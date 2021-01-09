The Ansley-Litchfield Spartans played host to their former MNAC rival Twin Loup at home in Litchfield on Jan. 8. The Spartans used great free-throw shooting in the fourth to beat the Wolves in the girls game 36-27.
Twin Loup came out and put the pressure on Ansley-Litchfield in the boys game trailing by only three at 10-7 after one, thanks to a three at the buzzer. Eventually, the Spartans were able to open up the lead by scoring 20 points in the second and 21 points in the third quarter, as they cruised to a 57-34 win.
Check out the Jan. 14 Custer County Chief for a full story on the games with coach's interviews, stats, and play by play. Here are the rest of the scores from around the area:
Area Boys Scores 1/8
Ansley-Litchfield 57, Twin Loup 34
Axtell 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44
Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49
Central City 55, Arcadia/Loup City 50
Mullen 67, Brady 28
Sandhills-Thedford 44, Sutherland 26
Area Girls Scores 1/8
Ansley-Litchfield 36, Twin Loup 27
Broken Bow 30, Holdrege 18
Central City 46, Arcadia/Loup City 28
Mullen 54, Brady 1
Sutherland 42, Sandhills-Thedford 41
