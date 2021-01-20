The Anselmo-Merna boys and girls basketball teams hosted S-E-M in a pair of basketball games on Jan. 19 in Merna and came out victorious in both contests. The Coyote girls used a 23-9 first quarter and stout defense to win 48-31 and in the boys game A-M held on to win despite a late push by the Mustangs 60-51.
Check out the Jan. 28 paper for a full story on the games with quotes from the coaches, detailed play by play, and stats. Here are the rest of the scores from Tuesday:
Girls scores from 1/19
Anselmo-Merna 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31
Mullen 55, Twin Loup 25
Pleasanton 65, Ansley-Litchfield 24
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 58, Arcadia/Loup City 35
Boys scores from 1/19
Anselmo-Merna 60, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51
Arcadia/Loup City 51, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 26
