The Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO heads to all corners of Nebraska on Wednesday, June 16, with 10 groups hitting 20 stops across the state. Tentative details for each stop are now set, and all Big Red Blitz events are free to the public. Capacity is limited for each event, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional details about each event are now posted on the Huskers' Facebook page.
Coaching staff from the Nebraska Football Team will be making the trip to Loup City and Broken Bow. They include assistant coach Ryan Held, football strength coach Zach Duval, and offensive analyst Ron Brown.
The group will be at the Loup City Community Center (830 O Street) at noon and at Kinkaider Brewing (43860 Paulsen Road) in Broken Bow at 4:30 p.m. on June 16.
Here is a list of the other stops on the Big Red Blitz Tour on June 16:
|Group 1
|Alliance (Event Info)
|11 a.m. MT
|Newberry's
(110 West 4th Street)
|Scottsbluff (Event Info)
|3 p.m. MT
|Gering Civic Center
(1050 M Street)
|Coaches/Staff: Athletic Director Bill Moos, Assistant Men's Basketball Coach Armon Gates, Head Wrestling Coach Mark Manning
|Emcee: Mattie Fowler, Huskers Athletic Fund, Huskers Radio Network Softball Analyst
|Group 2
|Chadron (Event Info)
|11 a.m. MT
|Country Kitchen Restaurant
(1250 West 10th Street)
|Valentine (Event Info)
|3:30 p.m. CT
|Bolo Brewing Company
(420 East 1st Street)
|Coaches/Staff: Head Volleyball Coach John Cook, Assistant Football Coach Tony Tuioti, Assistant Men's Basketball Coach Matt Abdelmassih
|Emcee: Jessica Coody, Huskers Radio Network
|Group 3
|Ogallala (Event Info)
|11 a.m. MT
|Open Range Grill
(1108 North Spruce Street)
|Imperial (Event Info)
|3 p.m. MT
|Broken Arrow Cellars
(73892 332 Avenue)
|Coaches/Staff: Football Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick, Special Assistant to Head Men's Basketball Coach Doc Sadler, Garrett Klassy, Senior Deputy Athletic Director
|Emcee: Garrett Klassy
|Group 4
|North Platte (Event Info)
|11:30 a.m. CT
|North Platte Community College Gymnasium
(601 W. State Farm Road)
|Kearney (Event Info)
|2:30 p.m. CT
|Younes Conference Center South
(416 West Talmadge Road)
|Coaches/Staff: Head Football Coach Scott Frost, Assistant Men's Basketball Coach Nate Loenser, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development Ben Murray
|Emcee: Greg Sharpe, Huskers Radio Network Football and Baseball Play-by-Play
|Group 5
|Columbus (Event Info)
|Noon CT
|Frankfort Square
(13th Street and 26th Avenue)
|David City (Event Info)
|4 p.m. CT
|Butler County Fair Grounds
(62 L Street)
|Coaches/Staff: Women's Basketball Head Coach Amy Williams, Football Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander, Assistant Football Coach Mario Verduzco
|Emcee: Jeff Griesch, Athletic Communications/Huskers Radio Network Women's Basketball Analyst
|Group 6
|Grand Island (Event Info)
|Noon CT
|Bosselman Conference Center
(700 East Stolley Park Road)
|Hastings (Event Info)
|4 p.m. CT
|Lochland Country Club
(601 West Lochland Road)
|Coaches/Staff: Men's Basketball Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, Assistant Football Coach Travis Fisher, Senior Deputy Athletic Director John Johnson
|Emcee: Kent Pavelka, Huskers Radio Network Men's Basketball Play-by-Play
|Group 7
|Norfolk (Event Info)
|Noon CT
|Midtown Events Center
(1102 Riverside Boulevard)
|Fremont (Event Info)
|4 p.m. CT
|Christensen Field Auditorium
(1914 Christensen Field Road)
|Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Greg Austin, Assistant Football Coach Mike Dawson, Associate Athletic Director for Football Matt Davison, Head Bowling Coach Paul Klempa
|Emcee: Matt Davison, Huskers Radio Network Football Analyst
|Group 8
|Lexington (Event Info)
|Noon CT
|The Nautical Rose at Johnson Lake
(2 Lakeview Acres Drive, #13)
|Holdrege (Event Info)
|4 p.m. CT
|JB Sport's Bar and Grill
(302 East Avenue)
|Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Sean Beckton, Men's Basketball Director of Player Development Buzzy Caruthers
|Emcee: Brenden Stai, Huskers Athletic Fund/Huskers Radio Network
