William Beals, known to so many in the area as "Billy" and "Wild Bill" throws the first pitch at today's 1 p.m. baseball game at the Legion tournament. Beals suffered a brain hemorrhage in mid-July and is still recovering. He had been Broken Bow Post 125 Bat Boy for 48 years. He has also been, at times, honorary coach and motivational speaker and is considered a Super Fan. Beals told the Chief after the pitch, "It means a lot. I'm getting better. I have a long row to hoe." Congratulations, Billy!
Latest News
- Billy 'Wild Bill' Beals throws first pitch
- Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund now accepting aid applications
- Eight elk harvested in Nebraska's special depredation season
- Critical fire weather continues into the night
- Heat Advisory on Tuesday includes Custer County
- Bow drops Sunday game; plays 3 p.m. Monday
- 4-H, more than just the fair
- Parade info for Saturday, July 30
Most Popular
Articles
- Support available for Sargent community after teacher's death
- Legion baseball tourney to honor Broken Bow veterans
- Parade info for Saturday, July 30
- K Cleaning ribbon cutting in Bow!
- City workers to see a raise for next three years
- Sen. Fischer introduces legislation to address pilot shortage
- Major disaster declaration made for Nebraska for May storm
- Nebraska Owner's Insurance ribbon cutting!
- Critical fire weather continues into the night
- Bow drops Sunday game; plays 3 p.m. Monday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.