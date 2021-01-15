The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes made the trip down to Dunning on Jan. 14 to take on Sandhills-Thedford in a pair of basketball games. The girl's game was won by the D1 No. 5 Coyotes 61-44, extending their win streak to three games. The Knights won the boys game, despite a furious comeback by A-M 43-39.
Leading the team in scoring was Kaitlyn Jacquot with 15 points. Jaide Chandler had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Taylor Weber led S-T with 12 points, and Dayle Haake had nine points.
In the boy's game, the Knights were led by Dane Pokorny with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Drew McIntosh ended with 10 points. The Coyotes got an inspired performance from Garrett Porter who finished with 16 points.
For more detailed info on the game, plus stats, and coaches quotes check out the Jan. 21 Custer County Chief. Here are the rest of the stats from the area games on 1/14:
Girls Basketball Scores:
D1 No.5 Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills/Thedford 46
Arcadia/Loup City 48, Riverside 25
C1 No. 3 Broken Bow 67, Kearney Catholic 49
Boys Basketball Scores:
Arcadia/Loup City 50, Riverside 42
C1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34
Sandhills/Thedford 43, Anselmo-Merna 39
