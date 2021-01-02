The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes took on the Overton Eagles in a home basketball contest to kick off the new year on January 2. This game was a makeup that was supposed to be played between the schools in late December.
In the girl's game, the Coyotes were coming off a big win over previously undefeated Maywood-Hayes Center at the Brady Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.
That victory did not translate into Saturday night's game against the Class C2 contenders from Overton. The Eagles Haley Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund were too much on the glass, and as result, Overton won 47-38.
On the boy's side, the Coyotes picked up their third win in four games by defeating the Eagles 50-32. Kade Safranek had an excellent game inside and has helped bolster the team's performance since returning from injury.
Here are the rest of the area scores from 1/2:
Boys Scores
Anselmo-Merna def. Overton 50-32
Hershey def. Broken Bow 48-36
S-E-M def. Sandhills Valley 54-48
*Twin Loup vs Palmer score not reported at this time
Girls Scores
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna 47-38
C1 No.3 Broken Bow def. Hershey 57-40
S-E-M def. Sandhills Valley 54-29
*Twin Loup vs Palmer score not reported at this time
