A day after the Ivy League canceled there 2020 fall sports season, the Big Ten made the announcement they will not play there non-conference schedule for all sports this fall. The sports affected by this decision are football, volleyball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, and field hockey.
"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," Big Ten said in a statement.
Practices for the rest of summer remain voluntary and if athletes decided they don't want to play this year due to COVID-19 they will continue to have their scholarship honored.
The Pac-12 is expected to follow suit in making the same decision on moving to a conference only schedule.
For Nebraska Football this eliminates games against Central Michigan, South Dakota State, and Cincinnati.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.