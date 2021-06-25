LINCOLN--Bill Moos’ time as Nebraska’s athletic director is over.
The University of Nebraska announced Friday morning that Moos will retire from the position, effective June 30. Moos was hired in October 2017, and his contract ran through the end of 2022. The announcement is sudden, as Moos had told the Omaha World Herald in February that he planned to fulfill the entirety of his contract.
Moos was at the helm of a major overhaul of Nebraska athletics. He oversaw the high-profile hires of football coach Scott Frost, basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and baseball coach Will Bolt. Frost and Hoiberg are yet to record winning seasons in their programs, while Bolt recently won a Big Ten title and Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Moos had previously served as athletic director at Montana, Oregon and Washington State. He said in a statement Friday that he will walk away from Nebraska with no regrets.
“I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation,” Moos said.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green issued a press release Friday morning. He thanked Moos and said he respects his decision to retire.
“Under his tenure, Nebraska has gained tremendous talent with outstanding new coaches and senior administrators,” Green said. “I particularly appreciate his steady and capable leadership during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his team were able to help mitigate those impacts and ensure that Husker Athletics came through this challenging year in good shape.”
Green said that Nebraska will begin searching nationally for a new athletic director “very soon.” He named Garrett Klassy, the Senior Deputy Athletic Director of External Relations, the interim AD.
“Garrett has great respect within the department and our university, and I know will provide steady leadership during this period,” Green said.
