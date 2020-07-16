(Peru, Neb.) –Born six weeks early and weighing less than three pounds at birth, he spent one week in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU)in Omaha.
Over 19years ago that was the situation for Garrison Dodge of Oakland, Neb., as he made his early entry on March 14, 2001, via an emergency c-section.
Currently a sophomore academically at Peru State College, he was tiny enough to fit in his dad’s palm and his mother found his initial clothing at a craft fair because they could not find baby clothes small enough for him.
For the Dodge family, this was almost a repeat scenario of five years previous as Garrison’s sister Lily had spent nearly two weeks in the NICU having been prematurely born.Recently, Garrison became an uncle as Lily had her first child, a boy named Harley.
In the process, the Dodge family credits the talented doctors and nurses for saving the life of both Garrison and Lily, as well as their mother Jeannette.
Knowing that,as a senior at Oakland-Craig in the fall of 2018, he and his classmates would be charged with doing some type of community service project,Dodge had been trying to think what he could do. The idea was actually conceived (no pun intended) while Garrison and his father were watching the NBA playoffs in May of 2018.
They started discussing the fact that there were only a few charities which worked with premature births. Dodge and his father decided then that it should be his community service project and that he should go big with his efforts.
In the process Athletes4Children.com, aka A4C, was born (and not prematurely).
Dodge and his family decided that establishing A4C was a way to give back to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center for basically saving three family members’ lives and many other lives as well.
It should be noted that Athletes4Children is not directly affiliated with Children’s Hospital. However, they have given permission for Dodge to use their name with permission for his ongoing fundraiser.
Because of their plans for fundraising, Dodge had to contact the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) about his plan as it involved high school athletes. After detailing what the plans were, the NSAA fell in step and gave their okay for the effort.
So What Was/Is the Fundraising Plan?
Pledge. Play. Pay.
Pledge an amount that a student-athlete or team is comfortable with donating.
Play the games and complete a successful season.
Pay the total amount via the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center website earmarking it as Athletes 4 Children.
Nebraska High School student-athletes are encouraged to visit with their parents and choose their goals that work best for them personally and for their budgets.
Dodge’s first year pledge was to donate $1 for every touchdown catch and $1 for every four catches he made as a wide receiver. In addition, he donated $1 for every four points he scored during the basketball season.
He finished the 2018 football season with 22 receptions for 292 yards and had two touchdowns. The Knights finished the season with an 11-2 mark. Oakland-Craig finished the regular season with a 9-0 record. They topped Shelby-Rising City 28-22 in the first round of the Nebraska Class C-2 playoffs and then defeated Wilber-Clatonia 35-21 in the quarter finals. The Knights fell to the eventual state champions Centennial 35-14 in the semi-finals.
On the hardwood, Dodge and his teammates finished the season with a 12-11 record. He played in 20 games averaging 8.4 points per game.
During the first year in 2018-19, not only did Dodge have a number of his fellow classmates at Oakland-Craig participate, but he had many other student-athletes from across the state pledge and pay. From Blair to Ainsworth to Tekamah-Herman to Lincoln High to Crete to Omaha Burke to York, Dodge had assistance from both male and female athletes.
After the second year of participation, there have been 94 different student-athletes from 17 different schools with nine different sports being represented. To date, over$14,000 has been raised through the unique fundraiser.
One of the 94 student-athletes was Nick Henrich, an outside linebacker from Omaha Burke who is a now a member of the Nebraska Huskers football team. Henrich, who was the consensus choice as the top football prospect in Nebraska in 2019, said, “Being a part of the A4C team was an amazing experience. I encourage everyone who can to get involved with this great cause.”
Dodge has been interviewed multiple times by various media including print, television, and radio. In many of the interviews, Dodge always relays his simple message of “I am small, but I sure am mighty.”
