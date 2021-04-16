Several area teams made their way down to the Burwell Invite on April 15. It was a good weather day for a track meet, and the area teams took advantage of it.
South Loup won the girls division of the meet with 132 points and Arcadia-Loup City was fourth scoring 83 points. On the boys side, Ansley-Litchfield was third with 96 points and the Rebles of A-LC were fifth scoring 53 points.
The complete results from the Burwell Invite are listed below. For more information, coaches quotes, and photos check out the April 22 Custer County Chief Paper.
