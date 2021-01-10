The first annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase was played at Broken Bow High School on Jan. 9. Both Broken Bow and Mullen found success by winning their respective games.
The Broncos were the first to take the court against Louisville. The Lions were a district finalist a season ago. This did not faze Mullen, as they used a 21 point fourth quarter to knock Louisville off 44-27.
Broken Bow was matched up with Oakland Craig who finished fourth a season ago in C2. Hot-shooting behind the three-point line allowed the Indians to take a 35-24 lead at the half.
Broken Bow maintained their level of play in the second half and as a result, walked away with a 50-37 victory.
Other games played on the day were Adams Central vs Pleasanton and North Central vs Malcolm.
Both games went down to the wire with Adams Central knocking off undefeated and reigning D1 champ Pleasanton 48-46 and Malcolm kept their perfect season alive by defeating North Central 33-32 in overtime.
For more information on the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase check out the Jan. 14 edition of the Custer County Chief. Here are the scores from around the area for 1/9:
Girls Basketball Scores 1/9:
Anselmo-Merna 48, St. Mary's 44
Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37
Mullen 44, Louisville 27
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 65, Bertrand 25
Boys Baksetball Scores 1/9
Bertrand 52, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 45
Pleasanton 49, Twin Loup 32
St. Mary's 82, Anselmo-Merna 42
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.