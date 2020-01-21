Boys
Jan. 14
Arcadia/Loup City-35, Shelton-37
Mullen-37, NPSP-62
Jan. 16
Ansley/Litchfield-59, SEM-45
Anselmo-Merna-31, Central Valley-49
Arcadia/Loup City-53, Riverside-82
Broken Bow-31, Kearney Catholic-74
Sandhills/Thedford-39, Sandhills Valley-40
Jan. 17
Anselmo-Merna vs Sandhills/Thedford (Postponed)
Twin Loup vs North central (Postponed)
Jan. 18
Ansley/Litchfield-73, Wilcox-Hildreth-29
Broken Bow-35, Wood River-46
Mullen-53, Arthur County-29
SEM-41, Pleasanton-64
South Loup-65, Brady-36
Girls
Jan. 14
Arcadia/Loup City-51, Shelton-42
Mullen-51, NPSP-40
Jan. 16
Ansley/Litchfeld-24, SEM-36
Anselmo-Merna-42, Central Valley-27
Arcadia/Loup City-54, Riverside-12
Broken Bow-56, Kearney Catholic-30
Sandhills/Thedford-37, Sandhills Valley-49
Jan. 17
Anselmo-Merna vs Sandhills/Thedford (Postponed)
Twin Loup vs North Central (Postponed)
Jan. 18
Ansley/Litchfield-34, Wilcox-Hildreth-36
Broken Bow-55, Wood River-22
Mullen-60, Arthur County-28
SEM-26, Pleasanton-63
South Loup-70, Brady-22
