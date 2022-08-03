Billy Beals

Billy Beals throws the first pitch at the 1 p.m. game between Columbus Lakeview and Waverly.

 Mona Weatherly

William Beals, known to so many in the area as "Billy" and "Wild Bill" throws the first pitch at today's 1 p.m. baseball game at the Legion tournament. Beals suffered a brain hemorrhage in mid-July and is still recovering. He had been Broken Bow Post 125 Bat Boy for 48 years. He has also been, at times, honorary coach and motivational speaker and is considered a Super Fan. Beals told the Chief after the pitch, "It means a lot. I'm getting better. I have a long row to hoe." Congratulations, Billy!

