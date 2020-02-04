BB Girls BB

Lindsay Schauda of Broken Bow fights for the ball on the floor during their SWC championship game against Ogallala at MPCC in North Platte Feb. 1.

Boys

Jan. 25

Arcadia/Loup city-35, Ord-33

Sandhills/Thedford-55, Arthur County-27

Twin Loup-28, Cody-Kilgore-46

Jan. 27

Anselmo-Merna-69, Sandhills Valley-40

Mullen-56, Cody-Kilgore-31

Sandhills/Thedford-45, South Loup-59

Jan. 28

Ansley/Litchfield-73, North Central-30

Jan. 30

Anselmo-Merna-32, South Loup-46

Mullen-62, Hyannis-26

SEM-52, Amherst-76

Jan. 31

Arcadia/Loup City-58, Burwell-56

Sandhills/Thedford-32, Cody-Kilgore-46

Twin Loup-34, Arthur County-52

Feb. 1

Anselmo-Merna-63, Hyannis-46

Mullen-52, South Loup-47 (Double OT)

Girls

Jan. 25

Arcadia/Loup City-46, Ord-47

Sandhills/Thedford-33, Brady-37

Jan. 28

Anselmo-Merna-43, Arthur County-37

Ansley/Litchfield-17, North Central-70

Mullen-40, Sandhills Valley-25

South Loup-69, Brady-40

Jan. 30

Anselmo-Merna-32, Mullen-38

South Loup-47, Cody-Kilgore-35

SEM-45, Amherst-39

Jan. 31

Arcadia/Loup City-43, Burwell-31

Sandhills/Thedford-45, Hyannis-21

Twin Loup-27, Arthur County-37

Feb. 1

Anselmo-Merna-59, Cody-Kilgore-46

South Loup-51, Mullen-39

