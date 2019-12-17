Boys
12/10
Anselmo-Merna-54, Arcadia/Loup City-30
12/12
Anselmo-Merna-55, Sandhills Valley-21
Sandhills/Thedford-40, Wallace-51
12/13
SEM-35, Elm Creek-56
Ansley/Litchfield-48, Fullerton-66
Arcadia/Loup City-48, Gibbon-51
Broken Bow-44, Minden-50
Mullen-61, Hyannis-35
South Loup-66, Cambridge-59
Twin Loup-15, Stuart-51
12/14
Arcadia/Loup City-54, Central Valley-52
Twin Loup-37, Brady-75
Ansley/Litchfield-46, Elm Creek-59
Mullen-51, Maxwell-36
Sandhills/Thedford-46, North central-60
South Loup-38, Pleasanton-46
SEM-67, Red Cloud-11
Girls
12/10
Anselmo-Merna-36, Arcadia/Loup City-46
Broken Bow-53, Amherst-27
12/12
Anselmo-Merna-69, Sandhills Valley-31
Sandhills/Thedford-38, Wallace-59
12/13
SEM-29, Elm Creek-63
Ansley/Litchfield-20, Fullerton-49
Arcadia/Loup City-48, Gibbon-17
Broken Bow-54, Minden-26
Mullen-55, Hyannis-20
Souuth Loup-51, Cambridge-34
Twin Loup-25, Stuart-47
12/14
Arcadia/Loup City-50, Central Valley-26
Twin Loup-49, Brady-39
Ansley/Litchfield-26, Elm Creek-50
Mullen-42, Maxwell-25
Sandhills/Thedford-12, North Central-66
South Loup-27, Pleasanton-29
SEM-52, Red Cloud-11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.