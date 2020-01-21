BB Girls BB

Boys

Jan. 14

Arcadia/Loup City-35, Shelton-37

Mullen-37, NPSP-62

Jan. 16

Ansley/Litchfield-59, SEM-45

Anselmo-Merna-31, Central Valley-49

Arcadia/Loup City-53, Riverside-82

Broken Bow-31, Kearney Catholic-74

Sandhills/Thedford-39, Sandhills Valley-40

Jan. 17

Anselmo-Merna vs Sandhills/Thedford (Postponed)

Twin Loup vs North central (Postponed)

Jan. 18

Ansley/Litchfield-73, Wilcox-Hildreth-29

Broken Bow-35, Wood River-46

Mullen-53, Arthur County-29

SEM-41, Pleasanton-64

South Loup-65, Brady-36

Girls

Jan. 14

Arcadia/Loup City-51, Shelton-42

Mullen-51, NPSP-40

Jan. 16

Ansley/Litchfeld-24, SEM-36

Anselmo-Merna-42, Central Valley-27

Arcadia/Loup City-54, Riverside-12

Broken Bow-56, Kearney Catholic-30

Sandhills/Thedford-37, Sandhills Valley-49

Jan. 17

Anselmo-Merna vs Sandhills/Thedford (Postponed)

Twin Loup vs North Central (Postponed)

Jan. 18

Ansley/Litchfield-34, Wilcox-Hildreth-36

Broken Bow-55, Wood River-22

Mullen-60, Arthur County-28

SEM-26, Pleasanton-63

South Loup-70, Brady-22

