merna-32, Mullen-38
South Loup-47, Cody-Kilgore-35
SEM-45, Amherst-39
Jan. 31
Arcadia/Loup City-43, Burwell-31
Sandhills/Thedford-45, Hyannis-21
Twin Loup-27, Arthur County-37
Feb. 1
Anselmo-Merna-59, Cody-Kilgore-46
South Loup-51, Mullen-39
