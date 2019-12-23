Boys
Dec. 17
Anselmo-Merna-65, Overton-51
Ansley/Litchfield-63, Twin Loup-21
Dec. 19
Arcadia/Loup City-64, Amherst-46
Ansley/Litchfield-45, Axtell-51
12/20
Broken bow-47, Ainsworth-51
Ansley/Litchfield-73, Hi-Line-48
Mullen-68, Cody-Kilgore-49
South Loup-60, Medicine Valley-21
Arcadia/Loup City-34, St. Paul-49
SEM-43, Sandhills/Thedford-41 (OT)
Twin Loup-31, Sandhills Valley-45
12/21
Ansley/Litchfield-78, SEM-45
Twin Loup-27, Burwell-60
Mullen-41, Gordon-Rushville-45
Sandhills/Thedford-48, Hi-Line-61
Broken Bow-26, St. Paul-63
Girls
Dec. 17
Anselmo-Merna-51, Overton-53 (OT)
Ansley/Litchfield-26, Twin Loup-30
Mullen-49, Bridgeport-41
SEM-23, South Loup-51
Dec. 19
Arcadia/Loup City-45, Amherst-27
Ansley/Litchfield-31, Axtell-38 (OT)
12/20
Broken Bow-48, Ainsworth-35
Ansley/Litchfield-30, Hi-Line-36
Mullen-59, Cody-Kilgore-45
South Loup-51, Medicine Valley-20
Arcadia/Loup City-37, St. Paul-61
SEM-47, Sandhills/Thedford-31
Twin Loup-28, Sandhills Valley-33
12/21
SEM-39, Hi-Line-25
Twin Loup-27, Burwell-44
Mullen-57, Gordon-Rushville-21
Ansley/Litchfield-39, Sandhills/Thedford-14
Broken Bow-34, St. Paul-57
