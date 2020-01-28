BB Girls BB

Kali Staples of Broken Bow makes a short one handed shot during their first round SWC game against Cozad at Broken Bow Monday night.

Boys

Jan. 21

Anselmo-Merna-49, SEM-45

Arcadia/Loup City-50, South Loup-47

Mullen-56, Twin Loup-34

Jan. 23

Ansley/Litchfield-56, South Loup-54

Broken Bow-51, Gothenburg-65

Sandhills/Thedford-42, Hyannis-50

Mullen-61, Cody-Kilgore-24

Jan. 24

Anselmo-Merna-56, North Central-45

Arcadia/Loup City-50, Ravenna-40

Broken Bow-81, Valentine-46

Girls

Jan. 21

Anselmo-Merna-36, SEM-27

Arcadia/Loup City-36, South Loup-51

Mullen-34, Twin Loup-23

Jan. 23

Ansley/Litchfield-11, South Loup-52

Broken Bow-51, Gothenburg-45

Sandhills/Thedford-42, Hyannis-27

Mullen-54, Cody-Kilgore-30

Jan. 24

Anselmo-Merna-21, North Central-60

Arcadia/Loup City-41, Ravenna-42

Broken Bow-42, Valentine-33

