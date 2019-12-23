Boys

Dec. 17

Anselmo-Merna-65, Overton-51

Ansley/Litchfield-63, Twin Loup-21

Dec. 19

Arcadia/Loup City-64, Amherst-46

Ansley/Litchfield-45, Axtell-51

12/20

Broken bow-47, Ainsworth-51

Ansley/Litchfield-73, Hi-Line-48

Mullen-68, Cody-Kilgore-49

South Loup-60, Medicine Valley-21

Arcadia/Loup City-34, St. Paul-49

SEM-43, Sandhills/Thedford-41 (OT)

Twin Loup-31, Sandhills Valley-45

12/21

Ansley/Litchfield-78, SEM-45

Twin Loup-27, Burwell-60

Mullen-41, Gordon-Rushville-45

Sandhills/Thedford-48, Hi-Line-61

Broken Bow-26, St. Paul-63

Girls

Dec. 17

Anselmo-Merna-51, Overton-53 (OT)

Ansley/Litchfield-26, Twin Loup-30

Mullen-49, Bridgeport-41

SEM-23, South Loup-51

Dec. 19

Arcadia/Loup City-45, Amherst-27

Ansley/Litchfield-31, Axtell-38 (OT)

12/20

Broken Bow-48, Ainsworth-35

Ansley/Litchfield-30, Hi-Line-36

Mullen-59, Cody-Kilgore-45

South Loup-51, Medicine Valley-20

Arcadia/Loup City-37, St. Paul-61

SEM-47, Sandhills/Thedford-31

Twin Loup-28, Sandhills Valley-33

12/21

SEM-39, Hi-Line-25

Twin Loup-27, Burwell-44

Mullen-57, Gordon-Rushville-21

Ansley/Litchfield-39, Sandhills/Thedford-14

Broken Bow-34, St. Paul-57

