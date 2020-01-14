Boys
Jan. 7
Anselmo-Merna-48, NPSP-58
Ansley/Litchfield-61, Overton-44
Broken Bow-57, McCook-67
South Loup-52, Hershey-38
Twin Loup-16, CWC-56
Jan. 9
Ansley/Litchfield-56, Amherst-58
Arcadia/Loup City-48, Wood River-46
SEM-69, Hi-Line-51
South Loup-41, Sandhills/Thedford-27
Jan. 10
Broken Bow-46, Holdrege-60
Mullen-54, Brady-30
Sandhills/Thedford-32, Sutherland-34
SEM-52, Axtell-56
Jan. 11
Anselmo-Merna-56, St. Mary’s-47
Ansley/Litchfield-61, Ravenna-43
Broken Bow-36, Gibbon-47
Mullen-55, Wallace-38
South Loup-73, Bertrand-52
Twin Loup-29, Pleasanton-76
Girls
Jan. 7
Anselmo-Merna-29, NPSP-44
Ansley/Litchfield-28, Overton-51
Broken Bow-68, McCook-32
South Loup-44, Hershey-29
Twin Loup-36, CWC-64
Jan. 9
Ansley/Litchfield-39, Amherst-33
Arcadia/Loup City-51, Wood River-47
SEM-28, Hi-Line-35
South Loup-54, Sandhills/Thedford-7
Jan. 10
Broken Bow-37, Holdrege-27
Mullen-61, Brady-19
Sandhills/Thedford-21, Sutherland-54
SEM-53, Axtell-45
Jan. 11
Anselmo-Merna-41, St. Mary’s-29
Ansley/Litchfield-28, Ravenna-50
Broken Bow-55, Gibbon-13
Mullen-57, Wallace-34
South Loup-50, Bertrand-9
Twin Loup-15, Pleasanton-63
