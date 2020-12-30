ARNOLD/CALLAWAY - Looking back on the 2017 season, Peterson stated that it was a very special time for the area and himself. Seeing Burke Stadium in Omaha littered with Bobcats fans was something he didn’t know if he would ever see again.
“I remember in my younger days of coaching, we had a good team from Arnold High School down there and on the hillside, there was a bunch of Cardinal fans,” Peterson said. “My assistant looked over at me and told me Rick you better enjoy this because this won’t happen again for a long time. Low and behold in my 35th year we were able to do it again with the two communities and it was just a really neat experience.”
