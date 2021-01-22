Former MNAC opponents South Loup and Ansley-Litchfield met up in Arnold on Jan. 21 and treated the crowd to some good contest.

In the girl's game, the Spartans were able to find a way to shut down a very high powered Bobcats offense in the second quarter, outscoring them 15-5. At the half, it was a three point game at 19-16.

South Loup exploded in the third quarter with 27 points thanks to great three shooting, that ultimately put the game out of reach.

The D1. No. 5 Spartans used a 12-7 first quarter to help them secure an 11 point victory in the boys game.

Despite losing it was a good bounce-back game for South Loup who was blown out on Tuesday by Arcadia-Loup City. Jeff Cole in statements after the game said he was very proud of his team performed after such a tough loss.

For more information on both these games check out the story in the Jan. 28 Custer County Chief. Here are the rest of the basketball scores from 1/21:

Girls Basketball Scores 1/21

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 33

Sandhills/Thedford 57, Hyannis 15

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 50, Ansley-Litchfield 38

Boys Basketball Scores 1/21

Ansley-Litchfield 43, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 32

Broken Bow 45, Gothenburg 41

Hyannis 48, Sandhills/Thedford 40