In a story written over two years ago by Curt Hineline, Editor of the Oakland Independent, Dodge’s parents both shared comments. “We are excited to see this taking off,” Donnie said. “I think that Garrison is very resilient and has a strong drive to succeed, I think he adjusts well to difficult circumstances that he can’t change and learns from life’s challenges,” noted his mother Jeanette. Continuing she added, “I can only recall a few times that Garrison has let his size get him down but he always fights back to show he can do anything he puts his mind to and I think he is proving that by coming up the with the fundraiser A4C. I am very proud of the young man Garrison has become and can’t wait to see what the future has for him.”
Dodge’s hope is that someday there will be an athlete from every school in Nebraska who will participate in the fundraising. He knows this is a big challenge, but states, “My dad and I will be continuously working this summer to reach to more athletes in the state. Eventually we would like to expand to other states and potentially do some at the collegiate level.”
The goals for the 2020-21 year, besides expanding out-of-state and at the collegiate level, are to have at least 100 athletes participating and continue to raise more than $5,000 a year.
There are multiple ways to participate or donate. Dodge noted that anyone can donate to the cause and does not need to be a student-athlete. There is a direct donation link to Children’s on the Athletes4Children.com website. Any amount can be designated and people are reminded to use the Tribute Gift option noting that the gift is in honor of A4C.
Alyssa DeFrain, Development Officer for Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation, shared her thoughts about Dodge’s efforts. DeFrain stated, “When Garrison and his father approached us about creating Athletes 4 Children in honor of their family’s personal experience with Children’s NICU, we were touched by the gesture and happy to help. We had no idea his project would grow to more than $14,000 in gifts donated by young athletes from across Nebraska. It is simply awe-inspiring to see Garrison’s idea become a statewide movement, inspiring students who already have full plates to give something extra in support of Children’s patients and families.We were pleased and grateful to learn he wants to continue the campaign into college.Garrison’s work ethic within athletics parallels his heart for helping his community, and Athletes 4 Children brings honor to both.”
DeFrain pointed out that the donations directly benefit the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
For student-athletes and/or teams looking to be part of the A4C team, scroll down to the home page on the website and simply fill in the form answering four short questions or send an email to a4children@yahoo.com.
Dodge and his father are looking to add an option for student-athletes to secure pledges from businesses to support their efforts.
At 5-9 and160pounds, Dodge is looking forward to getting to play football with his Peru State Bobcat football teammates under a new coaching staff. He joined the team in the fall of 2019 and had a red-shirt season allowing him to get bigger and stronger for the collegiate game. Dodge commented, “I am definitely excited about this upcoming season. That is why I stayed close to Peru this summer so I could hit the weight room more frequently.”
“I think I surprised some people during my red-shirt season last year. By taking a red-shirt, I gained experience by practicing against the top players on our team which hopefully overall made me a better player. Coming to Peru State was the best decision I have ever made. The people you meet at Peru State become family and the professors truly care about you and will do anything to help you succeed.”
Bobcat graduate assistant coach Justin Barnes stated, “Having not known the severity of his condition at birth, I look a little differently at Garrison than I did in the past. When I see him on the field and in the weight room now, he is working for a purpose other than his own self-gratitude.” Continuing, Barnes added, “It makes me proud to be his coach.”
By staying around Peru State over the summer, Dodge has been able to work out and become more explosive. Along with several Bobcat student-athletes, he has also started assisting the City of Peru with its water relief efforts. The small-town community in southeast Nebraska is still suffering from lingering effects of the March 2019 floods. The student-athletes are helping move pallets of water weekly to several distribution points, including to the College.
In addition, Dodge and his girlfriend, Mattie Nichols, a Bobcat volleyball player, are helping coach a girls’ softball team in Johnson this summer.Dodge did also note that he has experienced an additional new thing this summer as he concluded, “Staying close to Peru this summer has given me a new experience of working with cattle –something I really didn’t think I would ever do.”
Athletes 4 Children is on social media on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/A4CNebraska/and Twitter at https://twitter.com/A4CNebraska.
