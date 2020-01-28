Boys
Jan. 21
Anselmo-Merna-49, SEM-45
Arcadia/Loup City-50, South Loup-47
Mullen-56, Twin Loup-34
Jan. 23
Ansley/Litchfield-56, South Loup-54
Broken Bow-51, Gothenburg-65
Sandhills/Thedford-42, Hyannis-50
Mullen-61, Cody-Kilgore-24
Jan. 24
Anselmo-Merna-56, North Central-45
Arcadia/Loup City-50, Ravenna-40
Broken Bow-81, Valentine-46
Girls
Jan. 21
Anselmo-Merna-36, SEM-27
Arcadia/Loup City-36, South Loup-51
Mullen-34, Twin Loup-23
Jan. 23
Ansley/Litchfield-11, South Loup-52
Broken Bow-51, Gothenburg-45
Sandhills/Thedford-42, Hyannis-27
Mullen-54, Cody-Kilgore-30
Jan. 24
Anselmo-Merna-21, North Central-60
Arcadia/Loup City-41, Ravenna-42
Broken Bow-42, Valentine-33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.