Blake Denson of Broken Bow High School signed his letter of intent on Feb. 26 to play Baseball at Peru State College next year. A pretty spectacular feat to say the least considering Broken Bow doesn't have a High School baseball team.
Denson stated it was a lot of work getting the attention of scouts since he only has the opportunity to play Legion baseball in the summer, but he credited his mom and dad for helping him reach out to colleges.
After the long process of reaching out to several colleges, he finally found Peru State which was the perfect fit for him. After conversations with the coach, it seemed like a great opportunity he couldn't pass up.
The Bobcats are an NAIA school that compete in the Heart of America Conference. Currently, this season the Bobcats Baseball team is 1-6.
For more information on the signing and quotes from Blake Denson check out the Feb. 26 Custer County Chief.
